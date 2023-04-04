BRISBANE can't rely on Collingwood's lack of a recognised ruckman to guarantee midfield dominance on Thursday night, but co-captain Lachie Neale says it's an area the Lions can still look to try and expose.

Following injuries to Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox, the Magpies will enter the Gabba blockbuster without a full-time ruck and will instead likely rely on Billy Frampton or former Lion Dan McStay.

Brisbane is well served by 206cm workhorse Oscar McInerney, with Darcy Fort also playing as his ruck sidekick the past two weeks.

Neale said it's a part of the ground the Lions would do some homework on in the next 48 hours.

"We will try and, I suppose expose that as best we can, but they're still a very quality midfield," Neale said.

"It doesn't mean we're going to dominate that area of the game, but we'll have a look at some ways that we can try and exploit it.

"We can't sort of focus too much on that part.

"I don't think it's as big a deal as what it can seem sometimes."

Neale was quick to point to Brisbane's elimination final win over Richmond last year as an example of an undersized ruckman having a big influence.

After McInerney was knocked out in the opening minutes of the match, it was McStay who came to the rescue and finished with 23 disposals and a goal to help nullify the impact of Tigers' co-captain Toby Nankervis.

Brisbane won the clearance count 46-40 in a thrilling win.

Neale said regardless of how the clearance battle plays out on Thursday night, he is confident Brisbane can find other ways to score.

In their two losses this season, the Lions have scored just 72 and 53 points, while its big triumph over Melbourne - when they scored 83 points in three quarters before a power failure in the final term halted their momentum - was built on scoring from clearance wins.

Lachie Neale looks dejected after the R3 match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on March 30, 2023.

"Last week we didn't make the most of our opportunities (and) didn't move the ball well. We feel like it's probably not a trend, we know that we can score quite heavily," Neale said.

"I think scores off turnover is an important stat ... we've been working pretty hard over the summer and I think usually we're quite good in that area.

"We're not too worried, but we do want to bounce back from the offensive side of the game."