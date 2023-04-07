Ken Hinkley looks on during Port Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has dismissed stinging criticism about his future from a club legend as largely irrelevant.

Power great Warren Tredrea has labelled Hinkley's future beyond this year as untenable and cited a disconnect between the club and its fans.

Hinkley is out of contract at the end of the season, his 11th at the helm of Port.

"I appreciate opinions, that's all I can do with them - they are opinions and I respect some opinions and I don't respect all opinions," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

"But the reality is I have got a job to do right now.

"We have just played round three. The competition is so on and so alive I can't get distracted by that.

"The club has been incredibly strong with the way we have handled this situation."

Ken Hinkley and his players look on after the R3 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port president David Koch and senior players including Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines have publicly supported Hinkley.

Hinkley and club hierarchy have put off any contract talks until at least August.

"We all get that this is going to be topical through the season," Hinkley said.

"And I am more than comfortable with it being topical because I get that that is the job you (media) have to do.

"But the reality is I have got a job to do myself and I will do that as well as I can."

Hinkley noted Tredrea, Port's all-time leading goalkicker and only AFL premiership captain, is now a prominent media identity.

"I appreciate the fact that they have got opinions, be that Warren or anyone else in the media," Hinkley said.

"You people (media) ... I respect the fact that you work in the media and you have to have opinions."

Asked about Tredrea's belief of a disconnect with supporters, Hinkley replied: "I can't break down someone else's thoughts so you need to ask them."

Warren Tredrea during Port Adelaide's match against Adelaide at AAMI Stadium, Adelaide on May 1, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

And he said public support from players was not surprising.

"The fact that my players care is really good for me, I suppose, in some ways," he said.

"But the reality is I need to focus on footy, that is what I need to focus on, getting them to play their absolute best football.

"The reality is we work together really well, we have got a great relationship, our whole club is really connected.

"We have got nothing to worry about other than getting our job done this week."

The coach is also staunchly backing club icons Travis Boak and Tom Jonas to find form as his club faces an early-season litmus test against Sydney on Saturday night.

Hinkley concedes ex-captain Boak and current skipper Jonas have been below-par, but says the decorated duo aren't the only players to struggle in Port's 1-2 start.

Tom Jonas and Travis Boak after Port Adelaide's loss to Adelaide in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But he admitted axing leadership group member Darcy Byrne-Jones from his starting side to tackle the Swans was a wider statement.

Byrne-Jones is one of four players dumped, along with Tom Clurey, Lachie Jones and Riley Bonner, while goalsneak Orazio Fantasia is sidelined by a thigh strain.

"It's what you should do as a football club, you have to play well enough to own and hold your own spot in the team," he said.

"I think that is a strong message if you ask me.

"It's a disappointing decision for Darc mainly because Darc is a really proud player."

Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Jonas and Ollie Wines after being announced as Port Adelaide's leaders for 2023. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Port has won their past six games against the Swans, who dropped last week's substitute Matt Jones, but Hinkley said the streak was irrelevant.

"We have such respect for them, we understand that if we're nowhere near our absolute best that we're going to be up against it," he said.

"These scenarios can quickly change ... what has gone on in the last number of games doesn't really matter."