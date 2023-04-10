The AFL in the strongest possible way condemns the hurtful and abhorrent racist remarks directed at one of the Adelaide Crows players over the weekend via social media. (/p>

We stand with the club in calling out the racist comments, comments that cause significant hurt and harm for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.



The AFLIU has been contacted by the Adelaide Crows and will now provide support for those impacted and investigate the matter, working towards identifying the individual concerned.



We strongly support all our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and condemn the racial vilification of anyone in the community in football.



The AFL continues its ongoing implementation of the ‘Peek rule' and the work never stops against vilification, especially in the online space and the challenges surrounding the identification of antagonists.



The AFL wants to make clear, there is no place in our game for anyone who vilifies our players.



If anyone wishes to make a report, they can do so here