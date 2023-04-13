Touk Miller leaves the field after the R4 match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TRIPLE premiership Lion Darryl White has some advice for Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew – "let the reins go".

The Suns have got off to a patchy start to 2023, with their sole win in the first month coming against premier Geelong, sandwiched between losses to Sydney, Essendon and St Kilda.

Generally – although it was let down at stoppages inside defensive 50 against the Saints – Gold Coast has been strong in the clearance and contested possession counts this season.

The Suns are an average of plus-10 against opponents in clearances and plus-six for contested possessions (although that was inflated in the win over the Cats).

Matt Rowell (third in both categories) and Touk Miller (fifth and fourth respectively) are among the best in the AFL.

But something is breaking down away from the contest.

"It's just that outer circle when they get out on the periphery and their polish going inside 50 that is really, really struggling," White told Yokayi Footy.

"The transition of actually moving the ball into their forward half is a bit slow.

"Last year, they played a bit of manic footy and got nine or 10 wins, and I thought they were pretty good."

Gold Coast is ranked 14th for generating inside 50s (50.3 a game), 18th for marks inside 50 (eight a game), which has led to being 16th for scoring.

Ahead of a clash against Fremantle at Norwood Oval on Friday as part of Gather Round, White said Dew had to loosen things up.

"I think he's got to let the reins go, let them play a bit," he said.

Stuart Dew talks to his players during a Gold Coast training session at Heritage Bank Stadium on April 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"The competition says it all at the moment; the competition says quick, manic, controlled chaos at times.

"That was the template of Richmond a few years ago and I think a lot of teams are doing that now, (like the) Saints, Collingwood, Carlton.

"(There is) six tough weeks for the Gold Coast Suns (coming up)."

Yokayi Footy is broadcast weekly on Wednesday at 8.30pm on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live app, NITV and SBS On Demand