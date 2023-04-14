Paddy Dow in action during Carlton's VFL clash with Collingwood in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Carlton and Richmond kick off a big round four of VFL action on Friday night when they clash at Ikon Park from 7.05pm AEST.

On Saturday, two of last year's heavyweights do battle when Brisbane hosts Southport from 12.05pm, followed by Sydney taking on North Melbourne from 12.35pm AEST, among five games taking place on the day.

Five AFL-aligned clubs are in action on Sunday, starting with Box Hill Hawks v Collingwood from 12pm AEST, followed by Sandringham taking on Frankston from 1.45pm AEST. Essendon hosts reigning premiers Casey Demons in the final game of the round from 2.05pm AEST.

VFLW

Round four of the VFLW begins on Saturday morning when Williamstown takes on Darebin from 10am AEST, followed by Port Melbourne v Western Bulldogs from 10.30am AEST and North Melbourne v Carlton from 1pm AEST.

Sunday's games start with Southern Saints v Geelong from 9.45am AEST, before Essendon's clash with Casey Demons from 11am AEST, followed by Box Hill Hawks v Collingwood from 3.30pm AEST.

SANFL

There are no SANFL games fixtured this week due to the AFL's Gather Round in SA.

WAFL

All five WAFL games in round two will be played simultaneously on Saturday from 2.10pm AWST.

South Fremantle's clash with Claremont and Subiaco's game against East Perth are among the highlights, while Peel Thunder takes on Perth and West Coast will look to bounce back against West Perth.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round four

Friday, April 14

Carlton v Richmond, Ikon Park, 7.05pm AEST

Saturday, April 15

Brisbane v Southport, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST

Sydney v North Melbourne, Blacktown International Sportspark, 12.35pm AEST

Werribee v Geelong, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Northern Bullants, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Coburg, DSV Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 16

Box Hill Hawks v Collingwood, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm AEST

Sandringham v Frankston, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 1.45pm AEST

Essendon v Casey Demons, NEC Hangar, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round four

Saturday, April 15

Williamstown v Darebin, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

Port Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, ETU Stadium, 10.30am AEST

North Melbourne v Carlton, Arden Street Oval, 1pm AEST



Sunday, April 16

Southern Saints v Geelong, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 9.45am AEST

Essendon v Casey Demons, NEC Hangar, 11am AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Collingwood, Box Hill City Oval, 3.30pm AEST

SANFL fixture

WAFL fixture, round two

Saturday, April 15

West Perth v West Coast, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v East Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v South Fremantle, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco Lions v East Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST