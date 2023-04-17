Rhys Stanley leaves the field injured during Geelong's win over West Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has been dealt a double blow with gun forward Tyson Stengle and ruckman Rhys Stanley requiring surgery and ruled out for the "medium term".

Stengle fractured his arm during the Cats' comfortable 47-point win over West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The All-Australian will have surgery in Melbourne in the coming days and "is expected to be sidelined for the medium term".

Stanley, meanwhile, has suffered a fractured right eye socket and also needs surgery.

The ruckman will undergo an operation in Adelaide on Monday and is also out for the medium term.

Geelong's win over the Eagles was its second straight as the reigning premier improved to 2-3 to be 10th on the ladder.

Coming off a 53-goal season in 2022, Stengle has made a quieter start to this year, kicking five goals in as many games.

The Cats face Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.