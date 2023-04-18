THEY say individual scores get higher the later the game is fixtured in the round and a couple of players did nothing to suggest otherwise, finishing with a bang after what had been a turbulent round for many coaches.

Stars, and members of Roy's Rollin' 22 Nick Daicos (DEF, $923,000) and Rowan Marshall (RUC, $863,000), were unbelievable Sunday night with scores of 136 and 134 to be the top two scorers of the round which was instant reward for those who traded Sam Docherty to the ball-magnet and those who gave the big Saint captaincy status in an easy match-up.

Speaking of Doc replacements, Jordan Dawson (DEF, $889,000) wasn't so bad either, dominating in a midfield role against the Blues with a season-high 133 that came from 32 possessions, four marks and an impressive nine tackles.

In less positive news, there were some premiums that didn't pull their weight and need to lift. Premium midfielders Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $927,000), Josh Kelly (MID, $892,000) and Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $857,000) all left their coaches on the back foot, falling well short of their projections, and salt in the wound came in the form of captaincy for anyone like myself who backed Kelly to make the most of a match-up against his favourite opponent.

Dayne Zorko tackles Luke Davies-Uniacke during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Back to the brighter news, after looking like we had a rookie crisis on our hands with limited downgrade options to perform some traditional upgrades with our fattened cash cows, a number of viable youngsters have put up their hands including Matt Roberts (MID/FWD, $213,000), Matt Johnson (MID, $215,000) and Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $229,000) who holds a handy DPP status.

Continuing the positive theme, some very handy DPPs have been added which gives our teams some much-needed flexibility, especially if you have gone down the path of holding suspended premiums like Will Day. The most relevant of the bunch are Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $728,000), Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $732,000), Harry Sheezel (DEF/FWD, $748,000), Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $852,000), Cam Mackenzie (FWD/MID, $444,000) and Roberts (MID/FWD, $213,000).

MOST TRADED IN

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $229,000)

Matt Roberts (MID/FWD, $213,000)

Jordan Dawson (DEF/MID, $889,000)

Caleb Serong (MID, $891,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $730,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Cam Mackenzie (MID/FWD, $444,000)

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $489,000)

Kade Chandler (FWD, $460,000)

Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $334,000)

Charlie Constable (DEF/MID, $422,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Harry Sheezel (DEF/FWD, $748,000) +$68,000

Oscar Allen (FWD, $556,000) +$62,000

Will Ashcroft (MID, $534,000) +$57,000

Joe Daniher (FWD, $569,000) +$56,000

Chayce Jones (DEF, $486,000) +$54,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Adam Kennedy (DEF/FWD, $411,000) -$60,000

Angus Brayshaw (DEF, $736,000) -$58,000

Alex Witherden (DEF, $647,000) -$58,000

Will Brodie (MID, $737,000) -$55,000

Brandan Parfitt (MID, $580,000) -$54,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $229,000) -2

Esava Ratugolea (RUC/FWD, $346,0000) 0

Charlie Constable (DEF, $422,000) 3

Dylan Williams (FWD, $246,000) 4

Fergus Greene (FWD, $327,000) 5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Max Gawn (RUC, $849,000) 172

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $927,000) 147

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $763,000) 140

Angus Brayshaw (DEF, $736,000) 139

James Sicily (DEF, $845,000) 138

Andrew Brayshaw in action during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Caleb Serong (MID, $891,000): A secondary breakout has been something we have been expecting from the hard-nosed Docker for a while now and it appears to officially have arrived. He has taken the No.1 midfield mantle from talented teammate Andrew Brayshaw with a hot run of form which has resulted in a three-game average of 119 on the back of his 37 possessions, six tackles and two marks against the Suns. He has a great match-up this week against the Bulldogs and given his BE is just 79, another steep price rise is on the cards. If you like a unique player, he has an ownership of just eight per cent and is great option.

Tom Stewart (DEF, $730,000): The star Cat is as cheap as you will get him for the season. His price has officially bottomed out following his round one score of 14 and his three-game average of 98 since his return has left him with a breakeven of 85. He heads down to the Cattery for the first time this year where he has a career average of 92 and is capable of producing some huge scores.

Zak Butters (FWD/MID, $699,000): After an interrupted pre-season, the talented youngster didn't hit the season running and his low CBA and scoring reflected that. Jump to round six, and he is fit, ready and back in the midfield putting his hand up for selection as an under-priced premium forward. Since moving back into a primarily midfield role he has scores of 83 and 110 in his most recent which consisted of 32 possessions, three marks, two tackles and an inspirational goal. He is available for a bargain price which is reflected by his BE of just 75 and has an upcoming draw which is as soft as… you guessed it, Butters.

Chayce Jones (DEF, $486,000): The former first-round pick is looking right at home since making his way into the side via the sub in round three. Since then, he has been outstanding with scores of 85 and an impressive 108 in his latest from 17 touches, nine marks and a goal. He has a BE of 11 and provides a great option as a stepping stone to a premium.

Touk Miller (MID, $922,000): Although he hasn't been outstanding, the Suns skipper has been very solid and looks a great price considering his consistency and upside. He is averaging 104 and has dropped under triple figures on just one occasion this season. He has a BE of 116 which is more than achievable in this week's game against the Roos.

Touk Miller in action during Gold Coast's clash against Fremantle in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS DOWN

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $927,000): The young star is averaging 101, certainly nothing to turn your nose up at, but such is the regard for the ball-magnet, here we are. He dropped under triple figures for the second time in three weeks with a disappointing score of 72 from just 18 possessions, two marks and five tackles. He now has a thumping BE of 147 for his 33 per cent of owners but should bounce back hard this week against the Dogs.

Angus Brayshaw (DEF, $736,000): Unlike his brother, Gus is definitely on the trade table. Thought to be one of the premium defender options leading into the season, the versatile Dee has been far from his best. He is averaging just 74 and is coming off a disastrous season-low of just 45 from 12 possessions and three marks. He hasn't hit triple figures yet this year and his BE has crept up to 139 as a result. With suspensions and injuries in the backline, it can be tough to trade warm bodies but his coaches rightfully have an itchy trade finger.

Mitch Duncan (DEF, $825,000): After a stunning season debut of 127 in round four, the star Cat didn't maintain the heat for the six per cent of coaches that jumped on. He collected just 14 possessions and five marks, well down from 31 and 14 the week before for a score of 55. He now has a BE of 116 and the low score of 55 will ensure it remains high for a number of weeks. On a positive note, he does love playing at the Cattery where he has an average of 98.

Andrew Gaff tackles Mitch Duncan during West Coast's clash against Geelong in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

James Sicily (DEF, $845,000): The Hawks skipper started the season in a blaze of glory, but the wheels have fallen off the last two weeks, with lockdown roles and limited kick-ins at the top of his coaches' concerns. His scores of 49 and 78 in the last two have left him with a BE of 138 for his 31 per cent of owners leading into his game against the Crows in Tasmania. In positive news, he loves playing at the Hawks' secondary home with an average of 91 there and he scored 132 there in round three.

Jack Macrae (MID, $846,000): At his best, the Dogs ball-magnet is as good as we have seen in the last 10 years but form and the constant threat of being Bevo-ed has seen a significant drop in his scoring output. He is averaging just 93 following his 86 on the weekend which happened to be his second score in the 80s in a row. He has a BE of 119 which traditionally wouldn't have been an issue… but it is at the moment with just two triple-figure scores for the season, including a top of 111.

