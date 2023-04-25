North Adelaide players celebrate a goal in R1 of the SANFL for 2023. Picture: David Mariuz/SANFL

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Unbeaten Brisbane faced Greater Western Sydney on Saturday before Footscray took on Southport and the Box Hill Hawks hosted Coburg.

Sunday featured six games – Carlton v Sandringham, Collingwood v Essendon, Northern Bullants v Sydney, Gold Coast v North Melbourne, Casey Demons v Richmond and Werribee v Williamstown.

Frankston and Port Melbourne completed the round on Anzac Day Eve.

VFLW

Port Melbourne and Box Hill opened the round in a Friday night blockbuster at ETU Stadium.

Collingwood took on reigning premier Essendon on Saturday before Geelong met the Western Bulldogs, Carlton faced Williamstown and Darebin took on North Melbourne.

The Casey Demons and Southern Saints wrapped up the round at 10.30am AEST on Sunday.

SANFL

The SANFL season got back underway as Central District hosted ladder leader Adelaide on Saturday.

Also 2-0, Sturt meets Port Adelaide on Sunday and West Adelaide faces South Adelaide.

Glenelg and Woodville-West Torrens met on Anzac Day Eve before Norwood and North Adelaide take centre stage on Anzac Day.

WAFL

Saturday saw three games, with the three unbeaten sides – Claremont, Peel Thunder and East Perth – in action. Claremont faced Subiaco, Peel took on South Fremantle and East Perth met Perth.

Swan Districts did battle with West Perth on Sunday before injury-hit West Coast hosted East Fremantle at 2.10pm AWST.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round five

Saturday, April 22

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane, Blacktown ISP, 11.05am AEST

Footscray v Southport, ETU Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Coburg, Box Hill City Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 23

Carlton v Sandringham, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST

Collingwood v Essendon, Victoria Park, 12pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Sydney, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Gold Coast v North Melbourne, Heritage Bank Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

Casey Demons v Richmond, Casey Fields, 1.35pm AEST

Werribee v Williamstown, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Monday, April 24

Frankston v Port Melbourne, Kinetic Stadium, 6.35pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round five

Friday, April 21

Port Melbourne v Box Hill Hawks, ETU Stadium, 7pm AEST

Saturday, April 22

Collingwood v Essendon, Victoria Park, 11am AEST

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, Deakin University, 12pm AEST

Carlton v Williamstown, Ikon Park, 2pm AEST

Darebin v North Melbourne, Preston City Oval, 2.30pm AEST

Sunday, April 23

Casey Demons v Southern Saints, Casey Fields, 10.30am AEST

SANFL fixture, round three

Saturday, April 22

Central District v Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 1.10pm ACST

Sunday, April 23

Sturt v Port Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v South Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Monday, April 24

Glenelg v Woodville-West Torrens, Stratarama Stadium, 7.40pm ACST

Tuesday, April 25

Norwood v North Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round three

Saturday, April 22

Subiaco Lions v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST



Sunday, April 23

Swan Districts v West Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast v East Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST