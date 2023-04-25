FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
Unbeaten Brisbane faced Greater Western Sydney on Saturday before Footscray took on Southport and the Box Hill Hawks hosted Coburg.
Sunday featured six games – Carlton v Sandringham, Collingwood v Essendon, Northern Bullants v Sydney, Gold Coast v North Melbourne, Casey Demons v Richmond and Werribee v Williamstown.
Frankston and Port Melbourne completed the round on Anzac Day Eve.
VFLW
Port Melbourne and Box Hill opened the round in a Friday night blockbuster at ETU Stadium.
Collingwood took on reigning premier Essendon on Saturday before Geelong met the Western Bulldogs, Carlton faced Williamstown and Darebin took on North Melbourne.
The Casey Demons and Southern Saints wrapped up the round at 10.30am AEST on Sunday.
SANFL
The SANFL season got back underway as Central District hosted ladder leader Adelaide on Saturday.
Also 2-0, Sturt meets Port Adelaide on Sunday and West Adelaide faces South Adelaide.
Glenelg and Woodville-West Torrens met on Anzac Day Eve before Norwood and North Adelaide take centre stage on Anzac Day.
WAFL
Saturday saw three games, with the three unbeaten sides – Claremont, Peel Thunder and East Perth – in action. Claremont faced Subiaco, Peel took on South Fremantle and East Perth met Perth.
Swan Districts did battle with West Perth on Sunday before injury-hit West Coast hosted East Fremantle at 2.10pm AWST.
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round five
Saturday, April 22
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane, Blacktown ISP, 11.05am AEST
Footscray v Southport, ETU Stadium, 12.05pm AEST
Box Hill Hawks v Coburg, Box Hill City Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Sunday, April 23
Carlton v Sandringham, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST
Collingwood v Essendon, Victoria Park, 12pm AEST
Northern Bullants v Sydney, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Gold Coast v North Melbourne, Heritage Bank Stadium, 12.35pm AEST
Casey Demons v Richmond, Casey Fields, 1.35pm AEST
Werribee v Williamstown, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Monday, April 24
Frankston v Port Melbourne, Kinetic Stadium, 6.35pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round five
Friday, April 21
Port Melbourne v Box Hill Hawks, ETU Stadium, 7pm AEST
Saturday, April 22
Collingwood v Essendon, Victoria Park, 11am AEST
Geelong v Western Bulldogs, Deakin University, 12pm AEST
Carlton v Williamstown, Ikon Park, 2pm AEST
Darebin v North Melbourne, Preston City Oval, 2.30pm AEST
Sunday, April 23
Casey Demons v Southern Saints, Casey Fields, 10.30am AEST
SANFL fixture, round three
Saturday, April 22
Central District v Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 1.10pm ACST
Sunday, April 23
Sturt v Port Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST
West Adelaide v South Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Monday, April 24
Glenelg v Woodville-West Torrens, Stratarama Stadium, 7.40pm ACST
Tuesday, April 25
Norwood v North Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round three
Saturday, April 22
Subiaco Lions v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
South Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Perth v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST
Sunday, April 23
Swan Districts v West Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST
West Coast v East Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST