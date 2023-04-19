Essendon and Collingwood players run through the banner before the round six 2019 Anzac Day match. Picture: AFL Photos

Augie March to perform on ANZAC Day

The AFL is pleased to announce Australian pop and indie-rock band Augie March will perform as part of the pre-game presentation for the annual ANZAC Day match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on Tuesday.



First forming in Shepparton in 1996, Augie March has achieved mainstream success across the Australian and international music scenes, producing seven albums and multiple smash hits, including 'One Crowded Hour', 'The Vineyard' and 'Asleep in Perfection'.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Augie March's work has been nominated for countless music awards and has claimed a host of accolades including an ARIA, Australian Music Prize and Music Victoria Award.



Performing two songs for the occasion including a special rendition of Redgum's poem 'I Was Only 19', Augie March said they were honoured to be part of the AFL’s traditional ANZAC Day match.

Augie March will play at the 2023 ANZAC Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG. Picture: Augie March

"Redgum's astonishing song poem 'I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Green)' is imprinted on most of us who grew up in the 70s and 80s and contains as much power, and indeed truth to power, now as it ever did, and we are proud to perform it and play our small part in facilitating the Anzac Appeal 2023 and the ongoing good works of the RSL."

In addition to Augie March, the Australian Army Band will perform for fans on the Ponsford stage, while the Australian Air Force will conduct an aerial Roulettes flyover the MCG prior to the first bounce.

The traditional ANZAC Day motorcade parade will be held along the MCG boundary line with football fans able to acknowledge the sacrifices of past and present service men and women from the Royal Australian Airforce, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Army.

Players stand in silence before the April 25, 2022 Anzac Day clash between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The Ode of Remembrance and Last Post will be conducted for the ANZAC Day Official observance ceremony, followed by the Australian and New Zealand National Anthems, while both the Collingwood and Essendon Football Clubs will run through a joint banner as a symbol of unity.

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was great to welcome one of Australia’s longstanding bands to the traditional ANZAC Day match as part of the pre-match formalities.

"We're thrilled to have award-winning Aussie pop and indie-rock band Augie March perform at the MCG as part of our 2023 ANZAC Day presentation," Ms Rogers said.

"ANZAC Day is one of our country’s most important national occasions and the AFL is proud to recognise the contribution and sacrifices of our past and present service men and women through our traditional ANZAC Day match between Collingwood and Essendon.

"I'd encourage everyone attending to come along early and soak up the atmosphere and pre-match formalities that will no doubt be another moving acknowledgement for our ANZACs."

Players stand in silence before the April 25, 2022 Anzac Day clash between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

All nine matches across Round Six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season will hold special ANZAC observance ceremonies ahead of each game, while ANZAC Appeal badges will be available for purchase at select matches for fans to show their support for the RSL and those who have served.

The Toyota AFL Premiership Season Round Six ANZAC Day match between Collingwood and Essendon will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, FOX FOOTY and Kayo.

2023 ANZAC Day pre-match schedule:

12:30pm: MCC Gates Open

1.00pm: Public gates open

1:45pm: Australian Army Band to perform

2.24pm: Riderless horse enters the arena

2:25pm: Motorcade of Veterans

2.35pm: Augie March to perform

2.52pm: Umpires enter arena & Match Day ball presentation

2:54pm: Essendon enters arena

2:57pm: Collingwood enters arena

2:59pm: Joint banner run through.

3.00pm: Roulettes flyover

3.07pm: Anzac Day Official Observance Ceremony

3.18pm: Coin toss

3.20pm: Match commences

Dyson Heppell and Scott Pendlebury shake hands before the round six 2022 Anzac Day clash between Essendon and Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

About Augie March:

Straddling the various sub and mainstream cultures of the Australian music world with relative comfort and ease for years, Augie March have continued to do what they do regardless of what ice cream flavour is melting on the contemporary footpath.

First forming in Shepparton in 1996, the band went on a short hiatus for four years, before returning in 2014 where they continue to make brilliant original music.

Incomparable in this land and any other - intelligent, passionate and funny, Augie March has achieved success across the Australian and international music scenes, producing seven albums across their career that spans more than two decades.

Winners of the AMP, Hottest 100, various APRA gongs and more, this unassuming lot has been indie as can be, spread all over the corporate map and revered across the globe.