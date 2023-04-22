CHARLIE Cameron put on a show in front of goal as Brisbane defeated Greater Western Sydney by 21 points to make it three in a row and take its season ledger to 4-2.

The Giants' winless streak in their home away from home at Manuka Oval has extended to eight games as Cameron booted seven goals to lead his side to the 16.12 (108) 13.9 (87) win.

GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

A hamstring injury to All-Australian defender Sam Taylor only added more pain for the Giants, who slumped to their fourth loss of the season.

08:26

Highlights: GWS v Brisbane

The Giants and Lions clash in round six

In other worrying news for the Giants, veteran Callan Ward might get some Match Review Officer scrutiny for a sling tackle on Lachie Neale late in the third term, although replays suggested the Lions star may have contributed to his head hitting the surface.

00:28
Published ago

Is Ward in trouble for this sling tackle?

Callan Ward may attract some attention from the MRO following this sling tackle on Lachie Neale late in the third term

Published ago

An element of lethargy snuck into the Lions late, opening the door for another potential surge from the Giants but it wasn't to be.

Among Cameron's seven goals was another rebel Goal of the Year contender, while at the other end of the ground Daniel Rich was at his aggressive, rebounding best.

03:51

Lights-out Charlie sinks seven in Lions' road win

Charlie Cameron ignites his side with an incredible seven goals in a match-winning performance against the Giants

Without contested beast Tom Green, who watched on from the sidelines due to suspension, experienced midfielders Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio took charge at the contest. Kelly, who had 22 disposals to half time, was causing Brisbane coach Chris Fagan enough of a headache to send Josh Dunkley his way in the second half, ultimately finishing the game with 41 touches (17 contested) and 618m gained.

Coniglio wasn't far behind for the night, with 38 disposals (14 contested), nine clearances and 10 score involvements, as one of the Giants' best.

00:30
Published ago

Insane Greene delivers from the boundary

Toby Greene leads by example with this incredible finish during the third term

Published ago

Brisbane controlled the air, leading the contested marks 12 to four at half-time and ending the game plus-six in the metric. A total of 10 different Lions registered at least one contested mark for the game, led by Jack Payne with three, while the Giants worked to make the ground their own, but it did take some time for them to get their forward pressure game going.

That lack of forward pressure early from the Giants handed the Lions the chance to generate fast slingshot attack, leading to the latter's opening three goals by way of Lincoln McCarthy, Eric Hipwood and Charlie Cameron. Not even the intercepting prowess of Sam Taylor could quell the speed and efficiency with which the visitors used the ball to attack.

00:51
Published ago

Brilliant Ashcroft shows class beyond his years

Will Ashcroft continues to impress with this superb running finish during the opening term

Published ago

While Brisbane's attack was all about speed and flair, the Giants often looked slow and stagnant when winning the ball in the back half, giving the likes of Harris Andrews and Jack Payne time to set up and assist one-another in defence.

Meanwhile the Giants, despite boasting All-Australian defender Taylor, Isaac Cumming and the emerging Jack Buckley, were too often caught in precarious one-on-one situations, unable to break away to support teammates in the air.

GWS rallied in moments off the back of speed from the back half and good decision making by its stars. The Giants broke even in the second quarter and slotted three-straight through Brent Daniels and Jesse Hogan late in the third, but any lapse of concentration was punished – and harshly – by Brisbane.

00:42
Published ago

Unreal Daniels snap gets Giants up and about

Brent Daniels slots through this superb running goal to keep his side within striking range

Published ago

Did he mean it?
Charlie Cameron has submitted another rebel Goal of the Year contender with his freakish second major in the opening term on Saturday. Jack Gunston worked to square the ball to a leading Cameron at the top of the goalsquare, but as it bounced Cameron had to think quickly and instead of attempting to grab it with Isaac Cumming hot on his tail the small forward instead subtly diverted the direction of the footy with the outside of his boot toward goal. Reviewed so the umpiring contingent could be absolutely sure of what they saw, the question of the week will be, did Charlie mean it?

01:12
Published ago

Jaw-dropping Charlie produces insane mid-air goal

Charlie Cameron shows off his innate ability in front of goal with this outrageous mid-air kick which sneaks through

Published ago

Clever Joe, injured Taylor
Joe Daniher's matchup with Sam Taylor in the opening half was a fascinating one. Taylor had early control, taking three quick intercept marks and playing Daniher out of the game, but Daniher didn't let that remain the descriptor of his night. Instead, the Lion pushed higher up the field from the second term, becoming Brisbane's conduit into attack rather than the key target of it, and in doing so breaking Taylor's stranglehold on him. Unfortunately for the Giant, a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter put an end to the arm wrestle, and potentially a big chunk of his season.

00:25
Published ago

Taylor limps off with hamstring injury

Sam Taylor gets subbed off during the third term after suffering a hamstring injury following this incident

Published ago

A Giant future
Giants fans saw their club's future late in the opening term as 19-year-old Finn Callaghan and recent No.1 pick Aaron Cadman teamed up to create the home side's first goal. Callaghan found space on the wing and sent a pinpoint kick deep inside 50 to the strong hands of Cadman, who kicked truly and got the Giants up and about.

00:25
Published ago

Cadman makes early impact with Giants' first

No.1 pick Aaron Cadman nails this kick to give his side its first major of the afternoon

Published ago

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:25

    Cadman makes early impact with Giants' first

    No.1 pick Aaron Cadman nails this kick to give his side its first major of the afternoon

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Brilliant Ashcroft shows class beyond his years

    Will Ashcroft continues to impress with this superb running finish during the opening term

    AFL
  • 01:12

    Jaw-dropping Charlie produces insane mid-air goal

    Charlie Cameron shows off his innate ability in front of goal with this outrageous mid-air kick which sneaks through

    AFL
  • 00:41

    O'Halloran's tumbler keeps Giants rolling

    Xavier O'Halloran puts through this tumbling goal to bring his side to within a kick

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Insane Greene delivers from the boundary

    Toby Greene leads by example with this incredible finish during the third term

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Taylor limps off with hamstring injury

    Sam Taylor gets subbed off during the third term after suffering a hamstring injury following this incident

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Unreal Daniels snap gets Giants up and about

    Brent Daniels slots through this superb running goal to keep his side within striking range

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Is Ward in trouble for this sling tackle?

    Callan Ward may attract some attention from the MRO following this sling tackle on Lachie Neale late in the third term

    AFL
  • 03:51

    Lights-out Charlie sinks seven in Lions' road win

    Charlie Cameron ignites his side with an incredible seven goals in a match-winning performance against the Giants

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Highlights: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in round six

    AFL

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY   2.2    6.4    10.7   13.9 (87)
BRISBANE                                  5.3    9.5    14.5   16.12 (108)

GOALS 
Greater Western Sydney: Daniels 4, O'Halloran 3, Hogan 2, Greene 2, Cadman, Himmelberg
Brisbane: Cameron 7, Gunston 2, Hipwood 2, McCarthy, Ashcroft, Rayner, Daniher, Bailey

BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Kelly, Coniglio, Peatling, Greene, Taylor
Brisbane: Cameron, McInerney, Payne, Rich, Dunkley

INJURIES 
Greater Western Sydney: Sam Taylor (right hamstring), Adam Kennedy (right knee)
Brisbane: Nil

LATE CHANGES
Greater Western Sydney: Daniel Lloyd (calf) replaced in the selected side by Ryan Angwin
Brisbane: Nil

SUBSTITUTES 
Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy (replaced Sam Taylor in the third quarter)
Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Darragh Joyce in the final quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Manuka Oval