Charlie Cameron celebrates kicking a goal by counting them on his fingers during the round six match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Manuka Oval on April 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CHARLIE Cameron put on a show in front of goal as Brisbane defeated Greater Western Sydney by 21 points to make it three in a row and take its season ledger to 4-2.

The Giants' winless streak in their home away from home at Manuka Oval has extended to eight games as Cameron booted seven goals to lead his side to the 16.12 (108) 13.9 (87) win.

A hamstring injury to All-Australian defender Sam Taylor only added more pain for the Giants, who slumped to their fourth loss of the season.

In other worrying news for the Giants, veteran Callan Ward might get some Match Review Officer scrutiny for a sling tackle on Lachie Neale late in the third term, although replays suggested the Lions star may have contributed to his head hitting the surface.

An element of lethargy snuck into the Lions late, opening the door for another potential surge from the Giants but it wasn't to be.

Among Cameron's seven goals was another rebel Goal of the Year contender, while at the other end of the ground Daniel Rich was at his aggressive, rebounding best.

Without contested beast Tom Green, who watched on from the sidelines due to suspension, experienced midfielders Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio took charge at the contest. Kelly, who had 22 disposals to half time, was causing Brisbane coach Chris Fagan enough of a headache to send Josh Dunkley his way in the second half, ultimately finishing the game with 41 touches (17 contested) and 618m gained.

Coniglio wasn't far behind for the night, with 38 disposals (14 contested), nine clearances and 10 score involvements, as one of the Giants' best.

Brisbane controlled the air, leading the contested marks 12 to four at half-time and ending the game plus-six in the metric. A total of 10 different Lions registered at least one contested mark for the game, led by Jack Payne with three, while the Giants worked to make the ground their own, but it did take some time for them to get their forward pressure game going.

That lack of forward pressure early from the Giants handed the Lions the chance to generate fast slingshot attack, leading to the latter's opening three goals by way of Lincoln McCarthy, Eric Hipwood and Charlie Cameron. Not even the intercepting prowess of Sam Taylor could quell the speed and efficiency with which the visitors used the ball to attack.

While Brisbane's attack was all about speed and flair, the Giants often looked slow and stagnant when winning the ball in the back half, giving the likes of Harris Andrews and Jack Payne time to set up and assist one-another in defence.

Meanwhile the Giants, despite boasting All-Australian defender Taylor, Isaac Cumming and the emerging Jack Buckley, were too often caught in precarious one-on-one situations, unable to break away to support teammates in the air.

GWS rallied in moments off the back of speed from the back half and good decision making by its stars. The Giants broke even in the second quarter and slotted three-straight through Brent Daniels and Jesse Hogan late in the third, but any lapse of concentration was punished – and harshly – by Brisbane.

Did he mean it?

Charlie Cameron has submitted another rebel Goal of the Year contender with his freakish second major in the opening term on Saturday. Jack Gunston worked to square the ball to a leading Cameron at the top of the goalsquare, but as it bounced Cameron had to think quickly and instead of attempting to grab it with Isaac Cumming hot on his tail the small forward instead subtly diverted the direction of the footy with the outside of his boot toward goal. Reviewed so the umpiring contingent could be absolutely sure of what they saw, the question of the week will be, did Charlie mean it?

Clever Joe, injured Taylor

Joe Daniher's matchup with Sam Taylor in the opening half was a fascinating one. Taylor had early control, taking three quick intercept marks and playing Daniher out of the game, but Daniher didn't let that remain the descriptor of his night. Instead, the Lion pushed higher up the field from the second term, becoming Brisbane's conduit into attack rather than the key target of it, and in doing so breaking Taylor's stranglehold on him. Unfortunately for the Giant, a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter put an end to the arm wrestle, and potentially a big chunk of his season.

A Giant future

Giants fans saw their club's future late in the opening term as 19-year-old Finn Callaghan and recent No.1 pick Aaron Cadman teamed up to create the home side's first goal. Callaghan found space on the wing and sent a pinpoint kick deep inside 50 to the strong hands of Cadman, who kicked truly and got the Giants up and about.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.2 6.4 10.7 13.9 (87)

BRISBANE 5.3 9.5 14.5 16.12 (108)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Daniels 4, O'Halloran 3, Hogan 2, Greene 2, Cadman, Himmelberg

Brisbane: Cameron 7, Gunston 2, Hipwood 2, McCarthy, Ashcroft, Rayner, Daniher, Bailey

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly, Coniglio, Peatling, Greene, Taylor

Brisbane: Cameron, McInerney, Payne, Rich, Dunkley

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Sam Taylor (right hamstring), Adam Kennedy (right knee)

Brisbane: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Daniel Lloyd (calf) replaced in the selected side by Ryan Angwin

Brisbane: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy (replaced Sam Taylor in the third quarter)

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Darragh Joyce in the final quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Manuka Oval