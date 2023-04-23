GREATER Western Sydney has been rocked by two significant injuries out of Saturday's loss to Brisbane in Canberra, with Adam Kennedy out for the season and Sam Taylor to be unabvailable until after the mid-season bye.

All-Australian key defender Taylor will miss the next 10 weeks after suffering a serious hamstring strain in the third quarter that forced the West Australian straight from the ground.

The 23-year-old underwent scans back in Sydney on Sunday morning that revealed a grade-three hamstring strain, which will rule him out until after the Giants' mid-season bye in round 15.

Kennedy, meanwhile, will miss the remainder of 2023 after rupturing the ACL in his right knee during the 21-point loss at Manuka Oval.

The popular Giant started the game as the sub and replaced Taylor when he hobbled off, before landing awkwardly late in the game.

Scans on Sunday confirmed Kennedy will require another knee reconstruction, leaving those inside the club shocked and shattered by the news.

The 30-year-old has endured a challenging run with injuries across his 153-game career in western Sydney.

He underwent a knee reconstruction on his left knee in 2017 and required a shoulder reconstruction in 2021.

GWS drifted to 2-4 after the loss in the nation's capital ahead of next Saturday's local derby against Sydney at the SCG.