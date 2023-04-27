THERE are plenty of rookies coming through at the moment. Some are playing again this week and some are playing for the first time this year.

Hawthorn will debut its No.18 pick Josh Weddle (DEF, $266,000). He is coming off a nice 110 for Box Hill with 27 possessions and 10 marks. Max Ramsden (RUC/FWD, $200,000) will also make his first appearance for the Hawks. He too has been impressive in the VFL, playing up forward with scores of 75, 88 and 83 in his past three games.

Sydney’s Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $200,000) had a blinder in the VFL last week with 39 disposals and 158 points. He will play Greater Western Sydney on Saturday and could be a great downgrade target.

And, out of nowhere, Sam Docherty (DEF, $924,000) has returned. After only missing two weeks with a knee injury the gun defender will now take on the Eagles over in the west.

Sam Docherty during Carlton's match against North Melbourne in R4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Sam Walsh (MID, $926,000) – In his second game back, Walsh attended the most centre bounces for the Blues and scored a huge 131. He's unique and only sits in four per cent of teams.

Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $712,000) – His draw coming up is sensational, especially this week against the Saints who gave Carlton's midfielders four scores over 125. Nicely priced as well.

Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $692,000) – Rachele can still be selected at a decent price despite going up $231k. He's in eight per cent of teams and is the ninth best forward based on his average of 92.

Josh Rachele and Izak Rankine celebrate Adelaide's win over Carlton in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $238,000) – Cincotta was impressive last week with 24 disposals and seven marks for his score of 76. A reminder though… he doesn't get to play the Saints every week.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Most traded in

Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $238,000)

Will Day (DEF/MID, $727,00)

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $280,000)

Sam Walsh (MID, $926,000)

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $897,000)

Coming back from his two-week suspension, Will Day (DEF/MID, $727,00) is once again a talking point and rightfully so. He is carrying a breakeven of just 46 and is averaging 104 for the year, which currently ranks him as a top-five defender.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $897,000) had a day out last week against the Dockers as he posted 148, his highest ever Fantasy score. He is under $900k and is a super option this week. Walsh also impressed with his 131 and is a great replacement for Touk Miller if you can find the extra $49k.

Alex Cincotta in action during the round six clash between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Darcy Wilmot (DEF/MID, $368,000)

Cam Mackenzie (MID/FWD, $434,000)

Touk Miller (MID, $877,000)

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $490,000)

Kade Chandler (FWD, $467,000)

It's no surprise to see Touk Miller (MID, $877,000) featuring on the list this week after a knee injury which will now rule him out for a significant part of the season. He scored 48 last week and dropped $45k. We love Touk and wish him a speedy recovery.

Kade Chandler (FWD, $467,000) certainly has made some cash, but there could be more on the way with the games he has coming up against North Melbourne, Gold Coast and Hawthorn. Fantasy is a brutal game and sometimes we need to do whatever it takes to make our team better.

After not being named by the Hawks, trading Cam Mackenzie (MID/FWD, $434,000) is now the right thing to do. His scores haven't been what we hoped for and now he can be shown the door.

Touk Miller is helped from the field after his knee injury against North Melbourne in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Tim English v Hawthorn @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 4.35pm AEST

English is the highest averaging player in the game and has scored over 110 in all of his six games so far. He scored 114 against the Hawks last year and will get the job done again under the roof at Marvel Stadium.

No.2 – Nick Daicos v Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval, SUN 4.40pm AEST

Can someone smell bacon? Daicos has now scored 140, 136 and 126 in his last three games and loves playing at Adelaide Oval where he had 136 in round five, and 147 last year against the Crows.

No.3 – Rowan Marshall v Port Adelaide @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 7.50pm AEST

Marshall's direct opponent, Brynn Teakle, has only played two full games of football in his short career and in those games his opponents have had a day out. Last week, Bailey Williams scored a season-high 101 and last year Toby Nankervis scored 137.

Tim English and Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No.4 – Clayton Oliver v North Melbourne @ the MCG, SAT 7.25pm AEST

Oliver's last two scores have been under par for what we have been seeing with 103 and 108. He should have this one his own way, just like in 2022 when he scored a massive 151 against the Kangaroos.

No.5 – Tim Taranto v Gold Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 3.20pm AEST

The Suns rank as the fourth easiest for midfielders to score against and Taranto meets them in hot form that hasn't seen him drop under 108 for the season. He even scored 126 against them last year.

Also consider Connor Rozee who plays the Saints tonight. Last week against St Kilda, four of Carlton's midfielders scored over 125. Walsh had 131 (from 38 disposals), Adam Cerra 130 (39d), Blake Acres 126 (36d) and Patrick Cripps had 126 (34d). Expect Rozee to cash in as well.

