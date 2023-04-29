BRISBANE has lurched into the top four with a fourth consecutive win, claiming a 48-point victory over Fremantle, with both Michael Walters and Will Ashcroft putting their hand up for the rebel Goal of the Year.

It was goals galore for the Lions at their Gabba fortress on Saturday afternoon, outworking the Dockers 17.13 (115) to 10.7 (67).

Emerging Freo midfielder Matthew Johnson is likely to come under scrutiny from the match review officer after a dangerous tackle on the Lions' Dayne Zorko.

Lachie Neale set the standard for Brisbane through the middle with 35 disposals (24 contested) and 13 clearances, while Ashcroft also starred, not just with his quick-thinking goal reminiscent of Daniel Wells 20 years ago but with 26 disposals and two goals. It wasn't the only goal of the year contender, with Fremantle stalwart Walters slotting his own from a similar position in the final term.

Putting the Dockers' defence under immense pressure, the Lions' midfield mix of Ashcroft, Neale, Zorko and Oscar McInerney was at its dangerous best, dominating the clearance count 46-29 which led to an inside 50 differential of 62-42, Brisbane's way. As a result, the home side piled on the points from stoppage.

From the first bounce, it was clear that Fremantle was doing things a little differently to recent weeks. The Dockers showcased a running handball game, particularly when rebounding out of the back-half, but Brisbane's pressure often forced the Dockers to make panicked decision or execute poorly. The humid conditions certainly didn't help either, with the ball steadily becoming more slippery as the game went on.

The Lions however had no such problems on turnover, looking to go quickly by hand and spreading harder than their Dockers opponents, meaning they were able to flick the ball around under far less pressure.

After taking a 31-point deficient into the main break, the Dockers rallied early in the third quarter when they found a better balance between a quick attack and composed movement, but they were also hurt on the scoreboard as the term wore on as the Lions equalled their five goals for the term.

That trend continued in the final term, as the Lions flexed their muscles.

Brisbane's forward spread was well and truly on show, creating endless headaches for Alex Pearce's back six, conceding goals to nine different Lions, led by McCarthy and Daniher with three.

While Caleb Serong battled hard at the source for Fremantle, racking up 11 disposals in the first quarter alone, he lacked support and was largely shut out of the game in the second half.

In career game 150, Jaeger O'Meara had some good moments, kicking two goals from his 18 disposals, and Hayden Young's attack from the back half was more than handy, but there were simply too many weak links in the chain for the visitors.

The only blemish of Brisbane's day was injuries to veterans Zorko and Daniel Rich, who failed to finish the game due to hamstring and calf issues respectively.

Shades of Daniel Wells

Last week it was Charlie Cameron with a remarkable soccered goal out of the air, this week it was exciting youngster Will Ashcroft with a genuine rebel Goal of the Year contender to open the scoring in the second term. From a forward stoppage, tight up against the boundary, Ashcroft snatched the ball out of the air and while still in flight slammed it onto his boot to send it goalward in an action akin to Daniel Wells' 2004 Goal of the Year.

Walters gives Ashcroft a run for his money

After Ashcroft's heroics in the first half, Michael Walters reminded everyone that he's still got it. In the final quarter, Walters was slung around deep in the forward pocket but maintained control of the footy, found his feet and slotted a dribbler from the tightest of angles. Certainly the highlight of Fremantle's day, Walters still has plenty to offer those in purple.

MRO scrutiny for Johnson

Young Fremantle midfielder Matthew Johnson will have a nervous wait after a dangerous tackle on former Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko in the second quarter. After already giving away a high free kick to Zorko, Johnson slung the Lion into the ground, slamming his head into the turf in the process. While Zorko got back up to take a set shot from a 50m penalty, and stayed on the ground after that, Johnson is likely to be in some strife with the Match Review Officer.

BRISBANE 3.5 8.7 13.10 17.13 (115)

FREMANTLE 1.3 3.6 8.6 10.7 (67)

GOALS

Brisbane: McCarthy 3, Daniher 3, Ashcroft 2, Bailey 2, Hipwood 2, Cameron 2, Gunston, McKenna, Rayner

Fremantle: O'Meara 2, Brayshaw 2, Switkowski 2, Jackson, O'Driscoll, Walters, Amiss

BEST

Brisbane: Ashcroft, Zorko, Neale, Rich, Starcevich

Fremantle: O'Meara, Serong, Jackson, Darcy, Young

INJURIES

Brisbane: Zorko (hamstring), Rich (calf)

Fremantle: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Noah Answerth (replaced Dayne Zorko in the fourth quarter)

Fremantle: Neil Erasmus (replaced Sam Sturt in the fourth quarter)