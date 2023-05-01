KOZZY Pickett has ended speculation about his playing future, signing a four-year contract extension to stay at Melbourne.

The 2021 premiership player's current deal expires at the end of this year, which had lead to speculation he might seek a move to a club in either South Australia or Western Australia, where he has family connections.

But the Demons had been confident for some time that Pickett would stay, and the club confirmed today that he's re-committed for another four years.

Kozzy Pickett celebrates a goal against the Lions in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm very excited to be signing on and continuing my career in the red and blue," Pickett said.

"The club has embraced me and my family, and I can't thank them enough for their support. Everything I do is to make my family proud and the respect and understanding my teammates and coaches have shown us means a lot.

"Giving back to my community and putting smiles on kids' faces makes me happy. I was once that little kid and it's special for me to now be giving back and doing what I love, surrounded by people I love.

"I'm very thankful to all the fans for their support too and am excited to be part of the club for at least another four years."

Pick No.12 in the 2019 national draft, Pickett has established himself as one of the best small forwards in the game, kicking 100 goals from 67 games so far.

"We are obviously thrilled that Kozzy has agreed to terms and will remain with us until at least the end of 2027," Melbourne list boss Tim Lamb said.

"At just 21 years old, he has already proven himself to be one of the premier small forwards in the competition, kicking 40 goals in each of the last two years. Everyone has now seen his ability around the ball, and he is just scratching the surface in terms of where he can take his game.

"Kozzy's ability to hit the scoreboard, combined with his genuine appetite to chase and tackle, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His rapid development is a testament to his hard work and the terrific environment and culture we have here at Melbourne.

"Koz is universally loved within the club and has a great relationship with Goody and his teammates. He brings joy to everyone with his infectious and caring personality and is a critical cog of both our current and future ambitions.

"Kozzy, his family and his manager have been brilliant throughout this process, and we are rapt to have this done so early in the season."