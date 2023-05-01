SUPPORTERS of Collingwood and Adelaide have been through the wringer.

The Magpies' nail-biting win over the Crows on Sunday continued the recent trend of both clubs putting their supporters through the stress and heightened emotion of a close finish.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED The Pies have everyone spooked

Much has been made of Collingwood's remarkable recent record in close games. Since the start of 2021, the Magpies have been involved in 14 games that have been decided by a goal or less, winning 10 of them.

The Crows have also developed a tendency for close ones and have been involved in 12 games in the past two-and-a-bit seasons that were decided by a kick or less, winning five and losing seven.

Last two mins: Pies come from behind AGAIN Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Collingwood in round seven

While the Pies have thrived in the close ones, Richmond has faltered. The Tigers have won just one game of 13 decided by six points or less, a streak that includes three draws.

Apart from the Magpies, the best clutch sides since the start of 2021 have been Port Adelaide (7-3 in tight games), Fremantle (4-1-1), Geelong (5-3) and North Melbourne (3-1-0). On the flip side, Essendon (1-4) and St Kilda (0-3) have been on the losing end more often than not.

BARRETT Woeful West Coast entering Fitzroy territory

The Kangaroos, who have put their supporters through plenty of heartache in recent years, have made them work for their rare wins, too. North's two victories so far this season came by margins of five points and one point and of its eight wins since the start of 2021, seven have been by 15 points or less (they've also had a draw in that time).

Sydney has lost two games by two points or less in the past month and has a 4-5 record in close games since the start of 2021. Incredibly, three of those five losses have come at the hands of the Giants, who have beaten the Swans by two points, one point (in an elimination final) and one point in the past two years. GWS has a record of 5-1-3 overall in close games.

Last two mins: Toby inspires brilliant comeback over Swans The thrilling final moments between Sydney and GWS in round 7

While the Pies are the League's standout kings of the clutch moment, one fact will no doubt spur them on as they surge towards September in 2023. Of its four losses by six points or less in recent years, two of them came in games that mattered most last year - the qualifying final against Geelong, and the preliminary final against Sydney.

Each club's record in close games

(Games decided by six points or less since the start of 2021)