Christian Petracca celebrates Melbourne's win over North Melbourne in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRISTIAN Petracca has moved into a share of second spot in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after being one of six players to poll 10 votes in round seven.

Petracca picked up a perfect 10 in Melbourne's thumping win over North Melbourne and with Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli and Jeremy Cameron - the top three players after six rounds - all failing to poll from this weekend, Petracca has moved to equal second spot after seven rounds.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Jason Horne Francis, Lachie Neale, Toby Greene, Charlie Curnow and Tom Hawkins also picked up 10 votes in round seven.

The votes were split in the final game of the round between Adelaide and Collingwood, with nine players polling. Pies captain Darcy Moore picked up nine votes, with the other eight players getting between one and five votes.

The votes were also spread in the Western Bulldogs' match against Hawthorn, with eight players polling, led by Will Day and Caleb Daniel (five votes each).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Pies' miracle, how Toby broke Swans, big Tiger issues Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

10 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

6 Rowan Marshall (STK)

6 Travis Boak (PORT)

4 Zak Butters (PORT)

2 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)

1 Jack Sinclair (STK)

1 Mitch Owens (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Crafty Cordy finishes off sizzling Saints play Zaine Cordy gets St Kilda its second goal with a perfect set shot from the pocket

00:37 Duursma delivers Port the perfect response Xavier Duursma hits it sweetly to get the Power its first

00:42 Port loses gun early with suspected knee injury Xavier Duursma has been subbed out of the match following an incident in the first term

00:42 Explosive Horne-Francis clearance ends with Finlayson goal Jeremy Finlayson kicks a clever goal from the pocket after brilliant play from Jason Horne-Francis in the contest

00:47 Saints hit back with end-to-end brilliance Dan Butler converts truly after a brilliant team transition from the back 50

00:56 Rioli fools everyone with sensational goal Junior Rioli extends the lead for Port with a special goal in traffic

00:41 Gresham finds a way as Saints steal back lead Jade Gresham kicks his second goal with a clever finish close to goal

00:47 Powerful Powell-Pepper makes the most of desperate Dixon smother Sam Powell-Pepper gives Port breathing room with an opportunistic goal in the last quarter

01:36 Horne-Francis silences critics with explosive performance Jason Horne-Francis delivers a career-high 11 clearances in an important win for the Power

08:13 Highlights: St Kilda v Port Adelaide The Saints and Power clash in round seven

08:24 Full post-match, R7: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against St Kilda

08:47 Full post-match, R7: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round seven's match against Port Adelaide

14:24 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Saints and Power clash in round seven

Brisbane v Fremantle

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

7 Will Ashcroft (BL)

5 Oscar McInerney (BL)

3 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

3 Dayne Zorko (BL)

2 Josh Dunkley (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Charlie picks up where he left off with opening major Brisbane's Charlie Cameron kicks first goal of the game with this great snap across the body

00:29 O'Meara launches beauty to get Freo going Dockers recruit Jaeger O'Meara kicks a superb goal on the run in his 150th game

00:45 Ashcroft's amazing mid-air miracle spells GOTY chance Will Ashcroft defies the odds with this unbelievable kick from the boundary, which is sure to be a contender for Goal of the Year

00:38 Is Johnson in MRO trouble with this dangerous tackle? Fremantle's Matthew Johnson dumps Danye Zorko in dangerous tackle on the wing

00:41 Jackson goals off classy Walters assist Fremantle's Luke Jackson goals after an epic sidestep and handball by Michael Walters

00:46 Lions put foot down after McCarthy double Brisbane's Lincoln McCarthy takes over the third quarter with back-to-back goals

Walters' magical GOTY contender with extraordinary dribbler Fremantle's Michael Walters kicks an incredible major from the boundary to produce another Goal of the Year opportunity

00:33 Dayne's day done after another injury Lions veteran Dayne Zorko appears to injure hamstring in this incident

12:52 Full post-match, R7: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round seven's match against Fremantle

06:24 Full post-match, R7: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round seven's match against Brisbane

01:32 Wondrous Will shines in Lions win Brisbane's Will Ashcroft catches the eye again with a brilliant performance including a Goal of the Year contender

08:07 Highlights: Brisbane v Fremantle The Lions and Dockers clash in round seven

13:26 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Lions and Dockers clash in round seven

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 Toby Greene (GWS)

8 Luke Parker (SYD)

5 Peter Ladhams (SYD)

4 Harry Perryman (GWS)

2 Jack Buckley (GWS)

1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Brilliant Hayward snaps home much-needed major Will Hayward slots this snap goal against the run to keep his side in striking range late in the first term

00:38 McLean makes costly Giants pay full price on siren Hayden McLean calmly nails his set shot to bring his side to within a kick on the quarter-time siren

00:52 Buddy winds back clock with epic grab and goal Lance Franklin produces this brilliant pack mark and nails the snap shot to cut the margin late in the first half

00:41 Coniglio somehow parts seas with sumptuous rolling goal Stephen Coniglio ends Sydney's run of goals with this exquisite finish sneaking through

00:42 Dancing Daniels pulls off dazzling finish Brent Daniels slips his way through the Swans' defence and nails this brilliant running goal late in the third term

00:42 Papley pops up late to give Swans handy buffer Tom Papley roves the pack to perfection with this late snap coming in seconds before the three-quarter time siren

00:34 Greene's genius soccer goal gives Giants a sniff Toby Greene nails this mesmerising finish to keep his side in the contest midway through the fourth quarter

00:38 Greene's electric match-winner completes crazy comeback Toby Greene kicks the match-winning goal with this sensational snap in the dying stages of the final term

04:09 Last two mins: Toby inspires brilliant comeback over Swans The thrilling final moments between Sydney and GWS in round 7

07:45 Full post-match, R7: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round seven's match against Sydney

03:23 Captain Toby leads from the front in epic Giants' win Toby Greene shows he is a class above in this brilliant four-goal outing including the match-winner at the death

06:19 Full post-match, R7: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round seven's match against GWS

08:33 Highlights: Sydney v GWS The Swans and Giants clash in round seven

14:56 Mini-Match: Sydney v GWS Extended highlights of the Swans and Giants clash in round seven

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

5 Will Day (HAW)

5 Caleb Daniel (WB)

4 Bailey Williams (WB)

4 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

3 Ed Richards (WB)

3 Aaron Naughton (WB)

3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

3 Ned Reeves (HAW)

Previous Next 00:41 Worpel wows with sublime one-step strike James Worpel gets the Hawthorn faithful off their seats with this ripping goal

00:39 Lewis excites Hawks fans with comeback mark and goal Mitch Lewis marks his return to footy with a major in the opening term

00:42 JJ will make you pay when offered a way Jason Johannisen is afforded too much space and streams forward for a classic goal on the run

00:56 Sicily's super strike just what he needed Hawthorn skipper James Sicily chimes in with a stunning shot from distance, following a tough week in the spotlight

00:51 Naughton starting to create havoc with double Aaron Naughton earns a pair of gems in the third term as the Dogs look to make their move

00:47 Newcombe brings new hope as Hawks hang in there Jai Newcombe keeps Hawthorn alive with this cool finish on the burst

00:57 Jones gets his moment with epic first goal and celebration Arthur Jones gets swarmed by Dogs after finally nailing his maiden major in the AFL

08:03 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven

08:51 Full post-match, R7: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round seven's match against Hawthorn

07:13 Full post-match, R7: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Western Bulldogs

14:16 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven

Melbourne v North Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)

7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

5 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

5 Kade Chandler (MELB)

3 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Chandler delivers opening sparkler The Demons hit the scoreboard first with this quick Kade Chandler major

00:34 Classy Pickett drills 50m beauty No rest for the Demons as Kysaiah Pickett slots this major from beyond the arc

00:29 Larkey slots much-needed Roos major Nick Larkey provides a vital spark to North Melbourne with this crucial goal

00:37 Mighty Neal-Bullen steals the show Alex Neal-Bullen leaves the Roos blindsided with an impressive tackle before mopping up the footy and converting this goal

00:37 Sharpshooter Fritsch snaps fiery snag Bayley Fritsch collects the spilled footy and is rewarded with this glamorous gem

00:29 Marvelous Viney strikes gold Jack Viney escapes into space with the footy and secures this major for the Dees

02:57 Petracca produces dazzling footy in Dees' demolition Christian Petracca steers Melbourne's wrath across all areas of the ground with this powerful three-goal performance

08:56 Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round seven

06:19 Full post-match, R7: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against North Melbourne

14:21 Full post-match, R7: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against Melbourne

13:24 Mini-Match: Melbourne v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Demons and Kangaroos clash in round seven

West Coast v Carlton

10 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

7 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

4 Adam Cerra (CARL)

3 Blake Acres (CARL)

1 Harry McKay (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:54 Hollands uses running prowess to secure first AFL major Oliver Hollands slots his maiden major in the big league after finding plenty of space drifting forward

00:46 Witherden pumped after hitting one sweetly Alex Witherden shows his elation after venturing forward for a great goal on the run

00:47 Curnow creating havoc in towering term Charlie Curnow is proving a handful for the Eagles with another string of marks and goals

00:29 Hurn sore after soaring with courage for huge grab Shannon Hurn puts his body on the line to reel in this fine mark

00:43 Charlie show continues with a couple more for the bag The Eagles have no answer for Charlie Curnow, who adds two more to his tally

00:56 Curnow's sensational speccy lights up stadium The Blues deliver the perfect ball towards Charlie Curnow for a massive hanger over the top

00:38 Cripps joins party with his first for year Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps earns his first goal for the season after this ripping snap

03:21 Charlie and the goal factory shines with nine Charlie Curnow produces an absolute monstrous performance to feast on the Eagles with nine goals

08:08 Highlights: West Coast v Carlton The Eagles and Blues clash in round seven

08:34 Full post-match, R7: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against West Coast

10:28 Full post-match, R7: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

14:11 Mini-Match: West Coast v Carlton Extended highlights of the Eagles and Blues clash in round seven

Essendon v Geelong

10 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

8 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

6 Jake Stringer (ESS)

3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

1 Sam Weideman (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Max speed from Holmes before finding towering Tomahawk The Cats burst out the blocks early as Max Holmes brilliantly streams forward to set up a goal for Tom Hawkins

01:15 Hawkins raising absolute havoc with four in first Tom Hawkins is bullying the Dons' defence with a number of strong grabs and shots to notch four goals in the opening term

00:45 Stringer's sweet snap off a few steps Jake Stringer shows his smarts around the big sticks with this fine finish

00:39 Simpson shakes Bomber inside out with sumptuous step Sam Simpson provides some more spark for the Cats with this dazzling move and finish

00:20 Could Durham face a nervous wait after fierce tackle? Essendon's Sam Durham may attract MRO attention for this sling action on Mark Blicavs

00:54 Bombers go ballistic after hectic play ends with Stringer shot Essendon mounts its comeback as Jake Stringer earns his fourth goal of the game to a deafening roar

00:46 Jezza time as the superstar launches stunning move and missile Jeremy Cameron gets his moment with this sensational fend and strike to halt the Dons' momentum

00:33 The moment Hawkins breaks his career-high The 'G erupts for Tom Hawkins after the power forward brings up his career-best haul of eight goals

08:06 Highlights: Essendon v Geelong The Bombers and Cats clash in round seven

02:30 Tomahawk's best of eight certainly worth the wait Tom Hawkins delivers one of the most powerful performances of the season to date, with a career-high bag of eight goals

11:29 Full post-match, R7: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round seven's match against Essendon

12:01 Full post-match, R7: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round seven's match against Geelong

14:13 Mini-Match: Essendon v Geelong Extended highlights of the Bombers and Cats clash in round seven

Richmond v Gold Coast

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

9 Wil Powell (GCFC)

6 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)

2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

2 Ben King (GCFC)

1 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

1 Jayden Short (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Noah punishes namesake with stellar shot Noah Anderson makes Noah Balta pay full price for his errant kick with this classy finish

00:37 Ryan wows with running ruck special Samson Ryan provides a huge spark for the Tigers with this sensational goal out of the ruck contest

00:38 Brilliant Fiorini cashes in for six Brayden Fiorini feeds the Suns another major after a costly Tigers' turnover

00:46 Bolton breaks clear for timely goal in style Shai Bolton receives the footy on a burst goalward and kicks this crucial major

00:29 Mighty Witts shows ruck wits with powerful goal Jarrod Witts grabs the footy after muscling out his opponent in the contest and delivers this gem

00:38 Ainsworth provides icing as impressive Suns look home The Suns all but seal the game with this cool finish from Ben Ainsworth

10:42 Full post-match, R7: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Richmond

08:29 Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast The Tigers and Suns clash in round seven

08:24 Full post-match, R7: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round seven's match against Gold Coast

01:57 King rules final scoreboard with four beauties It was goals galore for Ben King in a dominant performance that secured the Suns' victory

13:23 Mini-Match: Richmond v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Tigers and Suns clash in round seven

Adelaide v Collingwood

9 Darcy Moore (COLL)

5 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

4 Tom Doedee (ADEL)

3 Chayce Jones (ADEL)

3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

2 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

2 Josh Daicos (COLL)

1 John Noble (COLL)

1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:10 Tempers flare after Walker's fiery opener Tensions boil over after the Crows get stuck into Nick Daicos following Taylor Walker's goal

00:43 Rankine's magical moves get Adelaide Oval rocking Izak Rankine does what he does best in this mesmerising goal

00:24 Big Magpie subbed after innocuous boot catches leg The Pies lose Nathan Kreuger to injury after the utility receives an inadvertent knock to the knee from teammate Jamie Elliott

00:32 Mihocek making presence felt in super double Brody Mihocek punishes the careless Crows with these two goals to trim the margin

00:39 Sloane raises noise level after massive tackle and goal Rory Sloane lays a huge tackle on Beau McCreery and makes no mistake in front of the big sticks

00:38 Daicos dashes through in flash as Pies hit back Josh Daicos edges the Magpies one step closer after finding himself in the right spot at the right time

01:40 Murphy flattened, De Goey pinged for deliberate Collingwood players fume at the non free kick awarded after this hit on Nathan Murphy, before Jordan de Goey is pinged for a contentious deliberate call

00:59 Noble's epic launch primes Magpies for wild finish Collingwood small defender John Noble drifts forward and nails this mighty kick on the run late in the game

03:33 Last two mins: Pies come from behind AGAIN Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Collingwood in round seven

06:33 Full post-match, R7: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Adelaide

08:35 Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood The Crows and Magpies clash in round seven

08:26 Full post-match, R7: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

14:06 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Crows and Magpies clash in round seven

LEADERBOARD

45 - Nick Daicos (COLL)

33 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

33 - Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

33 - Christian Petracca (MELB)

32 - Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

29 - Toby Greene (GWS)

29 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)

29 - Jack Sinclair (STK)

28 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)

28 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)

26 - Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

24 - Chad Warner (SYD)

24 - Callum Wilkie (STK)

23 - Tim Kelly (WCE)

23 - Lachie Neale (BL)

22 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)

22 - Darcy Moore (COLL)

21 - Zak Butters (PORT)

21 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

20 - Charlie Cameron (BL)

20 - Rory Laird (ADEL)

20 - Zach Merrett (ESS)

20 - Caleb Serong (FRE)