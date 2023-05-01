CHRISTIAN Petracca has moved into a share of second spot in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after being one of six players to poll 10 votes in round seven.
Petracca picked up a perfect 10 in Melbourne's thumping win over North Melbourne and with Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli and Jeremy Cameron - the top three players after six rounds - all failing to poll from this weekend, Petracca has moved to equal second spot after seven rounds.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
Jason Horne Francis, Lachie Neale, Toby Greene, Charlie Curnow and Tom Hawkins also picked up 10 votes in round seven.
The votes were split in the final game of the round between Adelaide and Collingwood, with nine players polling. Pies captain Darcy Moore picked up nine votes, with the other eight players getting between one and five votes.
The votes were also spread in the Western Bulldogs' match against Hawthorn, with eight players polling, led by Will Day and Caleb Daniel (five votes each).
St Kilda v Port Adelaide
10 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Rowan Marshall (STK)
6 Travis Boak (PORT)
4 Zak Butters (PORT)
2 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)
1 Jack Sinclair (STK)
1 Mitch Owens (STK)
Brisbane v Fremantle
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Oscar McInerney (BL)
3 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
3 Dayne Zorko (BL)
2 Josh Dunkley (BL)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney
10 Toby Greene (GWS)
8 Luke Parker (SYD)
5 Peter Ladhams (SYD)
4 Harry Perryman (GWS)
2 Jack Buckley (GWS)
1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn
5 Will Day (HAW)
5 Caleb Daniel (WB)
4 Bailey Williams (WB)
4 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
3 Ed Richards (WB)
3 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
3 Ned Reeves (HAW)
Melbourne v North Melbourne
10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
5 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
5 Kade Chandler (MELB)
3 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
West Coast v Carlton
10 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
7 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Blake Acres (CARL)
1 Harry McKay (CARL)
Essendon v Geelong
10 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
8 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
6 Jake Stringer (ESS)
3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
1 Sam Weideman (ESS)
Richmond v Gold Coast
9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
9 Wil Powell (GCFC)
6 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)
2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Ben King (GCFC)
1 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
1 Jayden Short (RICH)
Adelaide v Collingwood
9 Darcy Moore (COLL)
5 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
4 Tom Doedee (ADEL)
3 Chayce Jones (ADEL)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
2 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
2 Josh Daicos (COLL)
1 John Noble (COLL)
1 Rory Laird (ADEL)
LEADERBOARD
45 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
33 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
33 - Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
33 - Christian Petracca (MELB)
32 - Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
29 - Toby Greene (GWS)
29 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)
29 - Jack Sinclair (STK)
28 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)
28 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)
26 - Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
24 - Chad Warner (SYD)
24 - Callum Wilkie (STK)
23 - Tim Kelly (WCE)
23 - Lachie Neale (BL)
22 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
22 - Darcy Moore (COLL)
21 - Zak Butters (PORT)
21 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
20 - Charlie Cameron (BL)
20 - Rory Laird (ADEL)
20 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
20 - Caleb Serong (FRE)