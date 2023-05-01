CHRISTIAN Petracca has moved into a share of second spot in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after being one of six players to poll 10 votes in round seven.

Petracca picked up a perfect 10 in Melbourne's thumping win over North Melbourne and with Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli and Jeremy Cameron - the top three players after six rounds - all failing to poll from this weekend, Petracca has moved to equal second spot after seven rounds.

Jason Horne Francis, Lachie Neale, Toby Greene, Charlie Curnow and Tom Hawkins also picked up 10 votes in round seven.

The votes were split in the final game of the round between Adelaide and Collingwood, with nine players polling. Pies captain Darcy Moore picked up nine votes, with the other eight players getting between one and five votes.

The votes were also spread in the Western Bulldogs' match against Hawthorn, with eight players polling, led by Will Day and Caleb Daniel (five votes each).

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

10 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Rowan Marshall (STK)
6 Travis Boak (PORT)
4 Zak Butters (PORT)
2 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)
1 Jack Sinclair (STK)
1 Mitch Owens (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Crafty Cordy finishes off sizzling Saints play

    Zaine Cordy gets St Kilda its second goal with a perfect set shot from the pocket

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Duursma delivers Port the perfect response

    Xavier Duursma hits it sweetly to get the Power its first

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Port loses gun early with suspected knee injury

    Xavier Duursma has been subbed out of the match following an incident in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Explosive Horne-Francis clearance ends with Finlayson goal

    Jeremy Finlayson kicks a clever goal from the pocket after brilliant play from Jason Horne-Francis in the contest

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Saints hit back with end-to-end brilliance

    Dan Butler converts truly after a brilliant team transition from the back 50

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Rioli fools everyone with sensational goal

    Junior Rioli extends the lead for Port with a special goal in traffic

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Gresham finds a way as Saints steal back lead

    Jade Gresham kicks his second goal with a clever finish close to goal

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Powerful Powell-Pepper makes the most of desperate Dixon smother

    Sam Powell-Pepper gives Port breathing room with an opportunistic goal in the last quarter

    AFL
  • 01:36

    Horne-Francis silences critics with explosive performance

    Jason Horne-Francis delivers a career-high 11 clearances in an important win for the Power

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Full post-match, R7: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:47

    Full post-match, R7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round seven's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:24

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Power clash in round seven

    AFL

Brisbane v Fremantle

10 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Oscar McInerney (BL)
3 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
3 Dayne Zorko (BL)
2 Josh Dunkley (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Charlie picks up where he left off with opening major

    Brisbane's Charlie Cameron kicks first goal of the game with this great snap across the body

    AFL
  • 00:29

    O'Meara launches beauty to get Freo going

    Dockers recruit Jaeger O'Meara kicks a superb goal on the run in his 150th game

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Ashcroft's amazing mid-air miracle spells GOTY chance

    Will Ashcroft defies the odds with this unbelievable kick from the boundary, which is sure to be a contender for Goal of the Year

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Is Johnson in MRO trouble with this dangerous tackle?

    Fremantle's Matthew Johnson dumps Danye Zorko in dangerous tackle on the wing

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Jackson goals off classy Walters assist

    Fremantle's Luke Jackson goals after an epic sidestep and handball by Michael Walters

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Lions put foot down after McCarthy double

    Brisbane's Lincoln McCarthy takes over the third quarter with back-to-back goals

    AFL

  • Walters' magical GOTY contender with extraordinary dribbler

    Fremantle's Michael Walters kicks an incredible major from the boundary to produce another Goal of the Year opportunity

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Dayne's day done after another injury

    Lions veteran Dayne Zorko appears to injure hamstring in this incident

    AFL
  • 12:52

    Full post-match, R7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round seven's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Full post-match, R7: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round seven's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Wondrous Will shines in Lions win

    Brisbane's Will Ashcroft catches the eye again with a brilliant performance including a Goal of the Year contender

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Brisbane v Fremantle

    The Lions and Dockers clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 13:26

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Dockers clash in round seven

    AFL

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 Toby Greene (GWS)
8 Luke Parker (SYD)
5 Peter Ladhams (SYD)
4 Harry Perryman (GWS)
2 Jack Buckley (GWS)
1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Brilliant Hayward snaps home much-needed major

    Will Hayward slots this snap goal against the run to keep his side in striking range late in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    McLean makes costly Giants pay full price on siren

    Hayden McLean calmly nails his set shot to bring his side to within a kick on the quarter-time siren

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Buddy winds back clock with epic grab and goal

    Lance Franklin produces this brilliant pack mark and nails the snap shot to cut the margin late in the first half

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Coniglio somehow parts seas with sumptuous rolling goal

    Stephen Coniglio ends Sydney's run of goals with this exquisite finish sneaking through

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Dancing Daniels pulls off dazzling finish

    Brent Daniels slips his way through the Swans' defence and nails this brilliant running goal late in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Papley pops up late to give Swans handy buffer

    Tom Papley roves the pack to perfection with this late snap coming in seconds before the three-quarter time siren

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Greene's genius soccer goal gives Giants a sniff

    Toby Greene nails this mesmerising finish to keep his side in the contest midway through the fourth quarter

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Greene's electric match-winner completes crazy comeback

    Toby Greene kicks the match-winning goal with this sensational snap in the dying stages of the final term

    AFL
  • 04:09

    Last two mins: Toby inspires brilliant comeback over Swans

    The thrilling final moments between Sydney and GWS in round 7

    AFL
  • 07:45

    Full post-match, R7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round seven's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 03:23

    Captain Toby leads from the front in epic Giants' win

    Toby Greene shows he is a class above in this brilliant four-goal outing including the match-winner at the death

    AFL
  • 06:19

    Full post-match, R7: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round seven's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 08:33

    Highlights: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 14:56

    Mini-Match: Sydney v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Giants clash in round seven

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

5 Will Day (HAW)
5 Caleb Daniel (WB)
4 Bailey Williams (WB)
4 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
3 Ed Richards (WB)
3 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
3 Ned Reeves (HAW)

  • 00:41

    Worpel wows with sublime one-step strike

    James Worpel gets the Hawthorn faithful off their seats with this ripping goal

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Lewis excites Hawks fans with comeback mark and goal

    Mitch Lewis marks his return to footy with a major in the opening term

    AFL
  • 00:42

    JJ will make you pay when offered a way

    Jason Johannisen is afforded too much space and streams forward for a classic goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Sicily's super strike just what he needed

    Hawthorn skipper James Sicily chimes in with a stunning shot from distance, following a tough week in the spotlight

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Naughton starting to create havoc with double

    Aaron Naughton earns a pair of gems in the third term as the Dogs look to make their move

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Newcombe brings new hope as Hawks hang in there

    Jai Newcombe keeps Hawthorn alive with this cool finish on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Jones gets his moment with epic first goal and celebration

    Arthur Jones gets swarmed by Dogs after finally nailing his maiden major in the AFL

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:51

    Full post-match, R7: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round seven's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Full post-match, R7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 14:16

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven

    AFL

Melbourne v North Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
5 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
5 Kade Chandler (MELB)
3 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Chandler delivers opening sparkler

    The Demons hit the scoreboard first with this quick Kade Chandler major

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Classy Pickett drills 50m beauty

    No rest for the Demons as Kysaiah Pickett slots this major from beyond the arc

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Larkey slots much-needed Roos major

    Nick Larkey provides a vital spark to North Melbourne with this crucial goal

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Mighty Neal-Bullen steals the show

    Alex Neal-Bullen leaves the Roos blindsided with an impressive tackle before mopping up the footy and converting this goal

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Sharpshooter Fritsch snaps fiery snag

    Bayley Fritsch collects the spilled footy and is rewarded with this glamorous gem

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Marvelous Viney strikes gold

    Jack Viney escapes into space with the footy and secures this major for the Dees

    AFL
  • 02:57

    Petracca produces dazzling footy in Dees' demolition

    Christian Petracca steers Melbourne's wrath across all areas of the ground with this powerful three-goal performance

    AFL
  • 08:56

    Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 06:19

    Full post-match, R7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 14:21

    Full post-match, R7: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 13:24

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Kangaroos clash in round seven

    AFL

West Coast v Carlton

10 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
7 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Blake Acres (CARL)
1 Harry McKay (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:54

    Hollands uses running prowess to secure first AFL major

    Oliver Hollands slots his maiden major in the big league after finding plenty of space drifting forward

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Witherden pumped after hitting one sweetly

    Alex Witherden shows his elation after venturing forward for a great goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Curnow creating havoc in towering term

    Charlie Curnow is proving a handful for the Eagles with another string of marks and goals

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Hurn sore after soaring with courage for huge grab

    Shannon Hurn puts his body on the line to reel in this fine mark

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Charlie show continues with a couple more for the bag

    The Eagles have no answer for Charlie Curnow, who adds two more to his tally

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Curnow's sensational speccy lights up stadium

    The Blues deliver the perfect ball towards Charlie Curnow for a massive hanger over the top

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Cripps joins party with his first for year

    Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps earns his first goal for the season after this ripping snap

    AFL
  • 03:21

    Charlie and the goal factory shines with nine

    Charlie Curnow produces an absolute monstrous performance to feast on the Eagles with nine goals

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Full post-match, R7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 10:28

    Full post-match, R7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 14:11

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Blues clash in round seven

    AFL

Essendon v Geelong

10 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
8 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
6 Jake Stringer (ESS)
3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
1 Sam Weideman (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Max speed from Holmes before finding towering Tomahawk

    The Cats burst out the blocks early as Max Holmes brilliantly streams forward to set up a goal for Tom Hawkins

    AFL
  • 01:15

    Hawkins raising absolute havoc with four in first

    Tom Hawkins is bullying the Dons' defence with a number of strong grabs and shots to notch four goals in the opening term

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Stringer's sweet snap off a few steps

    Jake Stringer shows his smarts around the big sticks with this fine finish

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Simpson shakes Bomber inside out with sumptuous step

    Sam Simpson provides some more spark for the Cats with this dazzling move and finish

    AFL
  • 00:20

    Could Durham face a nervous wait after fierce tackle?

    Essendon's Sam Durham may attract MRO attention for this sling action on Mark Blicavs

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Bombers go ballistic after hectic play ends with Stringer shot

    Essendon mounts its comeback as Jake Stringer earns his fourth goal of the game to a deafening roar

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Jezza time as the superstar launches stunning move and missile

    Jeremy Cameron gets his moment with this sensational fend and strike to halt the Dons' momentum

    AFL
  • 00:33

    The moment Hawkins breaks his career-high

    The 'G erupts for Tom Hawkins after the power forward brings up his career-best haul of eight goals

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: Essendon v Geelong

    The Bombers and Cats clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Tomahawk's best of eight certainly worth the wait

    Tom Hawkins delivers one of the most powerful performances of the season to date, with a career-high bag of eight goals

    AFL
  • 11:29

    Full post-match, R7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round seven's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 12:01

    Full post-match, R7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round seven's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 14:13

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Cats clash in round seven

    AFL

Richmond v Gold Coast

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
9 Wil Powell (GCFC)
6 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)
2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Ben King (GCFC)
1 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
1 Jayden Short (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Noah punishes namesake with stellar shot

    Noah Anderson makes Noah Balta pay full price for his errant kick with this classy finish

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Ryan wows with running ruck special

    Samson Ryan provides a huge spark for the Tigers with this sensational goal out of the ruck contest

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Brilliant Fiorini cashes in for six

    Brayden Fiorini feeds the Suns another major after a costly Tigers' turnover

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Bolton breaks clear for timely goal in style

    Shai Bolton receives the footy on a burst goalward and kicks this crucial major

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Mighty Witts shows ruck wits with powerful goal

    Jarrod Witts grabs the footy after muscling out his opponent in the contest and delivers this gem

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Ainsworth provides icing as impressive Suns look home

    The Suns all but seal the game with this cool finish from Ben Ainsworth

    AFL
  • 10:42

    Full post-match, R7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Full post-match, R7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round seven's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 01:57

    King rules final scoreboard with four beauties

    It was goals galore for Ben King in a dominant performance that secured the Suns' victory

    AFL
  • 13:23

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Suns clash in round seven

    AFL

Adelaide v Collingwood

9 Darcy Moore (COLL)
5 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
4 Tom Doedee (ADEL)
3 Chayce Jones (ADEL)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
2 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
2 Josh Daicos (COLL)
1 John Noble (COLL)
1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:10

    Tempers flare after Walker's fiery opener

    Tensions boil over after the Crows get stuck into Nick Daicos following Taylor Walker's goal

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Rankine's magical moves get Adelaide Oval rocking

    Izak Rankine does what he does best in this mesmerising goal

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Big Magpie subbed after innocuous boot catches leg

    The Pies lose Nathan Kreuger to injury after the utility receives an inadvertent knock to the knee from teammate Jamie Elliott

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Mihocek making presence felt in super double

    Brody Mihocek punishes the careless Crows with these two goals to trim the margin

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Sloane raises noise level after massive tackle and goal

    Rory Sloane lays a huge tackle on Beau McCreery and makes no mistake in front of the big sticks

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Daicos dashes through in flash as Pies hit back

    Josh Daicos edges the Magpies one step closer after finding himself in the right spot at the right time

    AFL
  • 01:40

    Murphy flattened, De Goey pinged for deliberate

    Collingwood players fume at the non free kick awarded after this hit on Nathan Murphy, before Jordan de Goey is pinged for a contentious deliberate call

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Noble's epic launch primes Magpies for wild finish

    Collingwood small defender John Noble drifts forward and nails this mighty kick on the run late in the game

    AFL
  • 03:33

    Last two mins: Pies come from behind AGAIN

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Collingwood in round seven

    AFL
  • 06:33

    Full post-match, R7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Crows and Magpies clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Full post-match, R7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 14:06

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Magpies clash in round seven

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

45 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
33 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
33 - Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
33 - Christian Petracca (MELB)
32 - Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
29 - Toby Greene (GWS)
29 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)
29 - Jack Sinclair (STK)
28 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)
28 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)
26 - Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
24 - Chad Warner (SYD)
24 - Callum Wilkie (STK)
23 - Tim Kelly (WCE)
23 - Lachie Neale (BL)
22 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
22 - Darcy Moore (COLL)
21 - Zak Butters (PORT)
21 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
20 - Charlie Cameron (BL)
20 - Rory Laird (ADEL)
20 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
20 - Caleb Serong (FRE)