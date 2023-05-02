ST KILDA key forward Jack Hayes has been hit with another injury setback, suffering a significant hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old hasn't played a game since rupturing his ACL in round six last year, weeks after bursting onto the scene having been signed just weeks before the start of the season.

He was closing in on a return to full fitness in early January when he sustained a long-term foot injury at training that required surgery and wiped out the first half of his 2023 season.

Now the South Australian will be sidelined for at least a couple more months after suffering a significant strain to his left hamstring.

With Max King missing most of the first half of the season and Tim Membrey only just returning from pre-season knee surgery, Hayes would have played the first seven games under Ross Lyon if he didn't suffer these two latest setbacks following the knee reconstruction.

Jack Hayes at St Kilda training in February, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Woodville-West Torrens product is contracted at Moorabbin until the end of 2024 and will be aiming to play some football in the closing month or two of this year to build momentum into next season.

In good news for the Saints, King is closing in on a return from the shoulder reconstruction he underwent at the start of the pre-season in December.

The 22-year-old spearhead could be available as soon as next Sunday’s clash against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval or the following week against Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium.

Max King speaks to Ross Lyon at St Kilda training in January, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

King has gradually transitioned back into the main group in recent weeks and is on the cusp of returning to provide St Kilda with a key target inside 50.

Zak Jones is edging closer to playing his first game of the season but he is still at least a week away from returning from the lingering Achilles issue that has prevented him from getting on the park this year.

Jimmy Webster has been given the green light from his surgeon to return to training on Friday and is aiming to be available for selection next weekend.

St Kilda is one of only five teams with five wins on the board in 2023, with both losses coming by less than ten points amid a stunning start to Lyon's second stint in charge.