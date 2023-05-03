Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT should the pitch be to Carlton youngster Tom De Koning?

On this week's episode of Gettable, AFL.com.au's new trade and draft show, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge debate how rival clubs like Geelong and St Kilda should pitch to the talented Carlton ruckman.

Player agent Winston Rous from Phoenix Management Group also drops by to discuss some of his biggest clients, such as Essendon's uncontracted star Darcy Parish and Geelong defender Esava Ratugolea.

They also assess the targets for Tasmania ahead of its introduction as the AFL's 19th team, and go through a series of players to determine whether they are 'Gettable Or Not Gettable.'

