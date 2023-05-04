DUAL Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will return from injury as the substitute while the Dockers have dropped two others to play Hawthorn on Saturday night.

In other team news ahead of round eight, Damien Hardwick has also dropped two and rested Trent Cotchin to face West Coast while Dion Prestia returns, with the Eagles welcoming back Dom Sheed.

Collingwood gets Scott Pendlebury (eye) back to face Sydney on Sunday, while Mason Cox (spleen) has been named on an extended bench, while Gold Coast has big injury trouble ahead of hosting Melbourne.

It's the Dockers who have got a big boost for their Saturday night match against the Hawks, naming Fyfe as an emergency and confirming he will play as the the substitute after overcoming a foot injury.

Sam Sturt and Will Brodie have been dropped, while the Hawks are resting veteran Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath for the trip west.

Hardwick has also made some changes as the Tigers try to snap a five-game losing streak, resting Cotchin, omitting youngsters Tyler Sonsie and Noah Cumberland, but getting Jack Graham back from a hamstring problem along with Prestia.

Sydney has left out Dylan Stephens out to face the Magpies, but get reliable Robbie Fox back from concussion, while Justin McInerney is back on an extended bench.

The Suns have a host of fresh injuries with Ben Ainsworth (corked quad), Nick Holman (foot) and Lachie Weller (knee) to miss facing the Demons.

Weller's knee injury is minor and he is expected to be on the sidelines for just a week, with the injuries paving the way for Tom Berry to debut for the club.

Melbourne gets Harrison Petty back after he missed last week with concussion.

Harrison Petty at a Melbourne training session on March 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brisbane has brought Harry Sharp and Noah Answerth in to replace injured veterans Daniel Rich and Dayne Zorko for Friday night's match against Carlton, while the Blues have named Jesse Motlop at the expense of Zac Fisher.

Zach Tuohy has overcome a back problem to be named for a Geelong team that has been hit by injuries to Sam De Koning, Jack Bowes and Gary Rohan to face an unchanged Adelaide.

Callan Ward is back from suspension to face his former club the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, while Tom Liberatore will play after missing last week with concussion.

Port Adelaide regains Todd Marshall (concussion) to face Essendon after the forward missed last week, with Dyson Heppell is back and Zach Reid is a chance to play his first game for the Bombers this season, named on an extended bench.

In the final match of the round, Luke Davies-Uniacke has returned to North Melbourne's 22 to face an unchanged St Kilda after overcoming a heel injury.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Carlton v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Motlop

Out: M.Kennedy (sub), Z.Fisher (omitted)

Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy

BRISBANE

In: H.Sharp

Out: D.Rich (calf), D.Zorko (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Noah Answerth

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia, J.Graham, H.Ralphsmith

Out: T.Sonsie (omitted), N.Cumberland (omitted), T.Young (injured), T.Cotchin (managed)

Last week's sub: Judson Clarke

WEST COAST

In: D.Sheed

Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (suspension), R.Bazzo (concussion)

Last week's sub: Rhett Bazzo

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Z.Tuohy, J.Ceglar

Out: J.Bowes (calf), G.Rohan (hamstring), S.De Koning (nose)

Last week's sub: Tanner Bruhn

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: H.Schoenberg (sub)

Last week's sub: Harry Schoenberg

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: T.Berry, L.Casboult, S.Flanders

Out: A.Sexton (omitted), L.Weller (knee), B.Ainsworth (quad), N.Holman (foot)



Last week's sub: Malcolm Rosas jnr

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty

Out: J.Harmes (sub), J.Schache (omitted)

Last week's sub: James Harmes

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 7.30pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Ward

Out: H.Rowston (sub), J.Peatling (omitted)

Last week's sub: Harry Rowston

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Gardner, T.Liberatore

Out: T.McLean (sub), T.O'Brien (injured), L.McNeil (omitted)

Last week's sub: Toby McLean

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: M.Frederick, J.Treacy

Out: M.Johnson (suspension), S.Sturt (omitted), W.Brodie (omitted)

Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus

HAWTHORN

In: L.Meek, C.Macdonald

Out: C.Jiath (managed), M.Ramsden (omitted), L.Breust (managed)

Last week's sub: Jack Scrimshaw

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Jonas, T.Marshall, F.Evans, T.Dumont

Out: X.Duursma (knee)

Last week's sub: Riley Bonner

ESSENDON

In: A.Davey Jnr, D.Heppell, Z.Reid, J.Menzie

Out: S.Durham (suspension)

Last week's sub: Will Snelling

Collingwood v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Pendlebury, F.Macrae, H.Harrison, M.Cox

Out: N.Kreuger (ribs)

Last week's sub: Will Kelly

SYDNEY

In: R.Fox, J.McInerney, Co.Warner, L.McAndrew

Out: D.Stephens (omitted)

Last week's sub: Marc Sheather

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Drury, F.Perez, L.Davies-Uniacke, C.Lazzaro, M.Bergman, J.Mahony

Out: C.Comben (ankle), C.Coleman-Jones (concussion), T.Powell (ankle)

Last week's sub: Daniel Howe

ST KILDA

In: J.Bytel, C.Sharman, T.Campbell

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager