DUAL Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will return from injury as the substitute while the Dockers have dropped two others to play Hawthorn on Saturday night.
In other team news ahead of round eight, Damien Hardwick has also dropped two and rested Trent Cotchin to face West Coast while Dion Prestia returns, with the Eagles welcoming back Dom Sheed.
Collingwood gets Scott Pendlebury (eye) back to face Sydney on Sunday, while Mason Cox (spleen) has been named on an extended bench, while Gold Coast has big injury trouble ahead of hosting Melbourne.
It's the Dockers who have got a big boost for their Saturday night match against the Hawks, naming Fyfe as an emergency and confirming he will play as the the substitute after overcoming a foot injury.
Sam Sturt and Will Brodie have been dropped, while the Hawks are resting veteran Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath for the trip west.
Hardwick has also made some changes as the Tigers try to snap a five-game losing streak, resting Cotchin, omitting youngsters Tyler Sonsie and Noah Cumberland, but getting Jack Graham back from a hamstring problem along with Prestia.
Sydney has left out Dylan Stephens out to face the Magpies, but get reliable Robbie Fox back from concussion, while Justin McInerney is back on an extended bench.
The Suns have a host of fresh injuries with Ben Ainsworth (corked quad), Nick Holman (foot) and Lachie Weller (knee) to miss facing the Demons.
Weller's knee injury is minor and he is expected to be on the sidelines for just a week, with the injuries paving the way for Tom Berry to debut for the club.
Melbourne gets Harrison Petty back after he missed last week with concussion.
Brisbane has brought Harry Sharp and Noah Answerth in to replace injured veterans Daniel Rich and Dayne Zorko for Friday night's match against Carlton, while the Blues have named Jesse Motlop at the expense of Zac Fisher.
Zach Tuohy has overcome a back problem to be named for a Geelong team that has been hit by injuries to Sam De Koning, Jack Bowes and Gary Rohan to face an unchanged Adelaide.
Callan Ward is back from suspension to face his former club the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, while Tom Liberatore will play after missing last week with concussion.
Port Adelaide regains Todd Marshall (concussion) to face Essendon after the forward missed last week, with Dyson Heppell is back and Zach Reid is a chance to play his first game for the Bombers this season, named on an extended bench.
In the final match of the round, Luke Davies-Uniacke has returned to North Melbourne's 22 to face an unchanged St Kilda after overcoming a heel injury.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
Carlton v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
CARLTON
In: J.Motlop
Out: M.Kennedy (sub), Z.Fisher (omitted)
Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy
BRISBANE
In: H.Sharp
Out: D.Rich (calf), D.Zorko (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Noah Answerth
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: D.Prestia, J.Graham, H.Ralphsmith
Out: T.Sonsie (omitted), N.Cumberland (omitted), T.Young (injured), T.Cotchin (managed)
Last week's sub: Judson Clarke
WEST COAST
In: D.Sheed
Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (suspension), R.Bazzo (concussion)
Last week's sub: Rhett Bazzo
Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Z.Tuohy, J.Ceglar
Out: J.Bowes (calf), G.Rohan (hamstring), S.De Koning (nose)
Last week's sub: Tanner Bruhn
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: H.Schoenberg (sub)
Last week's sub: Harry Schoenberg
Gold Coast v Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: T.Berry, L.Casboult, S.Flanders
Out: A.Sexton (omitted), L.Weller (knee), B.Ainsworth (quad), N.Holman (foot)
Last week's sub: Malcolm Rosas jnr
MELBOURNE
In: H.Petty
Out: J.Harmes (sub), J.Schache (omitted)
Last week's sub: James Harmes
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 7.30pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Ward
Out: H.Rowston (sub), J.Peatling (omitted)
Last week's sub: Harry Rowston
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: R.Gardner, T.Liberatore
Out: T.McLean (sub), T.O'Brien (injured), L.McNeil (omitted)
Last week's sub: Toby McLean
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: M.Frederick, J.Treacy
Out: M.Johnson (suspension), S.Sturt (omitted), W.Brodie (omitted)
Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus
HAWTHORN
In: L.Meek, C.Macdonald
Out: C.Jiath (managed), M.Ramsden (omitted), L.Breust (managed)
Last week's sub: Jack Scrimshaw
SUNDAY, MAY 7
Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Jonas, T.Marshall, F.Evans, T.Dumont
Out: X.Duursma (knee)
Last week's sub: Riley Bonner
ESSENDON
In: A.Davey Jnr, D.Heppell, Z.Reid, J.Menzie
Out: S.Durham (suspension)
Last week's sub: Will Snelling
Collingwood v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Pendlebury, F.Macrae, H.Harrison, M.Cox
Out: N.Kreuger (ribs)
Last week's sub: Will Kelly
SYDNEY
In: R.Fox, J.McInerney, Co.Warner, L.McAndrew
Out: D.Stephens (omitted)
Last week's sub: Marc Sheather
North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.Drury, F.Perez, L.Davies-Uniacke, C.Lazzaro, M.Bergman, J.Mahony
Out: C.Comben (ankle), C.Coleman-Jones (concussion), T.Powell (ankle)
Last week's sub: Daniel Howe
ST KILDA
In: J.Bytel, C.Sharman, T.Campbell
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager