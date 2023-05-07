IN THIS week's Nine Things We Learned, we discover the Bont is the ultimate leader, a Pies forward is sneaking under the radar, the Cats have a list the envy of the competition and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round eight of the 2023 season.

1) Beware the fourth-quarter Demons

Yes, Melbourne could easily have lost to Gold Coast on Saturday night, but it didn't – making it eight from eight in final quarters in 2023. With scores level at three-quarter time and the home team dominating around the stoppages, the Demons got to work in the final quarter to stave off defeat. They were level in the contested possession count – a big turnaround after being minus-27 through three quarters – won clearances 10-6 and piled on 19 inside 50s to eight. Lachie Hunter had 10 disposals, Clayton Oliver nine, and Christian Petracca six and a team-lifting goal to lead the way. Melbourne does not have Collingwood's reputation for final-quarter heroics, but it's building a nice reputation for running games out strongly through the first third of the season. – Michael Whiting

2) Jackson can be Freo's answer at ground level

The Dockers' biggest issue in the first seven weeks was their inability to win the ground-level contests and the impact that had on the rest of their game, but something changed against Hawthorn. Star recruit Luke Jackson produced his best game as a Docker and a prominent part of his role was playing as a midfielder and chasing the hard ball. With a career-high 24 disposals – including a game-high 16 won in contests – Jackson was influential as the Dockers won the contested ball for the first time this season (137-117) and their game flowed on from there. Playing as a midfielder was part of the Dockers' vision for Jackson when he was recruited, but he has been needed more as a tall target so far, also kicking two goals against the Hawks. Shifting the balance to take more advantage of his unique midfield attributes could be a gamechanger for the Dockers. – Nathan Schmook

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal in Fremantle's win over Hawthorn in R8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

3) Zak Butters is the Power's barometer

After Essendon got the fast start out of the middle on Sunday, it was Zak Butters who got things swinging back the Power's way. An 11-disposal second quarter from the 22-year-old was built around aggression at the ball, quick thinking, and neat skill to set up his side's attack. His workrate from contest to contest allows him to support teammates across all lines, while also forcing opposition players to be accountable for the ground he covers. Butters finished the day with 28 disposals, seven clearances and 615 metres gained as his effort got the match on Port Adelaide's terms, propelling the side to a fifth straight win. - Gemma Bastiani

4) The Bont continues to inspire surging Dogs

There's plenty of scepticism among supporters about leadership groups at football clubs and whether captaincy is sometimes thrown too easily to the best ball-winner, but the true value of a good leader was shown in Canberra on Saturday night. Marcus Bontempelli was huge in the Bulldogs' win, carrying his side from the first bounce with career-best figures. And when the Giants needed to raise the fight late, the man who has lifted them over the line so many times was sitting in the Manuka Oval stands. The Dogs' ship has turned around with The Bont at the helm, and if the Giants are to do the same they need Toby behind the wheel. - Howard Kimber

5) Payne is a pleasure for Lions' defence

This was supposed to be the area Brisbane was most vulnerable in this year. With Marcus Adams ruled out for 2023 and Darcy Gardiner starting the season on the sidelines, the Lions looked short of options down back. Enter Jack Payne. He showed form last September, but now he looks like he could be a gun for a decade. The 23-year-old was given the huge task of stopping Charlie Curnow on Friday night and he nailed the brief. A week after the reigning Coleman medallist booted nine against West Coast, Payne held Curnow to one goal and ensured he didn't find the ball in dangerous spots. With Harris Andrew returning to his All-Australian best in the first two months, Brisbane's weakness has now become a strength again. - Josh Gabelich

6) Mihocek's start to the year has been overlooked

The ever-reliable Brody Mihocek had his moment in the sun against Sydney, booting five goals, including an incredible snap over his head in the final few minutes. Not as flashy as some of his teammates, nor as tall as Mason Cox, Mihocek often flies under the radar, but has been a very steady contributor so far this year. His season scoresheet reads as two goals in round one, then three, one, three, two, zero, three and now five, for a tally of 19 from eight matches. It's not always your top five players who win you a flag, and the likes of Mihocek will be crucial in the Pies' march to September. – Sarah Black

7) Geelong's depth is something to behold

There were eight players in Geelong's 23 that defeated Adelaide on Saturday who weren’t part of their 2022 Grand Final side, and arguably all eight made a strong case for a regular spot moving forward with their latest performances. Top of that list was Max Holmes (22 disposals and eight tackles) and Esava Ratugolea (eight marks and eight intercept possessions). There's also a lot to like about Tanner Bruhn, Mitch Knevitt and Sam Simpson, the latter booting two goals and having five score involvements. Ollie Henry has settled into the forward line nicely while Jonathon Ceglar arguably had his best game in the hoops with 37 hitouts. The hunger for more is clearly there at the Cattery. - Ben Somerford

8) Gun Eagle putting together terrific season

After Oscar Allen missed 2022 due to a foot injury, the forward was tipped to lead the Eagles' attack this season – and he has done just that in what has been a difficult year. Geelong star Jeremy Cameron is the only other player to kick multiple goals in every game in 2023, but Allen's form has come in an injury-hit team that has won just once. He is up to 22 goals for the season after his haul of four against Richmond at the MCG on Saturday, and will surpass his career-high of 28 in a season, kicked in 2021. Allen, at 24 touted a future captain of the club, has been a shining light in a miserable season so far for West Coast. – Dejan Kalinic

9) Reality bites Clarko hard

Life looked good for all things North Melbourne after winning its first two games under Alastair Clarkson - albeit both by under a goal - but the honeymoon is now well and truly over. In rounds five to seven, the Roos lost by an average of 69 points per game with their opponents averaging 129 points. Against the Saints on Sunday, they failed to score a goal in the first half. North has some exciting talent in the midfield but is leaking goals at one end and can't kick them at the other, and it's starting to become very hard to see how it can fix either end of the ground with the talent currently on the list. - Howard Kimber