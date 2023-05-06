RICHMOND has produced a third-quarter surge to end its five-match losing streak with a 46-point win over West Coast on Saturday.
Locked in a battle with the depleted Eagles at the MCG, the Tigers got on a run with a five-goal third term to set up a 15.14 (104) to 8.10 (58) victory.
The run was inspired by midfielder Dion Prestia, who kicked three goals in a row during the run.
Shai Bolton (31 disposals and three goals), Dustin Martin (27 and one), Tim Taranto (30 and two) and Jacob Hopper (32 and one) were key in the Tigers' second win of the season.
Oscar Allen kicked four goals for the Eagles and Tim Kelly (29 disposals) and Dom Sheed (29) tried hard, but West Coast slipped to a sixth consecutive defeat.
RICHMOND 1.2 5.8 10.12 15.14 (104)
WEST COAST 2.3 4.5 7.6 8.10 (58)
GOALS
Richmond: Prestia 3, Bolton 3, Taranto 2, Ryan, Pickett, Miller, Martin, Hopper, Graham, Clarke
West Coast: Allen 4, Williams, West, Petruccelle, Darling
BEST
Richmond: Bolton, Taranto, Martin, Hopper, Prestia, Baker
West Coast: Sheed, Kelly, Allen, Duggan, Jones
INJURIES
Richmond: Nil
West Coast: Culley (knee), Allen (knee)
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Rhyan Mansell (replaced Noah Cumberland in third quarter)
West Coast: Zane Trew (replaced Jai Culley in first quarter)
Crowd: 28,293 at the MCG