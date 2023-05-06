Dion Prestia and Tim Taranto celebrate a goal during Richmond's clash against West Coast in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has produced a third-quarter surge to end its five-match losing streak with a 46-point win over West Coast on Saturday.

Locked in a battle with the depleted Eagles at the MCG, the Tigers got on a run with a five-goal third term to set up a 15.14 (104) to 8.10 (58) victory.

The run was inspired by midfielder Dion Prestia, who kicked three goals in a row during the run.

Shai Bolton (31 disposals and three goals), Dustin Martin (27 and one), Tim Taranto (30 and two) and Jacob Hopper (32 and one) were key in the Tigers' second win of the season.

Oscar Allen kicked four goals for the Eagles and Tim Kelly (29 disposals) and Dom Sheed (29) tried hard, but West Coast slipped to a sixth consecutive defeat.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Eagles soar to speedster after quickest of goals West Coast gets off to the perfect start as Jack Petruccelle finds the sticks within the opening minute

01:03 Cruel Culley blow as youngster hobbles off in pain The Eagles suffer another worrying injury concern with Jai Culley clutching at his knee after this contest

00:51 Shai swoops in as Tigers start ticking Richmond gun Shai Bolton brilliantly manages to mark the ball before crossing the goal line and finishes in style

00:38 Clarke brings some spark with crafty effort Judson Clarke is pumped after finding a way to sneak through this timely major

00:52 Aerial Allen proving handful with quick double West Coast's Oscar Allen causes a few headaches for the Tigers with a pair of strong marks and goals

00:59 Prestia's outrageous hat-trick gets 'G going at last The Tigers faithful find their voice after Dion Prestia chimes in with three consecutive goals in dazzling fashion

00:42 Hopper hops past after Bolton trickery Jacob Hopper and Shai Bolton both sell some candy before the former finishes with class

RICHMOND 1.2 5.8 10.12 15.14 (104)

WEST COAST 2.3 4.5 7.6 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Richmond: Prestia 3, Bolton 3, Taranto 2, Ryan, Pickett, Miller, Martin, Hopper, Graham, Clarke

West Coast: Allen 4, Williams, West, Petruccelle, Darling

BEST

Richmond: Bolton, Taranto, Martin, Hopper, Prestia, Baker

West Coast: Sheed, Kelly, Allen, Duggan, Jones

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

West Coast: Culley (knee), Allen (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell (replaced Noah Cumberland in third quarter)

West Coast: Zane Trew (replaced Jai Culley in first quarter)

Crowd: 28,293 at the MCG