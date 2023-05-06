TO PROVE its season could be salvaged, Fremantle needed to do more than just win against Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on Saturday night. A statement needed to be made and progress shown in several key areas.

Could the Dockers sharpen their ball-use in a way that would challenge the better teams that loom in the next month? Could a tall forward emerge to give them a stronger target inside 50? And could super sub Nat Fyfe return without issue?

That all three questions were answered at the end of a dominant 69-point win against the Hawks should give the Dockers hope that there is still life in their season if this match proves a turning point for the 3-5 club.

It was the form of star recruit Luke Jackson that was perhaps most encouraging for the Dockers in the 18.9 (117) to 7.6 (48) win, which saw Freo kick their highest score since round one 2019 and manage 18 goals in a match for just the second time in almost seven years.

The premiership Demon, who was criticised for his output early in the season, produced his best game yet as a Docker, kicking two goals, taking six marks and racking up a career-best 24 possessions (16 contested).

Midfielder Andrew Brayshaw was also terrific after pushing through a knee injury this season, leading the midfield with 33 disposals and two goals and showing he is capable of getting back to his elite 2022 form.

And then there was the ball movement, which was given life by proactive defenders Hayden Young (26 disposals and six inside 50s) and an improved Luke Ryan (27 and six rebounds) and the relentless running of teammates up the field.

The Dockers played with instinct and created options through the corridor, hit their targets frequently and the fumbles that have plagued them in losses this season were gone.

Fyfe's return from a foot injury as the substitute in the third quarter, mixing his time between the midfield and forward line and kicking one goal, was an excellent step but ultimately the cherry on top.

For a disappointing Hawthorn, which has challenged opponents for the past three weeks, the loss was a step backwards. They dominated the midfield early but faded badly and conceded 12 of the last 15 goals of the game.

Midfielder Will Day (26 disposals and seven clearances) remains a shining light this season, while James Worpel (25 and six) and Connor Nash (26 and eight) were also influential in the early midfield battles.

Brain fades in defence and an inability to close down the Dockers' ball movement when they were running hard were key reasons the Hawks suffered a percentage hit that leaves them back on the bottom of the ladder.

To turn its season around, Fremantle needed to start with its first quarters, having lost 11 in a row dating back to round 21 last season. That streak finally ended with a five-goal opening on Saturday night.

The resulting 13-point lead, which was built on high pressure and making the most of opportunities, came with a warning, however, as the Hawks dominated clearances (13-6) and showed an ability to move the ball efficiently from their back half.

When Mitch Lewis marked in the opening minute of the second quarter and converted his set shot, the margin was seven points and the Hawks were in a position to pounce, given their midfield ascendency.

The five-goal Freo run that followed, however, came despite the Hawks' continued dominance in the midfield, with some poor errors from the visitors' defenders contributing to what turned into a 37-point deficit.

Sam Frost was the most notable offender, pushing opponent Jye Amiss on the ground after the young Docker had taken a mark well outside 50, and allowing the sharpshooter to move within range after a 50m penalty.

The Dockers' clean and daring ball-use had plenty to do with the run of goals as well, however, with the team running hard, repeatedly looking to the corridor and hitting their targets.

They turned the screws in a dominant third quarter, putting the game to bed with four unanswered goals as Jackson enjoyed a purple patch with two goals that the Dockers will hope reinvigorates his – and their – season.

Fyfe back in the engine room

The biggest cheer of the night was for dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe's fourth-quarter goal after the former skipper drifted forward from the midfield and crumbed expertly to create his chance. The 31-year-old spent significant time in the midfield, however, attending all but one of the seven centre bounces in the fourth quarter and finishing with 10 disposals and three score involvements. The challenge for Fyfe now is to pull up well, prove he is over his foot injury, and build towards a full game as soon as next week against Sydney.

'Shoota' shoulders the pain

The first sign that Lachie Schultz was in for a rough night was halfway through the second quarter when he was nursing one arm as he ran and was clearly hampered. The gritty small forward played on and then appeared to be in agony after landing awkwardly in a third quarter marking contest. By pushing through what appeared to be a shoulder issue, the Dockers could hold their substitution and Schultz ultimately stayed on when former skipper Nat Fyfe was injected into the game later in the third quarter. Schultz didn't change how he attacked the contest and was finally rewarded with a goal for his efforts in the final quarter.

Ill-discipline costs Hawks

Hawthorn conceded the opening two goals of the game through free kicks, and the ledger eventually read 21-10 in the Dockers' favour. Then there were the 50m penalties. Fremantle's second goal came after a 50m penalty for dissent from captain James Sicily, and then Sam Frost gave away his early in the second quarter when the Dockers led by 19 points. They weren't the difference in the match by any stretch, but they would have frustrated the Hawks nonetheless, especially coming from two senior players.

FREMANTLE 5.3 10.4 14.6 18.9 (117)

HAWTHORN 3.2 5.3 5.5 7.6 (48)

GOALS

Fremantle: Frederick 3, Amiss 3, Jackson 3, Banfield 2, Brayshaw 2, Clark, Walters, Treacy, Switkowski, Schultz

Hawthorn: Lewis 2, Macdonald, Day, Newcombe, Scrimshaw, Wingard

BEST

Fremantle: Jackson, Brayshaw, Young, Cox, Pearce, O'Meara, Ryan

Hawthorn: Day, Worpel, Nash, Newcombe

INJURIES

Fremantle: Schultz (shoulder)

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Lachlan Bramble (replaced Fergus Greene in the third quarter)

Hawthorn: Nat Fyfe (replaced Josh Treacy in the third quarter)

Crowd: 37,160 at Optus Stadium