WEST Coast is bracing for the worst as it awaits confirmation of the severity of Jai Culley's knee injury suffered in Saturday's loss to Richmond.

Culley, the No.1 pick in last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, was substituted in the first quarter of the Eagles' 46-point loss to the Tigers at the MCG.

Adam Simpson comforted Culley at the quarter-time huddle and the Eagles coach said the injury-hit club was bracing for news the 20-year-old had torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"Don't know yet, but it's potential an ACL so we'll wait and see," an emotional Simpson said.

"It doesn't look great, but nothing has been confirmed so until we get that, we can't tell you, but it's not looking good."

Simpson added: "He's done so much to get to where he is and he's at the start of his career so if it is to be, it's going to be a pretty big setback for him.

"It's the brutality of our game unfortunately. Sometimes it doesn't go your way."

The Tigers kicked clear of the Eagles in the third quarter, largely thanks to a run of three straight goals from midfielder Dion Prestia.

While recruits Tim Taranto (30 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals) and Jacob Hopper (32, 10 and one) impressed, it was Shai Bolton who inspired Richmond.

The All-Australian had 31 disposals, seven clearances and kicked three goals, to go with 13 score involvements.

"I thought he was a little bit like everyone, he's probably been a byproduct of how we've been playing if that makes sense," Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said.

"He's a really important player to us, as are a number of others, but generally when Shai's playing well, we're playing well.

"I thought his ability to hit the scoreboard but (also) just look really dangerous all the time and the way he moved and the way he set the game up in and around 50, I thought he was incredibly unselfish today which is great.

"When he uses the ball to a teammate in a better position, it just makes our job a hell of a lot easier and we score easier so I thought he had a wonderful game."

The win was Richmond's second of the season as it snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Eagles have lost six straight.

