Jacob van Rooyen spoils Charlie Ballard during the R8 match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Jacob van Rooyen will miss games against Hawthorn and Port Adelaide after his two-match ban for a dangerous spoil was upheld at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Van Rooyen's attempted spoil in a marking contest led to Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard being taken off the field on a stretcher on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old's action, in which his bicep ended up making contact with Ballard's head, was considered careless conduct, high contact and high impact.

Injury blow for Suns as Ballard gets stretchered off Charlie Ballard is stretchered off the field following this marking contest midway through the fourth term

Ballard was hurt but not concussed in the final-quarter incident and is expected to play against West Coast on Friday.

Adrian Anderson, representing van Rooyen, argued the action wasn't careless given it was a legitimate attempt to spoil.

Van Rooyen twice looked up at the ball on his way to making the spoil and he knocked back the suggestion from AFL counsel Andrew Woods he should have slowed up to protect his opponent.

"I don't think I would have been near the spoil if I had slowed up," van Rooyen said during his evidence.

"I didn't think I was going to make contact with Ballard's head. I was just trying to spoil the ball.

"I was just trying to go for the ball and I think I did a good job at that.

"I'm either touching the ball, or within millimetres of it. It wasn't my intention to hurt anyone."

Charlie Ballard holds his head after a collision with Jacob van Rooyen during the R8 match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Woods argued van Rooyen's decision to not look at the ball for the crucial final few metres led to the dangerous situation.

"There's nothing wrong with the intention to spoil," Woods said.

"But because of his speed and the position of his arm and where his eyes are mainly - not on the ball for the last five metres or so - it ends up being a blow to Ballard.

"The best thing he could do is guess where the ball would land based on Ballard's stance.

"If that's the case, it's careless."

The jury, led by Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson, said the force of the blow was considerable and van Rooyen's actions were careless.

"We find that a reasonable player would have foreseen that in spoiling in the way he did, would almost inevitably have resulted in a forceful blow to Ballard's head," Gleeson said.

"He launched and extended his arm out and across Ballard's head. This was not permitted incidental contact."

Blues defender Nic Newman is up next to challenge his one-match ban for his strike on Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale on Friday night.

Newman made contact to Neale's chin at a boundary throw in, which was assessed as intentional, low impact and high contact.

Brisbane players remonstrated with Newman following the incident, with a Lions player overheard on the broadcast describing the hit as a "dog shot".

Is Newman in trouble for this hit on Neale? Carlton's Nic Newman could come under MRO scrutiny for this incident with Brisbane's Lachie Neale

Earlier, Geelong forward Brad Close failed to overturn his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle and will miss Friday night's clash with Richmond at the MCG.

Close fronted the AFL Tribunal to contest the rough conduct charge for his pin-the-arms tackle that resulted in Adelaide's Jordan Dawson striking his head on the turf.

Dawson wasn't concussed in the incident.

Close's lawyer Ben Ihle argued it was Dawson's bid to break the tackle that forced both players to topple forward.

Could Close have a case to answer after dangerous tackle? Brad Close may attract MRO attention after being penalised for this tackle on Jordan Dawson

The jury upheld the original charge of careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

"We accept that players tackle by grabbing an arm," Gleeson said.

"But if the tackler realises or should realise that the tackled player is coming to ground with momentum - and does not release the tackled player's arm that he might have used to protect himself - he is likely to have breached his duty of care to the player."

Port Adelaide forward Junior Rioli faces a lengthy suspension after being sent directly to the AFL Tribunal for striking Essendon's Jordan Ridley.

Rioli's case will be heard on Wednesday evening.

