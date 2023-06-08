Lance Franklin warms up prior to the round 13 match between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG on June 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

LANCE Franklin will finish his storied career as the fourth-highest goalkicker in VFL/AFL history after moving past Doug Wade in his 350th game on Thursday night at the SCG.

Franklin kicked his first goal of the match against St Kilda in the second quarter to move to 1058 in his career, jumping ahead of Wade and into fourth spot on the all-time goalkicking list.

The 36-year-old pulled down a juggling pack mark then slotted the set shot from just inside 50m.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Buddy's special moment in game 350 gets SCG rocking Lance Franklin reels in a super mark and finishes in front of an adoring crowd in his milestone match

Only Tony Lockett (1360), Gordon Coventry (1299) and Jason Dunstall (1254) have kicked more goals than Franklin in the 126-year history of the competition.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 1 to 1000: Every Lance Franklin milestone goal From his very first goal in the AFL to his 1000th, enjoy every milestone goal of Lance Franklin's career

Given the shift away from high-scoring forwards in the modern era, it's hard to see Franklin ever being overtaken in fourth spot. Among current players, Jack Riewoldt (776) and Tom Hawkins (764) are the only others to have scored more than 700 career goals and they currently sit more than 250 behind Franklin's tally.

Last year, Franklin became just the sixth man in history after Lockett, Coventry, Dunstall, Wade and Gary Ablett snr to reach the 1000-goal milestone.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The incredible moment Lance Franklin kicks his 1000th goal The football world erupts as Lance Franklin notches an astonishing 1000 goals in his illustrious AFL career

In an extraordinary career that is into its 19th year and has spanned two clubs, Franklin has kicked 50 or more goals in a season 13 times, behind only the great Lockett (14 times).

Having kicked 580 goals in 182 games for Hawthorn, he has kicked another 478 since crossing to Sydney at the end of 2013.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More HISTORY MAKER: All 1000 goals Lance Franklin has kicked in his AFL career Check out every single one of Lance Franklin's 1000 goals during his remarkable AFL journey

He is one of just 28 men to kick 100 goals in a season, achieving the feat for the Hawks in their premiership year of 2008.

Franklin has had a difficult start to the 2023 season, which many expect to be his last at the top level. He missed three games in the opening eight rounds due to a combination of injury and suspension, was held goalless in four matches in that time and his biggest haul has been three majors against both GWS in round seven and North Melbourne in round 10.

Most goals in VFL/AFL history

1) Tony Lockett - 1360

2) Gordon Coventry - 1299

3) Jason Dunstall - 1254

4) Lance Franklin - 1058

5) Doug Wade - 1057

6) Gary Ablett - 1031

7) Jack Titus - 970

8) Matthew Lloyd - 926

9) Leigh Matthews - 915

10) Peter McKenna - 874