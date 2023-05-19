TO MARK Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Yokayi Footy is looking back on the long and rich history of Indigenous Australians in Australia's game.

Gilbert McAdam, the former St Kilda and Brisbane player and 1989 Magarey medallist joins Andrew Krakouer, the former Richmond and Collingwood player and 2010 Sandover medallist to celebrate some of the greatest players in the game's history.

SIR DOUG NICHOLLS ROUND Tickets, guernseys and more

From the Indigenous pioneers more than a century ago through to the champions of the modern era, Gilly and Krak reflect on the challenges these players had to overcome, and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Episode three looks at the growth in the numbers of Indigenous players in the 1980s. Through the likes of 1982 Norm Smith medallist Maurice Rioli, the Krakouer brothers at Arden St, Phil Egan, Chris Lewis and others, the flair and pure talent were on show every weekend.

This six-part Yokayi Footy special will continue next week with a look at the boom for Indigenous football in the 1990s before it moves through the next decade to celebrate the game's current Indigenous stars.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

Subscribe to the Yokayi Footy Podcast with Gilly and Andy wherever you get your podcasts.