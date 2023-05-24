TO MARK Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Yokayi Footy is looking back on the long and rich history of Indigenous Australians in Australia's game.

Gilbert McAdam, the former St Kilda and Brisbane player and 1989 Magarey medallist joins Andrew Krakouer, the former Richmond and Collingwood player and 2010 Sandover medallist to celebrate some of the greatest players in the game's history.

From the Indigenous pioneers more than a century ago through to the champions of the modern era, Gilly and Krak reflect on the challenges these players had to overcome, and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Episode five takes a look at some of the modern era's best Indigenous players, including Lance Franklin, Cyril Rioli, Shaun Burgoyne and Adam Goodes. Gilly and Krak name their top six players who have had the biggest influence since the turn of the century.

The last of this six-part Yokayi Footy special will land on Friday, with a look at the Indigenous Hall of Famers.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

Subscribe to the Yokayi Footy Podcast with Gilly and Andy wherever you get your podcasts.