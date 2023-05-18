Lachlan Delahunty and Harry Boyd contest the ruck during the 2022 state game between the WAFL and SANFL. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BEST state-league players from South Australia and Western Australia will face off for bragging rights when the SANFL and WAFL squads do battle at Adelaide Oval on from 3.10pm ACST on Friday.

The SANFL squad will be looking to back up their thrilling win in 2022, when they prevailed by just four points over the WAFL at Optus Stadium to claim the Haydn Bunton Cup.

Coached for the first time by Jade Rawlings, the SANFL side features a host of former AFL-listed players including Jez McLennan, Connor Ballenden, James Rowe, Martin Frederick and Liam McBean, while Sturt midfielder Tom Lewis will look to shine ahead of the AFL Mid-Season Draft on May 31.

>> WATCH THE SANFL v WAFL CLASH LIVE ON AFL.com.au and AFL LIVE OFFICIAL APP FROM 3.10PM ACST (1.40PM AWST)

The WAFL squad also features plenty of AFL experience, including Teia Miles, Jonathon Marsh, Mitch Crowden and Stefan Giro. AFL Mid-Season Draft hopeful Jack Buller will also continue to push his claims. Experienced coach Cam Shepherd will guide the WAFL squad.

The match marks the 98th time SA and WA have met in a State of Origin clash, with South Australian holding a narrow 49-48 edge in the head-to-head record.

WAFL coach Shepherd said he was confident in his side's chances of reversing the 2022 result, despite missing injured stars Leigh Kitchin and Bailey Rogers.

“There was really good spirit amongst the group at the side's main training session on Tuesday night, and we feel the side selected is well prepared to get a victory on Friday,” Shepherd said.

The victorious SANFL team after the 2022 state game against the WAFL at Optus Stadium. Picture: Michael Farnell

SANFL squad

Jez McLennan (Central), Connor Ballenden (Eagles), Mitch Hardie (Eagles), James Rowe (Eagles), Joe Sinor (Eagles), Matthew Allen (Glenelg), Darcy Bailey (Glenelg), Lachie Hosie (Glenelg), Liam McBean (Glenelg), Max Proud (Glenelg), Brett Turner (Glenelg), Cameron Craig (North Adelaide), Mitch Harvey (North Adelaide), Harrison Magor (North Adelaide), Keenan Ramsey (North Adelaide), Frank Szekely (North Adelaide), Harry Boyd (Norwood), Eamon Wilkinson (South Adelaide), Will Coomblas (Sturt), Martin Frederick (Sturt), Josh Hone (Sturt), Tom Lewis (Sturt), Connor McFadyen (Sturt), Casey Voss (Sturt), Josh Ryan (West Adelaide)

WAFL squad

Claremont: Oliver Eastland, Teia Miles, Jack Buller

East Fremantle: Matthew Jupp, Milan Murdock, Cam Eardley, Jonathon Marsh

East Perth: Angus Schumacher, Angus Scott, Mitch Crowden, Hamish Brayshaw

Peel Thunder: Ben Hancock

Perth: Michael Sinclair

South Fremantle: Toby McQuilkin, Tom Blechynden, Chad Pearson

Subiaco: Stefan Giro, Ben Sokol

Swan Districts: Jesse Turner

West Perth: Luke Meadows, Mitch Dobson, Noah Pegoraro, Zac Guadagnin