ST KILDA will welcome some star power back into its forward line with confirmation Max King and Jade Gresham will play against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Collingwood has left Darcy Cameron out of its best 22 for the huge MCG clash on Sunday afternoon and is expected to bring the ruckman back as sub against the Blues, who have dropped midfielder George Hewett from the 22 and will start him on the bench as sub.

King and Gresham's return will offset the loss of Tim Membrey from the Saints attack as they seek to rebound from a heavy loss to Adelaide in round nine. Jimmy Webster also comes back in while Ben Paton, Cooper Sharman and Jack Bytel have all been dropped.

Giants captain Toby Greene is a confirmed starter for the clash after recovering from an ankle injury, while Kieren Briggs replaces Matthew Flynn in the ruck.

Collingwood will take an unchanged 22 into its clash with Carlton, with Cameron set to replace Reef McInnes as the substitute ahead of the monster game.

The Blues have left out Hewett in favour of Jordan Boyd, while Alex Cincotta has also been omitted.

And in Sunday's first game, Hawthorn has recalled forward Tyler Brockman and ruckman Ned Reeves to face West Coast. Changkuoth Jiath (calf) and Chad Wingard (calf) are both out injured, while Harry Morrison has been managed.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Hawthorn v West Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: T.Brockman, N.Reeves

Out: C.Jiath (calf), C.Wingard (calf), H.Morrison (managed)

WEST COAST

In: C.Chesser, N.Long

Out: J.Darling (arm), L.Edwards (illness), G.Clark (omitted)

Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Boyd

Out: A.Cincotta (omitted), G.Hewett (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: None

Out: R.McInnes (sub)

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Giants Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, K.Briggs, J.Riccardi

Out: C.Brown (omitted) M.Flynn (omitted), D.Lloyd (omitted), C.Ward (sub)

ST KILDA

In: J.Webster, M.King, J.Gresham

Out: T.Membrey (concussion), B.Paton (omitted), C.Sharman (omitted), J.Bytel (omitted)

