Jayden Laverde in action during Essendon's win over GWS in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON defender Jayden Laverde is in the mix to return this week as the Bombers start to regain some players after their injury run.

Laverde hasn't played since injuring his AC joint against Collingwood on Anzac Day, which saw him undergo surgery.

The 27-year-old's injury came as the Bombers suffered a run of injuries to their tall stocks, but he is considered a chance to come back into the side for its trip to Perth to face West Coast next week.

The Bombers could also be boosted by Dylan Shiel's return after the in-form midfielder missed Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G win over Richmond due to a calf complaint.

Shiel had suffered an ankle issue against Brisbane the week before but missed the clash with the Tigers with the calf issue.

"It was a bit of a surprise to us because the ankle's fine but in that same instance he got a bit of a corked calf which wasn't a concern and he played out the game against Brisbane," coach Brad Scott said after the Bombers' win.

"He trained during the week but had a bit of a re-bleed of that cork. Dylan probably could have played but I made it very difficult for him and I said, 'You've got to be at your best and if you can't produce your best then we'll bring Will Snelling in who's ready to go'.

"It would have been easy for Dylan to say, 'I'll be right, I'll just push through and limp through the game'. So he was pretty selfless because I've seen a lot of players put their hand up to play when they shouldn't."

Dylan Shiel in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Matt Guelfi is also be a chance to come back to meet the Eagles, with the forward playing his first game in eight weeks in the VFL. Last year's third-placed best and fairest returned from his hamstring injury and kicked two goals in the state league contest at the MCG on modified game time.

Essendon is 5-5 after 10 rounds under Scott, with games against the bottom-placed Eagles and 17th-placed North Melbourne in the next two weeks.