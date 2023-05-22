Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's match against Carlton at the MCG in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA skipper Jack Steele has been charged with rough conduct but has escaped suspension for his hit on Greater Western Sydney's Lachie Ash, while Collingwood gun Nick Daicos and Hawthorn defender Sam Frost and have also been issued with fines.

Steele was slapped with a fine after the Match Review Officer graded his rough conduct as careless, low-impact and high-contact.

Daicos was also hit with a fine after the Match Review Officer graded his strike on Carlton's Blake Acres as intentional and low-impact.

Meanwhile Frost, who was reported on the spot for his strike on West Coast's Connor West, was also issued a fine with the Match Review Officer grading his hit as careless, low-impact and high-contact.