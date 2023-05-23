Damien Hardwick addresses Richmond players during their loss to Essendon in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has resigned as Richmond coach, effective immediately.

The Tigers' three-time premiership coach has stepped away, without a farewell game, despite being contracted until the end of 2024.

Players and staff met at Punt Road on Tuesday morning before Hardwick, CEO Brendon Gale and president John O'Rourke spoke to the media.

Assistant coach Andrew McQualter will take over as interim senior coach as the Tigers embark on their search for Hardwick's replacement.

An emotional Hardwick told reporters on Monday that he had already decided that 2023 was going to be his final year, but he conceded that "it had all become a little bit much for me".

"If I couldn't give this club the very best of Damien Hardwick, I wasn't prepared to see it out," he said.

Hardwick said he wanted to be leaving too early rather than too late, and while he still loved the game.

"The best thing for myself was to step aside, if I couldn't give 100% there was no way I was going to coach this football club."



He said farewelling the players was by far the most difficult part.

"To my playing group - God, it was tough before, it's tougher now - I spoke to you before about how much I loved being your coach and how proud I am of you," he added.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in a lot of football clubs, but by far the Richmond Football Club has been the love of my life. I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Hardwick is Richmond's longest-serving coach, having coached 307 games since he took over the role for the 2010 season.

He steered the Tigers to their drought-breaking 2017 flag triumph and backed it up with their consecutive 2019-2020 premierships.

Richmond president John O'Rourke thanked Hardwick for his contribution, describing him as "a giant of our club".

"While his three premierships will be the headline, he has given this club so much more. He taught us about genuine care, connection, and the power of storytelling. He loved his players, and they loved him.

"His decision came as a shock, but it is something he has given serious thought, and we need to respect the decision he has made.

"It is a measure of the man that he has made this decision in what he sees as the best interests of the club. Selflessness is one of his great qualities; for that, Damien is and always will be revered as a Richmond man."

Trent Cotchin and Damien Hardwick celebrate the Tigers' 2020 Grand Final win over Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers have won only three games this season and fell to a one-point loss in Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Essendon.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae, who worked as an assistant to Hardwick at Richmond from the end of 2016 to 2020, said he was "shocked" upon hearing the news his former mentor had quit.

"Having worked with 'Dimma' (Hardwick), he's an incredible coach," McRae said on Fox Footy.

"He's his own person and I'm sure the Richmond footy club will salute him well if it is the case."

McRae and Adelaide counterpart Matthew Nicks agreed the pressure on senior AFL coaches was immense.

"It's a tough job. I'm not going to lie to you, it's relentless," McRae said.

"You've got to find the balance and he (Hardwick) has done it a long time."

Damien Hardwick and Trent Cotchin lift up the Premiership Cup after Richmond won the 2017 Toyota AFL Grand Final against Adelaide at the MCG on September 30, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

In a pre-season interview with AFL.com.au, Hardwick said he would depart the post if he felt he wasn't fully motivated.

"I think that's the challenge," Hardwick said.

"I always ask myself the question – I do a pretty good self-analysis at the end of every season – but as soon as you lose that drive to improve or that motivation level drops, that's when you really have to walk away. But I'm very fortunate. I love what I do, I love the club I work for, I love the people I work for, I love the playing group.

"I always say to the players that for people who work 9-5, the best night of the week is Friday night. My job, in this club, is to make sure every day you walk in here feels like a Friday night. I'm going to have good days and bad days, but if I have that philosophy then I think we're going to be OK."

Damien Hardwick's coaching record

Games coached: 307

W-D-L record: 170-6-131

Premierships: 3 (2017, 2019, 2020)

Finals record (W-L): 10-6

Most games as Richmond coach: Hardwick - 307, Tom Hafey - 248, Jack Dyer - 222