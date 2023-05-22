Damien Hardwick looks on during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND players have been called to a meeting on Tuesday where it is expected Damien Hardwick will quit as coach.

The Tigers three-time premiership coach is expected to announce he will be stepping away from the coaching position despite being contracted until the end of 2024.

Players and staff have been informed of a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Hardwick is Richmond's longest-serving coach, having coached 307 games since he took over the role for the 2010 season.

He steered the Tigers to their drought-breaking 2017 flag triumph and backed it up with their consecutive 2019-2020 premierships.

The Tigers have won only three games this season and fell to a one-point loss in Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Essendon.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae, who worked as an assistant to Hardwick at Richmond from the end of 2016 to 2020, said he was "shocked" upon hearing the news his former mentor had quit.

"Having worked with 'Dimma' (Hardwick), he's an incredible coach," McRae said on Fox Footy.

"He's his own person and I'm sure the Richmond footy club will salute him well if it is the case."

McRae and Adelaide counterpart Matthew Nicks agreed the pressure on senior AFL coaches was immense.

"It's a tough job. I'm not going to lie to you, it's relentless," McRae said.

"You've got to find the balance and he (Hardwick) has done it a long time."

Damien Hardwick and Trent Cotchin lift up the Premiership Cup after Richmond won the 2017 Toyota AFL Grand Final against Adelaide at the MCG on September 30, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

In a pre-season interview with AFL.com.au, Hardwick said he would depart the post if he felt he wasn't fully motivated.

"I think that's the challenge," Hardwick said.

"I always ask myself the question – I do a pretty good self-analysis at the end of every season – but as soon as you lose that drive to improve or that motivation level drops, that's when you really have to walk away. But I'm very fortunate. I love what I do, I love the club I work for, I love the people I work for, I love the playing group.

"I always say to the players that for people who work 9-5, the best night of the week is Friday night. My job, in this club, is to make sure every day you walk in here feels like a Friday night. I'm going to have good days and bad days, but if I have that philosophy then I think we're going to be OK."

Hardwick's coaching record

Games coached: 307

W-D-L record: 170-6-131

Premierships: 3

Finals record (W-L): 10-6

Most games as Richmond coach: Hardwick - 307, Tom Hafey - 248, Jack Dyer - 222