IS A South Australian gun in the running for the Brownlow Medal?

According to AFL.com.au's updated Brownlow Predictor, Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson has joined Collingwood star Nick Daicos with a share of the lead of the coveted award after 10 rounds.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Daicos had taken a commanding early advantage, but has been tipped to poll just one vote from his past four games. It's allowed Dawson to surge alongside him at the top, with the duo currently tipped to be locked on 15 votes after 10 games.

Melbourne's superstar pair Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca as well as St Kilda's versatile gun Jack Sinclair are a couple of votes behind the leaders, having been tipped to poll 13 votes each so far.

Port Adelaide youngster Zak Butters, who claimed a joint-lead of the AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year award earlier this week, is tipped to be a few votes behind the runaway pack on 11 votes after 10 games.

AAA: 'Ugly' Eagles, youngster's Judd moment, Dee concerns Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

15 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

15 - Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

13 - Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

13 - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

13 - Jack Sinclair (St Kilda)

12 - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

12 - Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

12 - Tim Taranto (Richmond)

11 - Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

11 - Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

11 - Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)



Sportsbet Brownlow odds

$3 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

$5 - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$10 - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$10 - Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

$11 - Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

$12 - Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$17 - Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)