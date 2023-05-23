FOUR-time AFL Goal of the Year winner Eddie Betts will help choose his successors as the game's most spectacular goalkickers after he joined the AFL AFL All-Australian selection panel.

The Carlton and Adelaide great joined the panel to replace Brisbane great Chris Johnson, who has departed after five years to pursue his business interests.

Betts, who was also named to the AFL All-Australian team three times, played 350 games and kicked 640 goals for the Blues and the Crows, winning Goal of the Year in 2006, 2015, 2016 and 2019).

The All-Australian panel is responsible for choosing the All-Australian squad and final team, the Mark and Goal of the Year awards and the Ron Evans Medal for the AFL Rising Star.

Betts joins the current panel that is comprised of AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan (chairperson), Kevin Bartlett, Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, Cameron Ling and Matthew Pavlich. Kevin 'Shifter' Sheehan is also a selector for the AFL Rising Star Award.

Betts said it was a privilege to be asked to join the panel.

"During my playing career being named an All-Australian was always a tremendous honour, the prestige of being named in the team is something I remember fondly," he said.



"Footy continues to be a passion of mine, I am enjoying my time in the media with Fox Footy and I am excited to join the committee and play a part in selecting the best of the best for season 2023,



"I want to recognise and celebrate the great players and great moments of our game.



"There are some big-name players on the committee but it's nice to know I have them covered in goal of the year credentials."

Eddie Betts celebrates during the round eight clash between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO-elect Andrew Dillon was pleased to welcome Betts to the panel.

"Eddie's career record speaks for itself. He is one of the most skilled and accomplished players of the modern era, we are delighted to have someone of his experience and values contributing to the selection of the best players in the competition," said Mr Dillon.

"Eddie's first point of business as a committee member has been, as a four-time winner, to announce himself as the Chairperson for the Goal of the Year panel!"