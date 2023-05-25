Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

PREMIERSHIP DEMON ATTRACTING INTEREST

NARRM premiership player James Jordon has become a target for clubs as a number show interest in the versatile wingman.

Jordon's unrestricted free agency status – he qualifies for free agency because he was previously delisted at the end of 2020 – makes him an appealing option for clubs.

Essendon and Gold Coast are among the clubs with interest in Jordon, who has played eight games this season including four as the starting substitute and has held off jumping into contract talks.

James Jordon in action during the R4 match between Narrm and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 22-year-old's versatility has been part of his rise at the Demons, having made his debut in round one of the 2021 season and playing every game for the club on its way to a breakthrough premiership. Clubs still view him as more likely to remain with the Demons, who are keen to retain him.

Jordon was the unused medical substitute in Narrm's Grand Final win over the Western Bulldogs in 2021. – Callum Twomey

FREE AGENT DOG IN TALKS

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have kickstarted talks with free agent Bailey Williams.

The 25-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and has attracted interest from rival clubs in recent months.

Williams is understood to be keen to remain at the Whitten Oval beyond 2023 and a deal could be finalised in the not too distant future.

The South Australian has played 114 games since being selected with pick No.48 in the 2015 AFL Draft, including the first 10 of this season.

Williams has signed four two-year contracts across his eight years in red, white and blue, most recently in April 2021, but could be rewarded with a longer, more lucrative deal.

Western Bulldogs list manager Sam Power still has plenty of contract decisions to finalise between now and the end of October, but most aren't in the Dogs' 22 at the moment.

Josh Bruce, Taylor Duryea, Alex Keath and Hayden Crozier are all north of 30 – or turn 30 this year – and yet to re-sign with the club.

Duryea has signed three one-year deals in a row after moving from Hawthorn on a two-year deal and could go around again, while the other three aren't currently in the team and will be fighting for a spot in the second half of the season. – Josh Gabelich

CLUBS TRACK THOMAS

CLUBS are continuing to track Tarryn Thomas' form as he pushes for a return to AFL level with North Melbourne.

Thomas has not played for the Kangaroos at AFL level this season as he deals with the fallout from ongoing police charges.

After being away from Arden Street, Thomas returned to the club in April as he continued his progress in relation to respectful behaviour towards women.

He has one year left on a lucrative contract with the Kangaroos, having signed on until the end of 2024 at the start of 2022, and has played three games back with the Kangaroos' VFL side.

Tarryn Thomas looks on during North Melbourne training at Arden Street on May 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Rival list managers are keeping tabs on Thomas to assess his on- and off-field progress and whether they should punt on his ability.

The 23-year-old has played 57 games since he joined the Kangaroos as a Next Generation Academy prospect at the 2018 AFL draft. – Callum Twomey

YOUNG SUN CATCHING INTEREST

A HOST of clubs are keeping tabs on former Gold Coast first-round pick Sam Flanders, as the young midfielder continues to vie for his spot in coach Stuart Dew's plans after an early-season knee injury.

The Suns are yet to begin discussions with Flanders over a new deal beyond this season, having broken through for only four senior games this year after battling an MCL injury that he sustained in April.

Flanders has enjoyed a scintillating period in the VFL – averaging 33.7 disposals, 9.7 marks and 5.6 clearances from his past three games upon his return from injury – leading to interest from a series of Victorian clubs.

Sam Flanders looks on at Gold Coast training at Austworld Centre Oval on May 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The former Gippsland Power product, who turns 22 in July, has played 34 games from his four seasons at Gold Coast. He was recruited with the No.11 selection in the 2019 national draft, after the Suns traded up to call his name on the night.

Flanders enjoyed a standout pre-season and looked to have cemented his spot in Gold Coast's midfield before being struck by injury, having won 19 disposals and kicked two goals in the side's round one defeat to Sydney. – Riley Beveridge

SAINTS STAR SET FOR FREE AGENCY TALKS

ST KILDA star Jade Gresham is set to hold crunch talks over his impending free agency decision in the next week, having agreed to hold off discussions on his future until the club's round 12 bye.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Gresham's manager Matt Bain from TLA Worldwide said the classy forward had been impressed by the immediate improvements made under coach Ross Lyon.

However, with a host of rival clubs monitoring his ongoing contract situation, Gresham is expected to ramp up talks with Lyon and Saints list boss Stephen Silvagni during the club's upcoming bye week.

"With 'SOS' and Ross and the whole crew starting at the start of the year, we sat down and had a chat. We said we'll get through to the bye rounds, and that's almost here," Bain said.

"We'll sit down with them and have a chat next week. He's in a good spot. They've gone really well. I don't think anyone would've thought they'd be where they are right now. I think they're in a good spot."

A former first-round draft pick at St Kilda, Gresham has played 122 games across eight years with his ability to transition seamlessly through the midfield and the forward line making him an attractive proposition for rival teams.

"A lot of clubs obviously call about him," Bain said.

"He's a good player and he's out of contract and he's a free agent. But I've told all of the other clubs that he doesn't really want to talk to anyone. He really did just want to get to the bye. I'll sit down with him next week and catch up and see where it goes from there." – Riley Beveridge

INJURY-HIT ROO HAPPY AT ARDEN STREET

CHARLIE Comben is targeting a return to the field later this season and is content at North Melbourne amid rival interest.

The Kangaroos tall forward suffered a gruesome ankle and leg injury in round seven against Narrm and was taken from the field on a stretcher. His season appeared over but Comben is now aiming to return late in North's season.

The 21-year-old has had an unlucky run with injury through his time at the club but had played the first seven games of this year as a tall forward pinch-hitting in the ruck.

Medical staff attend to Charlie Comben during the round seven clash between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the MCG on April 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Comben's start to the season had caught the attention of rival clubs and he remains out of contract, however he is happy at North Melbourne and considered likely to stay.

The Roos drafted Comben with a second-round pick (No.31 overall) in 2019. – Callum Twomey

EX-PIE IN MID-SEASON MIX

FORMER Collingwood wingman Caleb Poulter is in the mix to land an AFL lifeline in next Wednesday night's Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The 20-year-old submitted a late nomination on Tuesday and is among the 321 prospects who have nominated, filing for a shorter-term contract to help increase his chances of landing a second opportunity.

Poulter joined Footscray in the VFL after being delisted by the Magpies at the end of last season and is understood to have attracted some interest from the Western Bulldogs after playing under their noses in recent months.

Caleb Poulter celebrates a goal during the VFL R5 match between Footscray and Southport at ETU Stadium on April 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast looked at the South Australian during last year's trade period, but nothing eventuated with both clubs two of the big players in that exchange window.

The Western Bulldogs are expected to make a selection and could look to add more coverage across half-back after losing Jason Johannisen for at least the next two months.

Footscray has been a fruitful breeding ground for Luke Beveridge's AFL squad, with Tony Scott, Ryan Gardner, Robbie McComb, Cody Raak and Will Hayes all landing at the Western Bulldogs, while Carlton's Jordan Boyd was recruited from there and Mitch Hannan was originally drafted by the Demons out of the program before being traded to the Whitten Oval. – Josh Gabelich

DRAFTEE IMPRESSES IN VFL HITOUT

RISING forward Nate Caddy enjoyed a strong VFL debut last week for Carlton as the imposing forward's stocks grow.

Caddy booted two goals from eight disposals for the Blues against Williamstown last Sunday in his first game at the level after playing against Carlton's VFL side the previous week for the AFL Academy.

The 193cm and 91kg forward produced some exciting moments last year as a bottom ager and returned from a broken fibula earlier this year to kick five goals in his two games in the Coates Talent League.

Nate Caddy in action during the AFL Academy match against Carlton VFL at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The nephew of two-time premiership Tiger Josh Caddy has the athleticism and grunt to impress clubs in a draft that has a number of talented talls.

"He did well and held his own. He had an interrupted pre-season and we're seeing him start to show his best form," said Knights talent manager Natalie Grindal.

"In the Academy game and last week he's competing against some really experienced players. His goalkicking has really improved this year and he's definitely strung that together."

He is among a number of Victorian talents to feature in the VFL in recent weeks during the Coates Talent League's break, including Harley Reid (Carlton VFL), Zane Duursma and Cooper Simpson (Casey Demons) and Nathan Philactides (Richmond VFL). – Callum Twomey

RECRUITERS EYE UPCOMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

ADELAIDE recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie believes the upcoming national under-18 championships will prove pivotal in beginning to establish the top end of a strong and even draft pool.

Recruiters have been impressed with the top talents in this year's draft crop, led by the overwhelming favourite to be selected with the No.1 pick in Bendigo Pioneers star Harley Reid.

But, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, experienced recruiter Ogilvie said the championships will be crucial in evaluating the other prospects pushing themselves higher up the draft order.

The national carnival, which is due to begin on June 4 with South Australia's clash against the Allies, will run over six weeks and will culminate with Vic Metro taking on Vic Country at Ikon Park on July 15.

"I think it's a strong draft, particularly in some positions. Running half-backs, there seems to be a lot … maybe 10 or 15. I haven't really seen depth like that in one position in a draft," Ogilvie told Gettable.

"The top end looks good. I think (the championships) helps you sort it out. Performance against the best, the best against the best, that's what you really want to see. You'd love to see those games every week, but it's not possible. I think it's going to sort it out and it's certainly going to help us do our job a lot more clearly." – Riley Beveridge