The 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be held on Wednesday, May 31 and be broadcast live and exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.
Check out the full list of 321 nominees below.
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Current Club
|Tahj
|Abberley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Jakob
|Anderson
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Kobe
|Annand
|Werribee (VFL)
|Harry
|Arnold
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Jack
|Avery
|Perth (WAFL)
|Jhye
|Baddeley-Kelly
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jamieson
|Ballantyne
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Connor
|Ballenden
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Charlie
|Barnett
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Mitch
|Barron
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Jake
|Bartholomaeus
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Benjamin
|Bath
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Hugh
|Beasley
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Max
|Beattie
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Luke
|Beecken
|Eagles (SANFL)
|James
|Bell
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|William
|Bella
|Coburg (VFL)
|Traye
|Bennell
|Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|Bradley
|Bernacki
|Gisborne Football Netball Club Inc (Bendigo Football League)
|Jacob
|Blight
|Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|Nathan
|Boucher
|Coburg (VFL)
|Tom
|Bower
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Jackson
|Bowne
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jack
|Boyd
|Werribee (VFL)
|Thomas
|Brindley
|Richmond (VFL)
|Jackson
|Broadbent
|South Fremantle (WAFL)
|Callum
|Brown
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Joshua
|Browne
|West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
|Jack
|Buller
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Lachlan
|Burrows
|Sturt
|Louis
|Butler
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Wylie
|Buzza
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Corey
|Byrne
|Perth (WAFL)
|Ned
|Cahill
|Carlton (VFL)
|Daniel
|Capiron
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Jayden
|Cappeau
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Noah
|Casalini
|North Adelaide
|Jye
|Chalcraft
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Aaron
|Clarke
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jack
|Cleaver
|Essendon (VFL)
|Max
|Clohesy
|Richmond (VFL)
|Riley
|Collier-Dawkins
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Sam
|Conforti
|Essendon (VFL)
|Will
|Coomblas
|Sturt
|Nathan
|Cooper
|Werribee (VFL)
|Billy
|Cootee
|Essendon (VFL)
|Marlin
|Corbett
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Jesse
|Corigliano
|Coburg (VFL)
|Matthew
|Coulthard
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|James
|Cousins
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Mitch
|Cox
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Harry
|Creasey
|West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
|James
|Creighton
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Ben
|Crocker
|Carlton (VFL)
|Paddy
|Cross
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Brayden
|Crossley
|Southport (VFL)
|Isaac
|Cullen
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Angus
|Curry
|Yarrawonga Football Netball Club
|Adam
|D'Aloia
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Benjamin
|Davis
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Adam
|Deakin
|Central District
|Kye
|Declase
|Werribee (VFL)
|Liam
|Delahunty
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Will
|Derrington
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Mitchell
|Dodos
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Tom
|Downie
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Connor
|Downie
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Patrick
|Dozzi
|Carlton (VFL)
|Elliot
|Dunkin
|South Adelaide
|Kyle
|Dunkley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Jared
|Eckersley
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Darcy
|Edmends
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Joshua
|Edwards
|West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
|Ben
|Edwards
|Claremont (WAFL)
|William
|Elliott
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Corey
|Ellison
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Mutaz
|Elnour
|Richmond (VFL)
|Finn
|Emile-Brennan
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Ryan
|Eyers
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Joshua
|Eyre
|Warragul Industrials Football Club (WGFNC)
|Thomas
|Feehan
|St Kevins OB
|Thomas
|Feely
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Blake
|Fidge
|Sturt
|Joel
|Fitzgerald
|Essendon (VFL)
|Felix
|Flockart
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Harry
|Flynn
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jed
|Foggo
|Southport (VFL)
|Matthew
|Foley
|Essendon (VFL)
|Martin
|Frederick
|Sturt
|Samuel
|Frost
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Noah
|Gadsby
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Jordan
|Gallucci
|South Fremantle (WAFL)
|Tye
|Gander
|St George Dragons
|Jarrod
|Garlett
|West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
|Jake
|Gasper
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Flynn
|Gentile
|Coburg (VFL)
|Darcy
|Gilbert
|Frankston (VFL)
|Hayden
|Gill
|Carlton (VFL)
|Braedyn
|Gillard
|Coburg (VFL)
|Stefan
|Giro
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Luke
|Goater
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Thomas
|Gorman
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Noah
|Gown
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Ethan
|Grace
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Sam
|Grant
|Carlton (VFL)
|Harry
|Grant
|Central District
|Joshua
|Green
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Zachary
|Greeves
|Collingwood (VFL)
|George
|Grey
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Harrison
|Grintell
|Werribee (VFL)
|Jed
|Hagan
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Max
|Hall
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Mitchell
|Hallinan
|Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club Inc.
|Brayden
|Ham
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Benjamin
|Ham
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Blake
|Hansen
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Robert
|Hansen
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Kaden
|Harbour
|South Fremantle (WAFL)
|Mitchell
|Hardie
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Cody
|Harrington
|Broadbeach AFC
|Austin
|Harris
|Essendon (VFL)
|Bailey
|Henderson
|Werribee (VFL)
|Darby
|Henderson
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Marcus
|Herbert
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Dyson
|Hilder
|North Adelaide
|Darby
|Hipwell
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Thomas
|Hird
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Tom
|Hofert
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Sam
|Hoghton
|Officer Senior Football Club (AFL Outer East Senior)
|Harvey
|Hooper
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Jamie
|Hope
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Marty
|Hore
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Joshua
|Hotchkin
|Essendon (VFL)
|Thomas
|Howard
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Harvey
|Howe
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Paul
|Hunter
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Jaiden
|Hunter
|Perth (WAFL)
|Campbell
|Hustwaite
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Antonio
|James
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Ben
|Jepson
|Coburg (VFL)
|Matt
|Johnson
|Frankston (VFL)
|Daniel
|Johnston
|Coburg (VFL)
|Griff
|Julian
|West Perth (WAFL)
|Michael
|Kiraly
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Cameron
|Kizan
|Point Cook
|Oscar
|Kregar
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Joshua
|Kuppen
|Point Cook
|Samuel
|Latreille
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Luke
|Lawrence
|Mangoplah Cookardinia United Eastlakes FNC(Senior)
|Brandon
|Leary
|North Launceston Football Club Inc
|Tyreece
|Leiu
|Carlton (VFL)
|Michael
|Lewis
|Carlton (VFL)
|Tom
|Lewis
|Sturt
|James
|Lewis
|Morningside AFC
|Jarrod
|Lienert
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Matthew
|Ling
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Brinn
|Little
|Central District
|Jacob
|Lohmann
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Goy
|Lok
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Jedd
|Longmire
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Archie
|Lovelock
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Lowe
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Baynen
|Lowe
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Sam
|Lowson
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Jordan
|Lukac
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Alexander
|Lukic
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jack
|Madgen
|Adelaide Football Club
|Shaun
|Mannagh
|Werribee (VFL)
|Archi
|Manton
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Oskar
|Manton
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Ryan
|Maric
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Trent
|Marotta
|Frankston (VFL)
|Tex
|Marsham
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|William
|Martyn
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Samuel
|Mason
|Coburg (VFL)
|Bailey
|Maxwell
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Archer
|May
|Richmond (VFL)
|tom
|Mccaffrey
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Billy
|McCormack
|Central District
|Jason
|McCormick
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Garrett
|McDonagh
|Richmond (VFL)
|Oscar
|McDonald
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Connor
|McFadyen
|Sturt
|Hugo
|McGlashan
|Coburg (VFL)
|Cameron
|Mcgree
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Reuben
|McGuire
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Tom
|McKenzie
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jez
|McLennan
|Central District
|Liam
|McMahon
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jess
|McManus
|Frankston (VFL)
|Toby
|Mcquilkin
|South Fremantle (WAFL)
|Bradley
|Melville
|Richmond (VFL)
|Darcy
|Minchella
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Nicholas
|Minchin
|Frankston (VFL)
|Harper
|Montgomery
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Mitchell
|Moschetti
|Carlton (VFL)
|Max
|Mumme
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Hamish
|Murphy
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Toby
|Murray
|Wangaratta Rovers Football & Netball Club
|Trent
|Mynott
|Frankston (VFL)
|Sam
|Naismith
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Quinton
|Narkle
|Essendon (VFL)
|Luke
|Nelson
|Coburg (VFL)
|Nicholas
|Newton
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Jake
|Nicholas
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Jacob
|Nihill
|Sandhurst Football Netball Club
|Alex
|Noblet
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Barry
|O'Connor
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Finbar
|O'Dwyer
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Roan
|O'Hehir
|South Fremantle (WAFL)
|Heath
|Ollington
|North Launceston Football Club Inc
|Mitchell
|O'Neill
|South Adelaide
|Kai
|Owens
|Frankston (VFL)
|Samuel
|Paea
|Werribee (VFL)
|Thomas
|Panuccio
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Luke
|Parks
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jake
|Patmore
|North Adelaide
|Jaelen
|Pavlidis
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Matthew
|Payne
|Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|Will
|Pearce
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Eli
|Pearce
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Rye
|Penny
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jovan
|Petric
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Ethan
|Phillips
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Tom
|Phillips
|Essendon (VFL)
|Louis
|Pinnuck
|Werribee (VFL)
|Liam
|Podhajski
|Coburg (VFL)
|Mitchell
|Podhajski
|Coburg (VFL)
|Callum
|Porter
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Caleb
|Poulter
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Phoenix
|Prince
|Pascoe Vale
|Liam
|Puncher
|Sturt
|Harry
|Quartermaine
|Perth (WAFL)
|Sebastian
|Quirk
|Frankston (VFL)
|Heath
|Ramshaw
|Carlton (VFL)
|Brad
|Rauter
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Bailey
|Reeves
|Finley Football Club
|Flynn
|Riley
|Northern Knights
|Mitchell
|Robinson
|Morningside AFC
|Nikolaus
|Rokahr
|Other
|Ben
|Ronke
|Carlton (VFL)
|Pierce
|Roseby
|Frankston (VFL)
|Fraser
|Rosman
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Jed
|Rule
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Joel
|Rush
|Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|Mitchell
|Ryan
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Kobe
|Ryan
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Josh
|Ryan
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Brandon
|Ryan
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Galen
|Savigni
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Jasper
|Scaife
|West Perth (WAFL)
|Lachlan
|Scannell
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Mitchell
|Schofield
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Jonti
|Schuback
|South Adelaide
|Angus
|Schumacher
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Nathan
|Scollo
|Carlton (VFL)
|Anthony
|Seaton
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Michael
|Sellwood
|Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|Liam
|Serong
|Warragul Football Netball Club
|Will
|Shaw
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Nicholas
|Shipley
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Archie
|Sinnott
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Hamish
|Sinnott
|Carlton (VFL)
|Baker
|Smith
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Hayden
|Smith
|The Basin
|Riley
|Sprigg
|West Perth (WAFL)
|Zachary
|Sproule
|South Adelaide
|Lachlan
|Squire
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Ethan
|Stanley
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Roan
|Steele
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Tom
|Stern
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Archie
|Stevens
|Carlton (VFL)
|Nick
|Stevens
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Ned
|Stevens
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Ryley
|Stoddart
|Frankston (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Street
|Richmond (VFL)
|Samuel
|Stubbs
|Perth (WAFL)
|Ryan
|Sturgess
|Coburg (VFL)
|Lachie
|Sullivan
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Swaney
|Carlton (VFL)
|Frank
|Szekely
|North Adelaide
|Cody
|Szust
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Mitch
|Szybkowski
|Frankston (VFL)
|Luke
|Teal
|Richmond (VFL)
|Beau
|Tedcastle
|Richmond (VFL)
|Charlie
|Thompson
|Perth (WAFL)
|Jaylon
|Thorpe
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Ziggy
|Toledo
|Mt Eliza Football Netball Club (MPNFL)
|Jonathan
|Tomasiello
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Jake
|Torney
|Mt Gravatt AFC (AFL Queensland)
|James
|Trezise
|Richmond (VFL)
|Toby
|Triffett
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Joel
|Trudgeon
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Clay
|Tucker
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Sam
|Tucker
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Jesse
|Turner
|Swan Districts (WAFL)
|Ryan
|Valentine
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Bailey
|Van De Heuvel
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Alex
|van Wyk
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Giorgio
|Varagiannis
|Doncaster East
|Jean-Luc
|Velissaris
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Callum
|Verrell
|Rowville Hawks Football Club
|Casey
|Voss
|Sturt
|Riley
|Voulanas
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Tristen
|Waack
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Christopher
|Walker
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Jake
|Walker
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Trent
|Warren
|Coburg (VFL)
|Alec
|Waterman
|West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
|Blake
|Watson
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Tobe
|Watson
|Swan Districts (WAFL)
|Corey
|Watts
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Kyle
|Weightman
|Coburg (VFL)
|Zane
|Williams
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Nick
|Williams
|Surfers Paradise AFC
|Owen
|Williams
|Mt Eliza Football Netball Club (MPNFL)
|Kai
|Windsor
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Boyd
|Woodcock
|Southport (VFL)
|Brady
|Wright
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Joshua
|Young
|Labrador AFC
|Tyson
|Young
|Northern Bullants (VFL)