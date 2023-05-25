The 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be held on Wednesday, May 31 and be broadcast live and exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.

Check out the full list of 321 nominees below.

HOW TO WATCH
Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

First Name

Last Name

Current Club
Tahj Abberley  Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Jakob Anderson GWS Giants (VFL)
Kobe Annand Werribee (VFL)
Harry Arnold Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Jack Avery Perth (WAFL)
Jhye Baddeley-Kelly Coburg (VFL)
Jamieson  Ballantyne Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Connor Ballenden Eagles (SANFL)
Charlie Barnett Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Mitch  Barron  Claremont (WAFL)
Jake Bartholomaeus Sydney Swans (VFL)
Benjamin Bath North Melbourne (VFL)
Hugh Beasley Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Max Beattie Eagles (SANFL)
Luke Beecken Eagles (SANFL)
James Bell Glenelg (SANFL)
William Bella Coburg (VFL)
Traye Bennell Peel Thunder (WAFL)
Bradley Bernacki Gisborne Football Netball Club Inc (Bendigo Football League)
Jacob Blight  Peel Thunder (WAFL)
Nathan Boucher Coburg (VFL)
Tom Bower Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Jackson  Bowne Coburg (VFL)
Jack Boyd Werribee (VFL)
Thomas Brindley Richmond (VFL)
Jackson  Broadbent South Fremantle (WAFL)
Callum Brown Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Joshua Browne West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
Jack Buller Claremont (WAFL)
Lachlan Burrows Sturt
Louis Butler North Melbourne (VFL)
Wylie Buzza Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Corey Byrne Perth (WAFL)
Ned Cahill Carlton (VFL)
Daniel Capiron Geelong Cats (VFL)
Jayden Cappeau East Perth (WAFL)
Noah Casalini North Adelaide
Jye Chalcraft  Geelong Cats (VFL)
Aaron Clarke  Coburg (VFL)
Jack Cleaver Essendon (VFL)
Max  Clohesy Richmond (VFL)
Riley Collier-Dawkins Eagles (SANFL)
Sam Conforti Essendon (VFL)
Will Coomblas Sturt
Nathan Cooper Werribee (VFL)
Billy Cootee Essendon (VFL)
Marlin Corbett Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Jesse Corigliano Coburg (VFL)
Matthew Coulthard Glenelg (SANFL)
James  Cousins Williamstown (VFL)
Mitch Cox Williamstown (VFL)
Harry Creasey West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
James Creighton GWS Giants (VFL)
Ben Crocker  Carlton (VFL)
Paddy Cross Casey Demons (VFL)
Brayden Crossley Southport (VFL)
Isaac Cullen Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Angus Curry Yarrawonga Football Netball Club
Adam D'Aloia Eagles (SANFL)
Benjamin  Davis North Melbourne (VFL)
Adam Deakin Central District
Kye Declase Werribee (VFL)
Liam Delahunty West Adelaide (SANFL)
Will Derrington Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Mitchell Dodos Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Tom Downie Williamstown (VFL)
Connor Downie North Melbourne (VFL)
Patrick Dozzi Carlton (VFL)
Elliot Dunkin South Adelaide
Kyle Dunkley Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Jared  Eckersley Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Darcy  Edmends GWS Giants (VFL)
Joshua Edwards West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
Ben Edwards Claremont (WAFL)
William  Elliott Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Corey Ellison Williamstown (VFL)
Mutaz Elnour Richmond (VFL)
Finn Emile-Brennan Casey Demons (VFL)
Ryan Eyers Geelong Cats (VFL)
Joshua Eyre Warragul Industrials Football Club (WGFNC)
Thomas Feehan St Kevins OB
Thomas Feely Geelong Cats (VFL)
Blake Fidge Sturt
Joel Fitzgerald Essendon (VFL)
Felix Flockart Port Melbourne (VFL)
Harry  Flynn Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jed Foggo Southport (VFL)
Matthew  Foley Essendon (VFL)
Martin Frederick Sturt
Samuel Frost West Adelaide (SANFL)
Noah Gadsby Williamstown (VFL)
Jordan Gallucci South Fremantle (WAFL)
Tye Gander St George Dragons
Jarrod Garlett West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
Jake Gasper Port Melbourne (VFL)
Flynn Gentile Coburg (VFL)
Darcy  Gilbert  Frankston (VFL)
Hayden Gill Carlton (VFL)
Braedyn Gillard Coburg (VFL)
Stefan Giro Subiaco (WAFL)
Luke Goater Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Thomas Gorman Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Noah  Gown Sandringham (VFL)
Ethan Grace North Shore Bombers AFC
Sam Grant Carlton (VFL)
Harry Grant Central District
Joshua Green Port Melbourne (VFL)
Zachary Greeves Collingwood (VFL)
George Grey Casey Demons (VFL)
Harrison Grintell Werribee (VFL)
Jed Hagan Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Max Hall Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Mitchell Hallinan Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club Inc.
Brayden Ham Geelong Cats (VFL)
Benjamin  Ham Northern Bullants (VFL)
Blake Hansen Eagles (SANFL)
Robert Hansen Subiaco (WAFL)
Kaden Harbour South Fremantle (WAFL)
Mitchell Hardie Eagles (SANFL)
Cody Harrington Broadbeach AFC
Austin Harris Essendon (VFL)
Bailey Henderson Werribee (VFL)
Darby Henderson Williamstown (VFL)
Marcus Herbert Geelong Cats (VFL)
Dyson Hilder North Adelaide
Darby Hipwell Sandringham (VFL)
Thomas Hird Port Melbourne (VFL)
Tom Hofert Port Melbourne (VFL)
Sam Hoghton Officer Senior Football Club (AFL Outer East Senior)
Harvey Hooper Port Melbourne (VFL)
Jamie Hope North Melbourne (VFL)
Marty Hore Williamstown (VFL)
Joshua Hotchkin Essendon (VFL)
Thomas Howard Sydney Swans (VFL)
Harvey Howe Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Paul Hunter Port Melbourne (VFL)
Jaiden  Hunter Perth (WAFL)
Campbell  Hustwaite Collingwood (VFL)
Antonio James West Adelaide (SANFL)
Ben Jepson Coburg (VFL)
Matt Johnson Frankston (VFL)
Daniel  Johnston  Coburg (VFL)
Griff Julian West Perth (WAFL)
Michael  Kiraly Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Cameron Kizan Point Cook
Oscar Kregar West Adelaide (SANFL)
Joshua Kuppen Point Cook
Samuel Latreille  Sandringham (VFL)
Luke Lawrence Mangoplah Cookardinia United Eastlakes FNC(Senior)
Brandon Leary North Launceston Football Club Inc
Tyreece Leiu Carlton (VFL)
Michael Lewis Carlton (VFL)
Tom Lewis Sturt
James Lewis Morningside AFC
Jarrod Lienert North Melbourne (VFL)
Matthew Ling Norwood (SANFL)
Brinn Little Central District
Jacob  Lohmann Sandringham (VFL)
Goy Lok Norwood (SANFL)
Jedd Longmire  Collingwood (VFL)
Archie Lovelock Glenelg (SANFL)
Oliver Lowe Sandringham (VFL)
Baynen Lowe Norwood (SANFL)
Sam Lowson North Melbourne (VFL)
Jordan Lukac Eagles (SANFL)
Alexander Lukic Coburg (VFL)
Jack Madgen Adelaide Football Club
Shaun Mannagh Werribee (VFL)
Archi Manton Port Melbourne (VFL)
Oskar Manton Port Melbourne (VFL)
Ryan  Maric Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Trent Marotta Frankston (VFL)
Tex Marsham Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
William Martyn Wilston Grange AFC
Samuel Mason  Coburg (VFL)
Bailey Maxwell East Perth (WAFL)
Archer May Richmond (VFL)
tom Mccaffrey GWS Giants (VFL)
Billy McCormack Central District
Jason McCormick North Melbourne (VFL)
Garrett McDonagh Richmond (VFL)
Oscar McDonald Williamstown (VFL)
Connor McFadyen Sturt
Hugo  McGlashan Coburg (VFL)
Cameron Mcgree Glenelg (SANFL)
Reuben McGuire East Fremantle (WAFL)
Tom McKenzie Coburg (VFL)
Jez McLennan Central District
Liam McMahon Carlton (VFL)
Jess McManus Frankston (VFL)
Toby Mcquilkin South Fremantle (WAFL)
Bradley Melville Richmond (VFL)
Darcy  Minchella  West Adelaide (SANFL)
Nicholas Minchin Frankston (VFL)
Harper Montgomery Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Mitchell Moschetti Carlton (VFL)
Max Mumme Claremont (WAFL)
Hamish Murphy North Melbourne (VFL)
Toby Murray Wangaratta Rovers Football & Netball Club
Trent Mynott Frankston (VFL)
Sam Naismith Port Melbourne (VFL)
Quinton Narkle Essendon (VFL)
Luke Nelson Coburg (VFL)
Nicholas Newton Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Jake Nicholas Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Jacob Nihill Sandhurst Football Netball Club
Alex Noblet North Melbourne (VFL)
Barry O'Connor GWS Giants (VFL)
Finbar  O'Dwyer Williamstown (VFL)
Roan O'Hehir South Fremantle (WAFL)
Heath Ollington  North Launceston Football Club Inc
Mitchell O'Neill South Adelaide
Kai Owens Frankston (VFL)
Samuel Paea Werribee (VFL)
Thomas Panuccio Geelong Cats (VFL)
Luke  Parks  Carlton (VFL)
Jake Patmore North Adelaide
Jaelen Pavlidis GWS Giants (VFL)
Matthew Payne Peel Thunder (WAFL)
Will Pearce Eagles (SANFL)
Eli Pearce Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Rye Penny Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jovan Petric Collingwood (VFL)
Ethan Phillips Port Melbourne (VFL)
Tom Phillips Essendon (VFL)
Louis Pinnuck Werribee (VFL)
Liam Podhajski Coburg (VFL)
Mitchell Podhajski Coburg (VFL)
Callum  Porter  Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Caleb Poulter Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Phoenix Prince Pascoe Vale
Liam Puncher Sturt
Harry Quartermaine Perth (WAFL)
Sebastian Quirk Frankston (VFL)
Heath Ramshaw Carlton (VFL)
Brad Rauter GWS Giants (VFL)
Bailey Reeves Finley Football Club
Flynn Riley Northern Knights
Mitchell  Robinson  Morningside AFC
Nikolaus  Rokahr Other
Ben Ronke Carlton (VFL)
Pierce Roseby Frankston (VFL)
Fraser  Rosman Port Melbourne (VFL)
Jed Rule Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Joel Rush Peel Thunder (WAFL)
Mitchell Ryan GWS Giants (VFL)
Kobe Ryan West Adelaide (SANFL)
Josh Ryan West Adelaide (SANFL)
Brandon  Ryan  Northern Bullants (VFL)
Galen Savigni Subiaco (WAFL)
Jasper  Scaife  West Perth (WAFL)
Lachlan Scannell Glenelg (SANFL)
Mitchell Schofield East Perth (WAFL)
Jonti  Schuback South Adelaide
Angus Schumacher  East Perth (WAFL)
Nathan Scollo Carlton (VFL)
Anthony Seaton Sandringham (VFL)
Michael Sellwood Peel Thunder (WAFL)
Liam  Serong Warragul Football Netball Club
Will Shaw GWS Giants (VFL)
Nicholas Shipley Sydney Swans (VFL)
Archie Sinnott Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Hamish Sinnott Carlton (VFL)
Baker Smith Northern Bullants (VFL)
Hayden Smith The Basin
Riley  Sprigg  West Perth (WAFL)
Zachary Sproule South Adelaide
Lachlan Squire West Adelaide (SANFL)
Ethan Stanley Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Roan Steele Casey Demons (VFL)
Tom Stern Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Archie Stevens Carlton (VFL)
Nick Stevens North Melbourne (VFL)
Ned Stevens West Adelaide (SANFL)
Ryley Stoddart Frankston (VFL)
Lachlan Street Richmond (VFL)
Samuel Stubbs Perth (WAFL)
Ryan Sturgess Coburg (VFL)
Lachie Sullivan Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Lachlan Swaney Carlton (VFL)
Frank Szekely North Adelaide
Cody Szust Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Mitch Szybkowski Frankston (VFL)
Luke Teal Richmond (VFL)
Beau Tedcastle Richmond (VFL)
Charlie Thompson Perth (WAFL)
Jaylon Thorpe Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Ziggy Toledo Mt Eliza Football Netball Club (MPNFL)
Jonathan Tomasiello Collingwood (VFL)
Jake Torney Mt Gravatt AFC (AFL Queensland)
James Trezise Richmond (VFL)
Toby  Triffett Williamstown (VFL)
Joel Trudgeon Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Clay Tucker Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Sam Tucker North Melbourne (VFL)
Jesse Turner Swan Districts (WAFL)
Ryan  Valentine Casey Demons (VFL)
Bailey  Van De Heuvel Geelong Cats (VFL)
Alex van Wyk Norwood (SANFL)
Giorgio Varagiannis Doncaster East
Jean-Luc Velissaris Northern Bullants (VFL)
Callum Verrell Rowville Hawks Football Club
Casey Voss Sturt
Riley Voulanas Collingwood (VFL)
Tristen Waack Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Christopher Walker East Fremantle (WAFL)
Jake Walker  Glenelg (SANFL)
Trent Warren Coburg (VFL)
Alec Waterman West Coast Eagles (WAFL)
Blake Watson Sandringham (VFL)
Tobe Watson Swan Districts (WAFL)
Corey Watts East Perth (WAFL)
Kyle  Weightman Coburg (VFL)
Zane Williams Eagles (SANFL)
Nick Williams Surfers Paradise AFC
Owen Williams  Mt Eliza Football Netball Club (MPNFL)
Kai Windsor Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Boyd Woodcock Southport (VFL)
Brady Wright Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Joshua Young Labrador AFC
Tyson  Young  Northern Bullants (VFL)