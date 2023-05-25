CARLTON has recalled Tom De Koning at the expense of Jack Silvagni for Friday night's clash with Sydney, Geelong's Irish young gun Oisin Mullin will debut and Walyalup will be without veteran star Michael Walters for its big clash against Narrm.

North Melbourne has also opted to leave Tarryn Thomas in the VFL for at least another week after coach Brett Ratten flagged his availability for senior football on Friday.

Silvagni has been left out of Carlton's 22 for the Marn Grook clash at the SCG to make room for strong-marking De Koning, who will play his first senior game since round five. The Blues also welcome back Brodie Kemp, while Lewis Young and Ed Curnow go out.

Sydney adds Tom Hickey to replace the injured Peter Ladhams in the ruck, along with Lewis Melican for his first game since the 2021 elimination final and pressure forward Sam Wicks.

St Kilda has added last week's sub Ben Paton to the 22 in place of concussed youngster Mitchito Owens, while Hawthorn takes an unchanged line-up into the clash.

Hamstrung Demons star Clayton Oliver will miss the MCG clash with the Dockers, along with the suspended Lachie Hunter. They'll be replaced by Tom Sparrow and James Harmes, while Walters will miss with a calf injury.

Irish recruit Mullin will play his first game for the Cats against Greater Western Sydney, alongside fellow inclusion Sam De Koning and Ollie Henry. Sam Simpson has been rested, youngsters Mitch Knevitt and Ollie Dempsey have been dropped from the 22 and speedster Max Holmes is out for an extended period after knee surgery.

The Giants will be without experienced injured trio Josh Kelly, Nick Haynes and Harry Himmelberg for skipper Toby Greene's 200th game. Callum Brown, Lachie Keeffe and Daniel Lloyd come into the side.

Josh Kelly looks dejected during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast gets some much-needed experience back in the form of Shannon Hurn and Elliot Yeo for Saturday night's game against an Essendon side that has added Jayden Laverde, Dylan Shiel and Matt Guelfi. Alwyn Davey jnr is among three players dropped, while Andrew Phillips has been rested.

Veteran midfielder Brandon Ellis has been omitted for Gold Coast's TIO Stadium fixture against the Western Bulldogs, making room for NT products Joel Jeffrey and Ben Long. Injured Dog Jason Johannisen is the only out for Luke Beveridge's side, with Lachlan McNeil promoted from sub into the 22.

Yartapuulti will be without key forwards Todd Marshall and Charlie Dixon for a second straight week when it takes on an unchanged Richmond at the MCG. Power skipper Tom Jonas (suspension) will also be absent.

Todd Marshall comes off injured during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide has added strength at both ends of the field ahead of its massive Sunday clash with Brisbane, with Taylor Walker and Tom Doedee both confirmed starters. Riley Thilthorpe has been included on an extended bench, while Mitch Hinge (concussion), Elliott Himmelberg and Sam Berry are out.

North Melbourne will recall Cam Zurhaar for its clash with an unchanged Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, while ex-skipper Ben Cunnington and key defender Aidan Corr have also been named in the extended squad.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, T.Hickey, S.Wicks

Out: W.Gould (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted), P.Ladhams (ankle), A.Sheldrick (sub)

Last week's sub: Angus Sheldrick

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, T.De Koning

Out: Le.Young (omitted), E.Curnow (omitted), J.Silvagni (omitted)

Last week's sub: George Hewett

SATURDAY, MAY 27

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: None

Out: M.Owens (concussion)

Last week's sub: Ben Paton

HAWTHORN

In: None

Out: C.Macdonald (sub)

Last week's sub: Connor Macdonald

Narrm v Walyalup at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

NARRM

In: T.Sparrow, J.Harmes

Out: C.Oliver (hamstring), L.Hunter (suspension), J.Jordon (sub)

Last week's sub: James Jordon

WALYALUP

In: None

Out: M.Walters (calf)

Last week's sub: Matthew Johnson

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: O.Mullin, S.De Koning, O.Henry

Out: M.Knevitt (omitted), O.Dempsey (omitted), M.Holmes (knee), S.Simpson (rested)

Last week's sub: Oliver Dempsey

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Brown, L.Keeffe, D.Lloyd

Out: C.Fleeton (omitted), J.Kelly (hamstring), N.Haynes (concussion), H.Himmelberg (concussion)

Last week's sub: Callan Ward

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium, 6.55pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Jeffrey, B.Long

Out: S.Day (sub), B.Ellis (omitted), S.Lemmens (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Tom Berry

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: None

Out: J.Johannisen (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: T.Barrass, S.Hurn, L.Edwards, E.Yeo

Out: X.O'Neill (omitted), C.Chesser (omitted), H.Edwards (groin), J.Jones (ankle), G.Clark (sub)

Last week's sub: Greg Clark

ESSENDON

In: J.Laverde, D.Shiel, M.Guelfi

Out: A.Davey Jnr (omitted), K.Baldwin (omitted), M.D'Ambrosio (omitted), A.Phillips (managed)

Last week's sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Richmond v Yartapuulti at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Young, B.Miller, S.Banks

Out: None

Last week's sub: Judson Clarke

YARTAPUULTI

In: H.Jackson, L.Jones, J.Burgoyne, J.Rioli

Out: T.Jonas (suspension)

Last week's sub: Jackson Mead

Collingwood v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: F.Macrae, R.McInnes, H.Harrison

Out: None

Last week's sub: Jack Ginnivan

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Zurhaar, A.Corr, B.Cunnington, C.Lazzaro

Out: L.Shiels (concussion)

Last week's sub: Daniel Howe

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Doedee, T.Walker, R.Thilthorpe, J.Hately, N.McHenry, J.Worrell

Out: M.Hinge (concussion), E.Himmelberg (omitted), S.Berry (sub)

Last week's sub: Sam Berry

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, D.Robertson, D.Rich, N.Cockatoo, J.Madden, T.Fullarton

Out: J.Payne (concussion), H.Sharp (omitted), C.Ah Chee (sub)

Last week's sub: Callum Ah Chee