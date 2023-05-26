Lance Franklin and Will Hayward celebrate during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire refuses to "stargaze" but is pleased with the Swans' second win in as many weeks.

The Swans charged home in the final quarter to record an important 26-point win over Carlton at the SCG on Friday night.

"It's just too hard of a game," Longmire said.

"We don't know who we're going to get back. (Dane) Rampe, maybe, that's probably about it. Otherwise, it's the boys who did the job tonight and so that's what we'll be banking on."

After struggling to contain opposition midfields in recent weeks, Longmire's decision to throw Isaac Heeney to the contest to combat some of the big Carlton bodies proved to be an effective one.

"We've needed him forward … but (Carlton's) size, their ability to win the contest, was taken into account and without (Callum Mills) we wanted to make sure we had some size, and I thought Isaac's game was good. He competed hard, he's fierce," Longmire said.

Heeney finished the game with 14 contested possessions – the most on the ground – seven clearances and 10 tackles, to go with his 19 disposals, in what was a crucial structural choice for the Swans.

Sydney wasn't the only side with injury concerns, albeit Carlton experienced its woes throughout the course of the game.

Patrick Cripps "jammed up his ankle", according to Blues coach Michael Voss, while they are also expected to be without George Hewett (concussion) for their clash against Melbourne next Friday.

Also under concerning injury clouds are Nic Newman (hamstring) and Ollie Hollands (shoulder), as the quartet failed to finish the game.

But it was the visitors' misfiring forward line that drew most ire from fans, although Voss had a more compassionate approach to 2021 Coleman medallist Harry McKay in particular.

"Nobody goes to work more on his game than 'H', he's an absolute professional in the way he goes about things," Voss said.

"Right now, he's in a rough spot with his finish and we'll throw our arms around him, support him, absolutely we will, and he'll consistently try and work through that."

Not wanting to shy away from his team's poor conversion, Voss indicated that McKay's inaccuracy was representative of a larger, team-wide issue that "is not at the required standard".

"We can't ignore it, we need to get after it, it's an area of our game that we've got to get better," he said.

"There are some simple things in the game that we need to get better at, and that's finishing, and in this particular instance it's ultimately cost us the win that we came here for."

Carlton now sits 12th on the ladder after initially going undefeated in the first month of the season, with that poor conversion a worrying trend in its fade out as the year has progressed.