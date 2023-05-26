THE NICK Daicos of Ireland more than deserves to debut for the reigning premiers despite playing just three games for Geelong's VFL team, coach Chris Scott says.

Oisin Mullin will be unleashed in the Cats' defence when they host GWS at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, joining fellow Irishmen Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor in the Cats' 22.

Mullin, a former GAA Young Footballer of the Year, joined Geelong from Mayo late last year as a Category B rookie after numerous Cats premiership players ventured to Ireland following their 2022 grand final triumph.

Tuohy has likened to Mullin as if young Collingwood superstar Daicos left the AFL and took up Gaelic football in Ireland.

The 23-year-old gets his opportunity during an injury crisis for Geelong but Scott said Mullin had earned a debut by rapidly adjusting to AFL.

When asked about Tuohy's bold call, Scott jokingly suggested Mullin was already better than Daicos.

"We felt that he (Mullin) could come in and fill a real need for us, but it is a remarkable story," Scott said on Friday.

"I think it's an unrealistic expectation for every Irishman that comes out to do it as well as those guys (Tuohy and O'Connor) have.

"(Mullin) won't be the sub, he won't be held back, he'll be right in the thick of the action right from the start. It's a great story.

"We don't have any concerns that the cut and thrust of AFL footy and the speed of it, the physicality of it, will be a problem for him.

"While it might seem like it's come with a bit of a rush to some ... we've been sort of thinking that it wasn't out of the question that we could have played him three weeks ago."

Oisín Mullin in action for Mayo during the GAA All-Ireland Final at Croke Park in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Superstar forward Jeremy Cameron sent a brief scare through the Cats' camp when he left their training session early on Friday.

Geelong is already without premiership heroes such as Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, Rhys Stanley and Gary Rohan, while young speedster Max Holmes had knee surgery this week after being in superb form during the past month.

"He's fine. He doesn't generally do much on these sessions, but I saw it as well so I did specifically go down and just double check ... but they assured me he's fine," Scott said of Cameron.

"He certainly didn't have anything post-game (against Fremantle) or during the week, so my understanding is he's in good shape."

Geelong's premiership campaign is delicately poised at 5-5 after two consecutive defeats ahead of facing the Giants.

GWS is sitting 15th with a 3-7 record, but have won their last two games at GMHBA Stadium and will be determined to lift for captain Toby Greene's 200th match.