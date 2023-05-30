IT'S been lingering in the back of our minds for several weeks now but the time has come… the byes are here, so saddle up.

Strategically, removing rookies from our grounds while allowing bye structure to influence trade targets is the play to ensure our teams continue to improve and generate cash while also allowing us to get a minimum of 18 players per week on the ground. One thing this does is open our mind to trade options we typically wouldn't consider.

Looking back at our last week of normality for what will be a month, the big dawgs stood up. I am talking of course about this week's top scorer Sic Dawg, James Sicily (DEF, $878,000) who went to town in a favourable match-up with the Saints, logging 43 possessions, 16 marks and a tackle for a round-high 165, which also gives the form defender a hat-trick of triple-figure scores. Unfortunately, he has been muzzled for the week with a one-match suspension which despite his brilliance, ironically puts him on the trade table given he will miss two games in the next four and also leaves some coaches unable to field 18 players this week if they hold.

The other star performer of the round was Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $1.04M), who maintained his run of 100-plus point performances for the year with a whopping 145 in a stat-stuffing line that consisted of 33 possessions, six marks, seven tackles and four goals. The popular captain option is now averaging 127 in his last five games as he heads into a highly anticipated clash against Greater Western Sydney.

On the injury front, Sean Darcy (RUC, $789,000) was a big blow for his 14 per cent of owners after succumbing to a hamstring injury in the second quarter while on just 34, while the 'Rat Pasta' combo of Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $554,000) and Brayden Fiorini (MID, $619,000) have gone from perfect bye structure candidates to huge job security concerns following their scores of 30 and 33. Their saving grace may be the Suns' epic win, although I don't think that will be enough to save both.

The new DPPs have dropped, highlighted by Jack Macrae (FWD), Matthew Kennedy (DEF) and Ben Hobbs (MID), while recent role tweaks resulted in Sam Walsh, Jayden Short and Max Gawn all missing out with the latter by a tantalising 0.1 per cent in a cruel blow to his owners.

MOST TRADED IN

Oisin Mullin (DEF, $223,000)

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $478,000)

Ben Hobbs (FWD/MID, $605,000)

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $540,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Will Ashcroft (MID, $726,000)

Darcy Wilmot (DEF/MID, $423,000)

Sean Darcy (RUC, $789,000)

Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $554,000)

Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $397,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

James Sicily (DEF, $878,000) +$60,000

Bailey Humphrey (FWD/MID, $478,000) +55,000

Hugh Greenwood (MID, $537,000) +$54,000

Bailey Scott (DEF/MID, $641,000) +$53,000

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $540,000) +$52,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Nic Newman (DEF, $779,000) -$69,000

George Hewett (MID, $648,000) -$67,000

Hunter Clark (DEF/MID, $618,000) -$65,000

James Jordon (MID, $425,000) -$58,000

Steele Sidebottom (MID, $690,000) -$56,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Kaine Baldwin (FWD, $317,000) 2

Oisin Mullin (DEF, $223,0000) 5

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $478,000) 10

Ollie Lord (DEF/FWD, $299,000) 10

Nick Larkey (FWD, $456,000) 13

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Nic Newman (DEF, $779,000) 164

George Hewett (MID, $648,000) 142

Noah Anderson (MID, $894,000) 142

Tim English (RUC, $993,000) 141

Sean Darcy (RUC, $789,000) 141

Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $831,000): Fresh off receiving forward status, the Dogs ball-magnet ironically appears to be playing in the midfield again… which is perfect! Now you never know how long this will last with Bevo. We thought Bailey Smith was back in there for good until last week, so it certainly comes with risk. But, given his past two scores of 117 and 123 with the latter coming from 33 possessions, four marks, eight tackles and 14 CBAs, his BE of 79 may be too hard to resist for one of the best players in the last 10 years.

Hugh Greenwood (MID, $537,000): The big-bodied mid has been thrown back in the guts by Brett Ratten and he is flourishing in the role. The past two weeks have been his best of the season with scores of 87 and 114 with the most recent consisting of 25 possessions and 11 tackles. He has a BE of 14 and could be a key player throughout the byes, not only generating cash but giving access to much-needed points.

Ben Hobbs (FWD/MID, $605,000): Although you may have missed a couple of significant price increases, the young Bomber is still a value play and the beauty of his price tag is that its within reach from a fattened cash cow. He is averaging an impressive 91 in his last three games which gives him a breakeven of 39.

Bailey Humphrey (FWD/MID, $478,000): Yes, we have certainly missed the boat here as non-owners, but given the young gun's round 13 bye and breakeven of just 10, we may need to jump in and swim until we catch it. His availability will be vital in rounds 12, 14 and 15 and he won't be there to just make up the numbers with scores of 94, 90 and 72 in his last three.

Oisin Mullin (DEF, $223,000): The young Cat looked great on debut, registering 15 possessions, three marks and two tackles for a score of 53 from 74 per cent game time. Cheap options with any sort of job security are gold at this time of year and this week he looks to be the pick of the bunch as a downgrade option. He also has the round 13 bye which will be the easiest to cover and his 50 will be handy across the harder to fill 12, 14 and 15. He has a BE of five heading into this week's match-up with the Dogs.

STOCKS DOWN

Sean Darcy (RUC, $789,000): The big fella is having a sensational season with an average of 93, which has included five triple-figure scores including four over 110, topped by a season high of 128. His hamstring injury on 34 after just 25 per cent game time meant the honeymoon period is over following his $52k price drop for his 14 per cent of coaches. Who to move him to will be the tough answer with Tim English costing a fortune, Kieren Briggs a tempting cash grab and Jarrod Witts having a handy bye.

Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $554,000): 'The Rat' has put in some huge performances over the last few weeks with scores of 102, 86, 75 and 84 before last round's 'Darwin Disaster' that could well turn into his swansong. Just when all was looking good for his job security through the bye period, his role change and six possessions in slippery conditions before being subbed out of the game may result in him leaving his coaches hanging in a time of need. If he holds his spot, he unfortunately plays up there again with a breakeven of 78.

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $619,000): 'The Pasta' has been more than serviceable of late from a scoring and money making perspective, all while being a perfect player to hold through the byes given the Suns fall on round 13. Prior to his most recent disaster, Fiorini had scored 80-plus on three out of four occasions which was highlighted by 112. Unfortunately, the points, cash generation and possibly his spot in the side through the byes are gone after a 33-point performance from 10 disposals in 92 per cent game time. He has a BE of 104 and big question marks ahead of Thursday night.

Brayden Fiorini handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ollie Hollands (MID, $491,000): If you were considering holding the Blues running machine until his bye, the decision has unfortunately been made for you. He was doing a good job against the Swans with 14 possessions and 40 points from 59 per cent game time before succumbing to a shoulder injury that will see him miss a number of weeks. He has averaged 58 points and been a serviceable cash cow with three scores over 70, highlighted by an 86.

Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $423,000): It can be tough trading out a player on the first bye, knowing that the player you bring in is set to also have a bye in the coming weeks, but if it suits your structure, the exciting Lions defender can be moved on. He has been a handy cash cow who has shown the ability to play on field on occasions with three scores over 60. He is averaging 51 and has a BE of 44 but accessing that cash early may be the play here.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.