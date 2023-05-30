Patrick Cripps after Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps has fired back at a "factually incorrect" report that said he stayed a different hotel to his teammates during last week's trip to Sydney.

A report on Nine's Footy Classified on Monday night said Cripps and defender Sam Docherty stayed away from the team hotel ahead of the Blues' loss to Sydney at the SCG on Friday.

But in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, the Brownlow medallist slammed suggestions that he wasn't committed to the Blues and said the report was inaccurate.

He said he stayed with his teammates during their time in Sydney before staying an extra night in the Harbour City with his wife and family.

"I can cop criticism about form and losing but when it's factually incorrect and questions my character and commitment to the team it p***es me off," Cripps posted.

"This is the accountability as players that we would love to see with certain people in the media.

"For clarity for everyone, I stayed with the team the entire time they were in Sydney and joined my wife and family members on the Sat night as we had the weekend off.

"We aren't where we want to be as a team right now, but never question my commitment to this team or club."

The Blues have lost six of their past seven games, with their only win during that period coming against last-placed West Coast.

On Monday, the club confirmed board member Craig Mathieson had quit with immediate effect.

Carlton have another tricky period ahead, starting with Friday night's match against Melbourne, who are coming off two-straight losses.

The Blues then clash with in-form rivals Essendon, followed by a danger home game against Gold Coast.