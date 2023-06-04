Brad Scott during Essendon's game against Richmond in R10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON coach Brad Scott will take on his former side for the first time as round 12 of the 2023 season comes to a close.

Scott coaches North Melbourne from 2010-19 and the new Bombers boss will face his old club at Marvel Stadium this afternoon.

BOMBERS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

Essendon (6-5) will be eyeing a third straight win, while the Roos (2-9) have shown some improved form in recent weeks under interim coach Brett Ratten.

Tarryn Thomas is in for his first senior game of 2023 for the Kangaroos, with Liam Shiels and Darcy Tucker back, while the Bombers have axed Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and welcomed back Dylan Shiel.

The Bombers have made a slight tweak to their starting side, with Andrew Phillips coming into the 22 and Massimo D'Ambrosio named the sub.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R12: Essendon v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGE: Andrew Phillips in, Massimo D'Ambrosio out (sub)

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Massimo D'Ambrosio

North Melbourne: Tom Powell

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey

Richmond: Noah Cumberland