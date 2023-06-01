ESSENDON coach Brad Scott has backed 'pick purchasing' being introduced to the AFL player movement landscape as clubs push for the move to help lower clubs rise quicker.

AFL.com.au last month revealed the continued push for pick purchasing among clubs, which would allow one club to outright buy a draft pick off another club by trading their salary cap space.

It would be an advancement on 'salary dump' moves that are also becoming more common in the off-season which sees clubs offloading players and their remaining salaries for a low return other than moving their money.

Pick purchasing would add a fourth asset for clubs to swap – alongside players, picks and points – as clubs recognise the value of salary cap money.

Scott, who was the AFL's general manager of football before taking on the reins of the Bombers last off-season, said the ability to use money to buy picks would see clubs make better use of their salary cap space.

"I think it's a great concept. There's a whole range of factors why I think it's really important to look into and I'm a huge proponent of it. It makes real sense [to have] anything that can give clubs the ability to try and bounce quicker," he said on Thursday.

"The AFL have been really clear that they don't want to see clubs stuck down the bottom for long periods of time and that's all very well to say they don't want that, but they've got to provide mechanisms for clubs to bounce out. You look at the situation where you're down the bottom – how do you get more first-round picks in? It's very difficult when you don't have players to trade.

"You see the clubs that bounce really quickly and it's the ability to get multiple early picks and get them in succession so another mechanism in terms of purchasing picks would allow that to happen makes a heap of sense. It adds to the liquidity of the market and enables players who aren't getting opportunity to potentially move but also for clubs to bounce out of the bottom pretty quickly."

Clubs expect there would be mechanisms added to pick purchasing rules to limit the top sides being able to retain all of their stars and continue to add more players, such as restrictions on how often it could be done each season and how much salary space they could take from rivals.

Scott said in his previous role they had discussed pick purchasing as the next evolution of the trade market.

"We talked about all of those different mechanisms and the exciting thing is there seems to be a really strong appetite for things like this from club land. Whether that's trading future picks three years in advance instead of one or two, those discussions have been had and anything that opens up the market I think is a good thing and we should look at," he said.

The Bombers, Hawks and North Melbourne are among the clubs who are in strong salary cap positions to be aggressive this off-season.