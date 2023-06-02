Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has received a significant boost with AFL Rising Star nominee Bailey Humphrey inking a long-term contract extension with the club.

Humphrey wasn't due to come out of contract until the end of next year, when his initial two-year deal would expire.

However, the exciting 18-year-old and eight-gamer has agreed to a four-year extension beyond that, tying him to the club until the end of 2028.

The big show of faith comes as Humphrey's form has rocketed him into Rising Star contention in recent weeks, with the deal locking him in until the end of his sixth season.

The club's prized No.6 pick at last year's AFL Draft was super against the Western Bulldogs in the Suns' win last week, gathering 19 disposals and booting the match-winning goal late in the last term.

Learn More Humphrey's mesmerising finish may just be the match-winner Suns young gun Bailey Humphrey conjures the sweetest of shots to edge his side one step closer to a gutsy win

It backed up a strong run of performances, including 20 disposals and a goal in round nine against West Coast that earned him his Rising Star nomination and 26 disposals and a goal against Brisbane in round 10.

The Gippsland Power product has played every game for the Suns since making his debut in round four against St Kilda.

The powerful midfielder and forward stormed up draft boards in the second half of last year after returning to play following a knee injury.

He arrived at the Suns via the pick Adelaide traded to Gold Coast in exchange for Izak Rankine during last year's Trade Period.

His long-term commitment follows a run of bigger deals the club has signed with Noah Anderson committing to the end of 2027 and Jack Lukosius to the end of 2026. Co-captain Touk Miller is also signed through to the end of 2027.