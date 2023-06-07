Nic Naitanui looks on during the R3 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has ruled Nic Naitanui out for the season after receiving fresh scans on his Achilles injury, but coach Adam Simpson is hopeful the dual club champion will play again.

Naitanui has not played this season after being restricted to eight games last year because of multiple knee injuries, with his Achilles issue first flaring during the pre-season.

The Eagles received scans on Wednesday that confirmed the need for surgery, which will be followed by a long rehabilitation period as Naitanui, 33, enters the last year of his contract.

"He had a follow-up scan recently and it looks like he's going to need surgery now, so it's time to pull the pin on the season and get that surgery that he needs," Simpson said on Wednesday.

"It's a long-term one. The recent scan he had didn't come back too good, so we've got no choice unfortunately.

"I know it's something you can recover from, and fully recover. It's just a long stint out, therefore the season is out of the question."

Asked if he was worried Naitanui had played his last game at AFL level, Simpson said: "I hope not. Hopefully we can get this right and he can work through the rehab and we see him next year".

Nic Naitanui at West Coast training in March, 2023. Picture: West Coast Eagles

In addition to the injury itself, the timing is unfortunate for West Coast. The Eagles took only one player at the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft last week given, at the time, only one of their many injured players - midfielder Jai Culley - had a genuine season-ending injury. They could have potentially picked up a second player had Naitanui's diagnosis come early last week.

Meanwhile, premiership defender Liam Duggan has been discharged from hospital after a cut on his toe developed an infection this week. The in-form backman is recovering but will not be available until after next week's bye.

The Eagles were also hit by another injury on Wednesday when defender Josh Rotham suffered a finger injury that will require assessment and rule him out this week.

The club will be selecting a squad for Saturday's clash against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval from 26 fit players, with captain Luke Shuey a confirmed starter after recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries.

Simpson was hopeful key forward Jack Darling, who has recovered from a fractured arm, would be available after training on Wednesday.

"Luke Edwards is available, (Samo) Petrevski-Seton is available, so there's some guys there, but it is getting to the back end of availability, unfortunately," Simpson said.

"Shuey has done a massive block, so we've deliberately held him back and given him pretty much a mini pre-season, so he probably could have come back two or three weeks ago."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Club 'absolutely' hunts No.1 pick, Cal's top 10, do Swans chase Roo? Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss long-term contracts, U18 championships and are joined by GWS GM Football Jason McCartney

The Eagles' squad will feature three players who are yet to debut, with forward Tyrell Dewar, ruckman Harry Barnett, and mid-season recruit Ryan Maric all required to make up the 26.

Simpson said there was a chance Barnett would make his debut in his home state after some impressive form at WAFL level, adding much-needed height to the decimated line-up.

"There's a chance. He's in the squad," the coach said.

"We haven't had match committee just yet on the final side, but out of the 26 there's probably three who haven't played before.

"He's 18 and is going to take a while to get to the maturity he needs to. If he plays he might be a bit under done, but he's in the mix."