Ryan Maric poses for a photo after being selected with pick No.1 in the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE BYE is down and we have three more rounds to go. Teams have dropped for round 13.

Crisis creates opportunity and with that, the Eagles will debut Ryan Maric (FWD, $200,000) who was only selected to join the club a week ago in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Maric had impressive Fantasy numbers as a junior and prior to be drafted he scored 73 and 61 in the VFL averaging 13 disposals, six marks and two goals a game.

Hawthorn's captain James Sicily (DEF, $878,000) returns from suspension and will line-up against Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

Make sure you have your team ready to fire for the round ahead, and make sure you are across the changes to these bye rounds that are outlined below.

James Sicily gets a handball away during round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The bye rounds explained

During the bye period the rules of AFL Fantasy slightly change.

Firstly, just like last week, only your highest scoring 18 on field players will count towards your overall score. This means, if you have 20 players available this week on your field, the bottom two scoring players will drop off and not count towards your final score.

Secondly, you get three trades each week. This will help you to make the necessary adjustments to field the best team you possible can.

Finally, the players who are on their bye will not lockout until the final game on Monday when Melbourne take on Collingwood for the King’s Birthday clash at the MCG.

NOTE: Final teams for the Melbourne v Collingwood game will be announced 6:20pm Sunday night.

On the bye this week: Geelong and Gold Coast.

Round 14 bye: Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Hawthorn, Melbourne and West Coast.

Round 15 bye: Carlton, GWS Giants, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond and the Western Bulldogs.

Top scorers from Swans-Saints

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $941,000) – 129 points

– 129 points Brad Crouch (MID, $804,000) - 123 points

- 123 points Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (MID/DEF, $729,000) - 118 points

- 118 points Mitchito Owens (FWD, $646,000) - 107 points

- 107 points Jack Sinclair (DEF, $830,000) - 107 points

The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 13 Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

Roy's best buys

How will you use your three trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

With Brisbane, Fremantle, St Kilda and Sydney coming off their bye, it's important that we target players from these teams this week.

Lachie Neale (MID, $829,000) – Neale has now scored 100-plus in four of his last five games and is the perfect, under-priced option to see you through the byes and meets Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon.

Hayden Young (DEF, $798,000) – Over the first six rounds, Young only averaged 81. He has turned that around in recent weeks averaging 101 in his last five and has a great draw ahead of him.

Matthew Johnson (MID, $349,000) – Coming of a nice score of 68 in round 11, Johnson is a popular target this week. He attended eight centre-bounces against Melbourne and looks to have cemented his spot in Fremantle’s best 22.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Ryan Maric (FWD, $200,000)

Harvey Harrison (FWD, $221,000)

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $200,000)

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $982,000)

Matthew Johnson (MID, $349,000)

Before we get too excited about Harvey Harrison (FWD, $221,000) … he needs to make the cut. He scored 54 on debut last week, but we won't know the final teams for the Melbourne v Collingwood game until 6:20pm Sunday night.

Coming off his bye, now is the time to jump on Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $982,000) and thousands of coaches have made the move. He has been on fire averaging 123 in his last five games and now is the perfect time to get on board.

Andrew Brayshaw handballs during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $547,000)

Luke Pedlar (FWD, $478,000)

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/MID, $511,000)

Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $401,000)

Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $854,000)

Top of the list this week is Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $547,000) who failed to fire in Darwin with scores of 66 and 30. He has his bye this week, and over 13,500 coaches are showing him to the door. Many rookies are also being traded along with the Kangaroo veteran Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $854,000). Ziebell has gone up $317,000 from his starting price and after averaging 85 in his last three games, he is now starting to lose value for the first time this year.

Rory Atkins in action during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Zach Merrett v Carlton @ the MCG, SUN 7:15pm

After two scores over 150 in his last three games, Merrett must be given the chance to do it again. Carlton has given up 11 scores over 100 in the last three weeks and Merrett will be looking to cash in.

No.2 – Tim English v Port Adelaide @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 7:50pm

This year, Port Adelaide has been the easiest team for rucks to score against. English meets them under the roof where he is coming off an outstanding 158 last week. He will be huge again.

Tim English during the Western Bulldogs' game against Geelong in R12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No.3 - Jordan Dawson v West Coast @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 4:35pm

Over the last three weeks, West Coast has conceded six score over 120, with midfielders like Conor Nash (130), Tom Mitchell (124) and Nic Martin (124) all having a day out. Dawson is coming off scores 128 and 135, and now has his turn at one of the easiest teams to score against over the last five weeks.

No.4 – Tim Taranto v Fremantle @ Optus Stadium, SAT 7:25pm

He sits low for someone coming off 130, 145, 120 and 129… but he'll still be great! Fremantle has been tough in its last four games, only allowing four scores over 100. The Dockers won't bother Taranto.

No.5 – Andrew Brayshaw v Richmond @ Optus Stadium, SAT 7:25pm

Brayshaw scored 98 and 156 in his last two games against the Tigers and will be great at home. He is coming off scores of 103, 135, 105 and 157, and meets a team who give up plenty of their day.

