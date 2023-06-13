WHO IS a chance to play in round 14?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R14 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Lions will regain Dayne Zorko for Friday night's match against Sydney at the Gabba, with the former skipper returning from a one-match suspension. His inclusion is timely with Hugh McCluggage to miss with concussion. If Chris Fagan wants to make more than the one forced change following last weekend's loss to Hawthorn, Keidean Coleman could be considered after he was dropped to the sub's role, while energetic half-forward Kai Lohmann has been playing well in the VFL. Harry Sharp could be considered on a wing, while Jaspa Fletcher kicked two goals from 18 touches at the lower level to push for a debut. – Michael Whiting

R13 sub: Keidean Coleman (replaced Daniel Rich)

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal in Brisbane's match against Adelaide in R11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues should regain George Hewett (concussion) and Marc Pittonet (hand) ahead of this Sunday's clash with the Suns, adding an injection of experience into the side's midfield group. David Cuningham (26 disposals, two goals) could be set for his first AFL appearance in 763 days, having continued his impressive return from a series of injury issues in the VFL last weekend. Zac Fisher (29 disposals, four marks) and Lachie Fogarty (29 disposals, five clearances) were also among the best at VFL level and could be recalled to help add more class in the forward half. Jaxon Binns was the carry-over emergency last week and remains on the cusp of an AFL debut. - Riley Beveridge

R13 sub: Paddy Dow (replaced Jack Martin)

Marc Pittonet is tackled by Tom Liberatore during Carlton's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round nine, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Dockers regain Jaeger O'Meara from suspension but lose wingman James Aish (concussion), exposing an area of the ground where the team is otherwise lacking form at the moment. Midfielder Neil Erasmus (27 disposals and six tackles in the WAFL) is capable of stepping in, while the hard-running Karl Worner (21 and a goal) continues to push hard for a debut. Small forward Michael Walters is also ready for a full game this week after returning as the substitute. With No.1 ruckman Sean Darcy sidelined and Luke Jackson moved out of the forward line to cover him, the Dockers lacked height in attack last week. If they choose to address that, their options include handing ruckman Liam Reidy his debut and returning Jackson to attack. Otherwise, emergencies Tom Emmett, who is yet to debut, and Josh Corbett can provide marking targets as a third forward. – Nathan Schmook

R13 sub: Michael Walters (replaced Bailey Banfield)

Jaeger O'Meara handballs during the R11 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at the MCG on May 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield is set to return after missing the past four games due to a hamstring strain. The Cats opted against risking the Brownlow medallist before the bye given the extra week off, but he is ready to return on Thursday night. Mitch Duncan and Max Holmes are pushing to make the trip to South Australia. Both trained fully on the weekend and will be considered. Jack Bowes was named in the 26-man squad in round 12 and starred in the VFL in his first game back from a calf strain, finishing with 28 touches. Brandan Parfitt has fallen out of favour this year but is another option the Cats will consider. Ollie Dempsey was included in the squad against the Western Bulldogs. – Josh Gabelich

R12 sub: Sam Simpson (replaced Jon Ceglar)

Patrick Dangerfield looks on during Geelong training on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh off their bye, the Suns are set to regain some talent ahead of playing Carlton at the MCG on Sunday. Sean Lemmens has overcome a hamstring injury and will be available, while young defender Mac Andrew has served a one-match club suspension after failing to meet team standards and can now be considered again. Sam Flanders has been playing strongly in the VFL, while veteran wingman Brandon Ellis is also in the frame. Following consecutive wins before the bye, coach Stuart Dew has some difficult decisions to make ahead of facing the Blues. – Michael Whiting

R12 sub: Bodhi Uwland (replaced Tom Berry)

Sean Lemmens in action during the round nine clash between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, May 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The cavalry could return for the Giants ahead of this Saturday's clash with the Dockers. Isaac Cumming (calf), Josh Kelly (hamstring) and Sam Taylor (hamstring) are all a chance to feature, but will need to pass fitness tests later this week. Brent Daniels (hamstring) is a little further behind and won't play until after the bye. Jacob Wehr (shoulder) could also return at some level this weekend. Wade Derksen (12 disposals, two goals) continues to impress in the VFL. Meanwhile, last weekend saw the return of Leek Aleer (seven disposals, three marks) from an ankle injury and Conor Stone (12 disposals, four tackles) from a back problem in the reserves. - Riley Beveridge

R13 sub: Harry Rowston (replaced Ryan Angwin)

Josh Kelly looks dejected during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Kangaroos should regain star midfield duo Luke Davies-Uniacke (hamstring) and Jy Simpkin (concussion) for this Sunday's clash with the Dogs. The club also expects Hugh Greenwood (concussion) to be available. Charlie Lazzaro (39 disposals, one goal) and Flynn Perez (29 disposals, seven marks) have impressed at VFL level recently and will be considered. Dan Howe (26 disposals, three goals) and Kallan Dawson (25 disposals, 10 marks) were also among the best at reserves level last week. Tristan Xerri (ankle) should make his long-awaited comeback through the VFL this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

R13 sub: Aidan Corr (replaced Miller Bergman)

Hugh Greenwood (left) and Jy Simpkin look on after the R12 match between North Melbourne and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Lachie Jones (jaw) out for Thursday night's match against Geelong, Ken Hinkley will be forced into at least one change. Skipper Tom Jonas has played two matches in the SANFL and would be an option to return against the Cats' Jeremy Cameron-Tom Hawkins combination, as would Ryan Burton who was dropped at the weekend. Orazio Fantasia kicked four goals in the SANFL and is starting to press his claims after a long injury layoff. – Michael Whiting

R13 sub: Riley Bonner (replaced Josh Sinn)

The Tigers will make at least two changes, with Marlion Pickett ruled out after a court appearance and Rhyan Mansell suspended fo three matches at the Tribunal. Maurice Rioli jnr could come into the frame after returning from his hamstring injury in the VFL, while Sam Banks may finally break through for his debut after a string of strong performances in the reserves. Ivan Soldo (foot) is also a chance to play, but needs to get through training unscathed, and would make for a taller outfit unless he replaces Samson Ryan. Another potential debutant in Tom Brown could force his way into the side, but the defence is fairly solid at the moment, while Tyler Sonsie had 21 touches in the twos. – Sarah Black

R13 sub: Hugo Ralphsmith (replaced Tylar Young)

Ivan Soldo and Mabior Chol compete for the ball during the R7 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda produced a strong showing against Sydney and Dan Butler was successful at the Tribunal on Tuesday night, meaning he is free to play against Richmond. Tim Membrey played in the VFL again and kicked two goals from 14 disposals and eight marks to give the match committee inside RSEA Park something to think about. Ben Paton responded strongly after being dropped, collecting 27 touches in the three-point loss to Sydney's reserves. St Kilda's backline has been hard to break into, but Tom Highmore kept his name in contention after finishing with 28 disposals and 13 marks at Tramway Oval last Friday. Cooper Sharman featured in the VFL after playing the final quarter against John Longmire's side the night before. – Josh Gabelich

R13 sub: Cooper Sharman (replaced Anthony Caminiti)

Tim Membrey kicks a goal during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans will get Luke Parker back from suspension to face the Lions, while Joel Amartey should return to the 22 after being the sub last week. Nick Blakey is a watch this week due to a foot injury, but the Swans are hopeful he'll play. With Sydney's tall stocks still stretched thin, a couple of mid-season recruits could also come into the frame. Jack Buller kicked five goals in the VFL last week while defender Harry Arnold also had a big day on debut with 23 disposals and nine marks. While this week may be too soon, the Swans may be tempted to roll the dice given their finals chances are starting to slip away. - Martin Smith

R13 sub: Joel Amartey (replaced Nick Blakey)

Luke Beveridge made five changes at selection last week and might consider some more after Friday night's loss to Port Adelaide. Ryan Gardner and Tim O'Brien were both axed and went back to the VFL, with Alex Keath and Josh Bruce replacing them. Mitch Hannan kicked five goals for Footscray against Frankston on Saturday after being named as an emergency against the Power. Caleb Poulter collected 17 disposals after being included in the 26 less than a fortnight after his arrival in the mid-season rookie draft. Luke Cleary and Hayden Crozier found a bit of it at Kinetic Stadium. Buku Khamis kicked two goals and finished with 10 hitouts, sharing the ruck with Jordon Sweet, who was dominant with 45 hitouts. – Josh Gabelich

R13 sub: Oskar Baker (replaced James O'Donnell)