The Match Review is in for Saturday's round 14 games

Lachie Whitfield during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Giants Stadium in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's Lachie Whitfield has become the latest player charged with rough conduct under the League's crackdown on dangerous tackles.

Whitfield is facing a one-match ban for his dumping tackle on Fremantle's Jordan Clark, which took some shine off the Giants' 70-point victory on Saturday.

Whitfield pinned Clark's right arm as he slung his opponent to the ground.

Clark's head hit the turf in the incident, which the Match Review Officer graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Learn More 00:36

If he accepts the ban, Whitfield will miss the Giants' clash with Melbourne after the bye.

He is the 24th player to be cited for rough conduct for a dangerous tackle in 2023, with only three players – Rory Laird, Adam Cerra and Dan Butler last week – being cleared by the Tribunal.

St Kilda defender Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has escaped suspension for striking Richmond's Daniel Rioli.

Wanganeen-Milera caught Rioli with an elbow to his jaw, costing the Saints a down-field free-kick in their 20-point defeat on Saturday night.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.

The young Saint can accept a $2000 fine with an early guilty plea.