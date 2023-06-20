Jamie Elliott, Clayton Oliver, Isaac Heeney. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 15?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R15 ins and outs. Check it out.

Playing at the MCG for the first time since round two last year and in front of a massive crowd shapes as a valuable test for a settled Crows team that could go in unchanged after thumping West Coast by 122 points in round 13. Adelaide is now coming off the bye and has no obvious changes to make, with the majority of pressure at selection coming in the midfield where Harry Schoenberg (33 disposals and 10 clearances in his last SANFL game) has performed and demanded attention. Emergency Brayden Cook is an option if change is required on a wing, while forward Shane McAdam is building after recovering from a quad injury. – Nathan Schmook

R13 sub: Ned McHenry (replaced Nick Murray in the third quarter)

Learn More 08:35

Some big decisions await Chris Fagan ahead of Friday night's clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium with Hugh McCluggage back from missing a week through concussion protocols, and former skipper Dayne Zorko (calf) also in the frame for a return. Do they return at the expense of youngsters Jaspa Fletcher and Kai Lohmann, or someone with more experience? Tom Fullarton continued to impress in the VFL with two goals from 21 disposals at the weekend and could be an option as a third tall forward as the Lions search for the right combination at that end. – Michael Whiting



R14 sub: Callum Ah Chee (replaced Darcy Fort)

Learn More 00:38

Just when Dan McStay looked set to return for the first time since round five, he will miss more weeks after experiencing an infection in his finger. It could open the door for Nathan Kreuger to play again for Craig McRae's side. The 23-year-old has only played seven games for Collingwood but after kicking eight goals in the fortnight before the bye, Kreuger is ready to go again. Jamie Elliott has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury and could return. Jack Ginnivan was left out of the 23 on King's Birthday due to form but could return after freshening up across the bye. Fin Macrae and Trent Bianco have been close to a senior spot and are two other options that could be considered. - Josh Gabelich

R13 sub: Oleg Markov (replaced Ash Johnson)

Nathan Kreuger handballs during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on June 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Coming off their bye, the Bombers are set to face a selection squeeze after a fine first half of the season, including four straight wins, and with players closing on returns from injuries. Darcy Parish is set to return from a calf injury in round 15, giving Essendon a welcome selection headache. Dylan Shiel has been battling a foot injury and Sam Draper dealt with a hip issue prior to the club's bye. Nik Cox and Elijah Tsatas have joined Nick Bryan in building cases in the VFL, while mid-season recruit Jaiden Hunter kicked four goals against Carlton prior to the bye. - Dejan Kalinic

R13 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio (replaced Sam Draper)

Learn More 01:39

Ruckman Sean Darcy (hamstring) is the most significant inclusion the Dockers could hope for this week after his two-week absence coincided with back-to-back losses and a structural shuffle that did not work. James Aish (concussion) is also desperately needed to add stability on a wing, while a debut for Karl Worner or elevation into the 22 for Neil Erasmus warrant discussion to potentially improve that part of the ground. Michael Frederick (ankle) was close to playing last week and should return if he responds well to training on Wednesday. Tall forward Sebit Kuek booted six goals in a match-winning WAFL performance, potentially putting him in the frame for a debut if Darcy doesn't come up and Luke Jackson is required as the No.1 ruckman. – Nathan Schmook

R14 sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced Matthew Johnson in the third quarter)

Learn More 02:13

Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield has been ruled out of the clash on Thursday night due to a collapsed lung and broken rib. Rhys Stanley got through a VFL return and could return for his first senior game since Gather Round. Jon Ceglar was a late out against the Power due to an adductor injury and won't be available this weekend. Oisin Mullin has recovered from a groin injury and will be available for selection. Ollie Dempsey kicked three goals from 25 disposals against Frankston on Friday night to put his hand up for a recall. Sam Simpson collected 24 touches and could be considered for another crack in Chris Scott's side after a positive return earlier in the season. Mid-season recruit Mitch Hardie finished with 21 disposals, eight tackles and six clearances in his second game at the Cats. - Josh Gabelich

R14 sub: Jack Bowes (replaced Tanner Bruhn)

Learn More 01:14

Following their heavy loss against Carlton on Sunday, the Suns will be weighing up whether to stick to the team that served them well the previous seven weeks or make some changes to face Hawthorn. Running defender Lachie Weller is likely to be available after two months on the sidelines with swelling in his knee. Sam Flanders continued to show he's far too good for VFL level with 44 disposals and two goals at the weekend, as did veteran Brandon Ellis with 37 and two goals. Jy Farrar has been in and out a few times, but is a strong defensive option, while Sean Lemmens has now played one reserves game after overcoming a hamstring injury. – Michael Whiting

R14 sub: Alex Sexton (replaced Tom Berry)

Brandon Ellis at Gold Coast training at Austworld Centre Oval on May 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn will need to replace James Sicily after the skipper failed in his bid to have a three-game suspension overturned at the Appeal Board on Monday night. Sam Frost missed the game before the bye due to a foot injury but is expected to be available against Gold Coast. Changkuoth Jiath is still dealing with the calf strain that has sidelined him since round nine and is pushing to make the trip to Queensland. Luke Breust was subbed out of the win over Brisbane in round 13 with a corked quad but will be fine to face the Suns. Josh Ward is fighting for a spot in the 22 after collecting 28 touches and six tackles in Box Hill's most recent game. Harry Morrison finished with 30 touches in that game, while Henry Hustwaite kept his charge for a debut alive by gathering 24 disposals against Brisbane's reserves. Fergus Greene booted five goals in his best game in months, while Cooper Stephens was named in the 26-man squad against Brisbane. Chad Wingard played for Box Hill and hasn't featured at AFL level since round nine. - Josh Gabelich

R13 sub: Cam Mackenzie (replaced Luke Breust)

Josh Ward in action during the R7 match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on April 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dees could welcome back three key players this week, with Clayton Oliver (infection/hamstring), Harrison Petty (foot) and Jake Bowey (concussion) all eyeing returns. Oliver and Petty will face fitness tests, but Bowey has been given the all clear to play. With no fresh injuries to come from their last game, the Demons will have some tough choices to make to fit the trio into the side. The club may opt to bring Bowey back through the VFL, while Petty's return could be at the expense of either Joel Smith or Adam Tomlinson, however both would be stiff to lose their places after strong performances against Collingwood. James Harmes is also available after serving his suspension but is likely to return via the VFL also. – Alison O’Connor

R13 sub: James Jordon (replaced Charlie Spargo)

Clayton Oliver handballs during Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ross Lyon has some options at Sandringham if he looks for some fresh faces following the loss to Richmond. Ben Paton starred in the VFL with 35 possessions, while Jack Bytel collected 30 touches, six clearances and a goal against the Tigers to put his hand up for another shot. Tom Highmore was the carryover emergency on the weekend and might be considered for his first shot since round 18 last year. Dougal Howard was subbed out of the game early on Saturday night. Tim Membrey didn't play in the VFL but should be available this weekend. - Josh Gabelich

R14 sub: Cooper Sharman (replaced Dougal Howard)

Ben Paton during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on May 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The two-game ban handed to Sam Wicks means he will miss against West Coast, with Isaac Heeney set to return after he experienced a delayed concussion after the loss to St Kilda. Lance Franklin managed a sore knee last week and could come back in place of rookie Jack Buller. Tom McCartin has trained fully with the senior side in recent weeks and could be ready for his first game since round eight, while co-captain Callum Mills is close as well. - Martin Smith

R14 sub: Dylan Stephens (replaced Jack Buller)

Isaac Heeney tackles Jack Higgins during the R13 match between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG on June 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Up to three premiership defenders could return from injury this week, with Tom Barrass (hip), Jeremy McGovern (hamstring) and Liam Duggan (toe/suspension) all expected to face Sydney at the SCG. Barrass and Duggan trained well on Monday and will be available to add experience to a battling line-up, with McGovern also pushing to play after missing training early in the week with illness. The star interceptor had a strong session late last week with the main group to push his case early. Young midfielder Elijah Hewett is available after recovering from a head knock, while Zane Trew did his chances of elevation from the sub role no harm with 11 disposals from limited game time against the Crows. – Nathan Schmook

R13 sub: Zane Trew (replaced Luke Foley in the third quarter)